Taylor Swift fans spot multiple 'hidden' Easter eggs in New Heights album announcement video

Fans spot The Life of a Showgirl easter eggs behind Taylor Swift in album announcement. Picture: Getty, New Heights via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Did you spot the four different colour boxes behind Taylor and Travis in The Life of a Showgirl album announcement?

Taylor Swift announcing a new album and leaving a trail of Easter eggs in her wake? A likely thing for her to do!

At 12 minutes past midnight on August 12th, Taylor unveiled her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the New Heights podcast with Jason & Travis Kelce. Shortly after the pod teasing a "VERY" special guest, a clip of Taylor announcing her new album was released on their socials and Swifties had a full meltdown.

In the clip, Taylor and Travis are sat next to each other while she unveils The Life of a Showgirl vinyl and cover art (blurred for now, of course). But eagle-eyed Swifties spotted a handful of details in the bookcase behind them pointing to even more to come from Taylor.

Did you manage to spot them? Here's all The Life of a Showgirl Easter Eggs fans have clocked in Taylor's New Heights announcement video.

Taylor Swift will reveal The Life of a Showgirl on New Heights on Wednesday August 13th. Picture: New Heights via Instagram

On the shelf behind Taylor and Travis, four different coloured boxes can be seen with the initials T.S. written on them. There's a white one, a lilac one, a red one and an orange one, in addition to the mint green record case that Taylor is holding.

Fans are now theorising that they could be the different colours of the vinyl variants. We've already seen the Portofino Orange variant which is currently on pre pre-order on Taylor's website but what about the other three?

White, Lilac and Red also play into the theory that fans have held for a while that the new era's colour scheme would reflect the outfits she'd been wearing recently. Shortly after the Eras Tour ended, Taylor was spotted in lots of orange and purple looks.

Taylor Swift easter eggs are scattered throughout the New Heights album announcement video. Picture: via New Heights

Elsewhere in the video, a jar of friendship bracelets can be seen behind Taylor's head next to the red T.S. box. (No word yet on whether that's a jar containing all the bracelets that were gifted to Travis during his time in the VIP tent.)

On the top shelf in between the two there's a cute little nod to Taylor's love of cats too, as a book sits just under a small cut out microphone prop.

They're the only details that have been spotted in the video so far but Taylor has also been scattering countless Easter eggs throughout the final Eras Tour shows and they're all so obvious now!

taylor and her ts12 easter eggs pic.twitter.com/eyDnBY9OWi — lena ⸆⸉ (@redwinets) August 11, 2025

From the orange confetti added to the Eras Tour in 2023 to the orange door Taylor walked through at the end of the final show...

Even the Max Martin medley that she performed in Stockholm on the Eras Tour ended up being a massive Easter egg as she's now hinted (via a Spotify playlist) that the legendary producer has worked on the record.

And remember that video Taylor posted of her walking into the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with Olivia the cat in her arms? And the random yet suspiciously noticeable A12 sign in the background? Fans are convinced that was a clue for August 12th!

so we have the mint version announced, but there were also 4 other boxes - white, purple, pink & orange - so i’m thinking we could be getting 4 variants with drastically different aesthetics, kinda like showcasing The Life of a Showgirl & the different aspects/sides of it?? pic.twitter.com/N2Kfh6cv3d — kaia❤️‍🔥 (@kaiamal13) August 12, 2025

taylor’s easter eggs are insane cus THE MIDNIGHTS DOOR WAS ORANGE, the STAR on her cheek in anti-hero, the emoji is ❤️‍🔥 like the LOVER HOUSE BURNING, the whole icdiwabh choreography being on theme, the stage was a key and the album is locked???



#TSTheLifeofaShowgirl pic.twitter.com/ypt7kmQ218 — mari ❤️‍🔥 ⁷ (@guysplse) August 12, 2025

I shit you not. She wore the orange and green plaid outfit on August 12th, 2024.



Was her crazy (lovingly) ass was telling us exactly a year in advance that TS12 is gonna be orange and light green and released on October 3rd 😭 pic.twitter.com/beNBe0CgmF — 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@perfectlyfine89) August 12, 2025

She truly is a mastermind.

