Selena Gomez reveals Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her

Selena Gomez confirms Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV, Steve Granitz/WireImage

By Sam Prance

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' lyrics about? The meaning explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Swifties assemble! Selena Gomez has officially confirmed that Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' lyrics are based on her story.

Ever since Taylor Swift released Evermore in 2020, fans have tried to guess who the titular character in Taylor Swift's Dorothea is. Some people thought that Dorothea was a fictional character like Folklore's Betty, James and Inez and others thought that Dorothea was Gigi Hadid and Zayn's daughter - before they confirmed she is called Khai.

However, the most popular theory connected Dorothea to Taylor Swift's real-life bestie Selena Gomez. Now, Selena has revealed that the fan theory is true. Not only that but she's explained how she inspired the Evermore song.

Is Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' about Selena Gomez?

Taylor Swift ranks her songs

Appearing as a guest on her husband Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Selena discussed being a fan of Taylor. She then let slip: "'Dorothea' is about me - one of her songs. I feel like a lot of moments, huge moments, that were self-defining, from relationships to family, to love, to hate, to all of it in between."

Selena added: "We were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18. We didn't really know what was going on. We've never seen each other any differently. When I listen to it, I'm so impressed how it's eloquently put."

In 'Dorothea', Taylor sings about a friend from a small town who's become famous and how, no matter where life takes her, they'll always have their friendship.

Taylor Swift - dorothea (Official Lyric Video)

In the first verse, Taylor references Selena's rise to fame by singing: Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me? / When we were younger, down in the park / Honey, makin' a lark of the misery / You got shiny friends since you left town / A tiny screen's the only place I see you now / And I got nothin' but well wishes for ya.

In the chorus, Taylor then reassures Selena that she'll always be there for her friend: It's never too late to come back to my side / The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo / And if you're ever tired of bеin' known for who you know / You know that you'll always know me / Dorothea.

Directly referencing Selena's Rare Beauty empire, Taylor adds: You'rе a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines / Ooh / From you, I'd buy anything.

As Selena has said that her favourite film is The Wizard of Oz, fans have speculated that Taylor chose the name Dorothea as a nod to the movie.

Is Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' about Selena Gomez? Picture: Getty

As it stands, Taylor is yet to expand on Selena's comments. Speaking on YouTube, Taylor previously said: "There’s not a direct continuation of the betty/james/august storyline, but in my mind Dorothea went to the same school as Betty James and Inez. You’ll meet her soon."

In other words, it appears that Dorothea is a fictionalised character heavily based on Selena's story.

What do you think? Did you realise that the song is about Selena?

Taylor Swift - 'Dorothea' lyrics

VERSE 1

Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?

When we were younger, down in the park

Honey, makin' a lark of the misery

You got shiny friends since you left town

A tiny screen's the only place I see you now

And I got nothin' but well wishes for ya

PRE-CHORUS

Ooh

This place is the same as it ever was

Ooh

But you won't like it that way

CHORUS

It's never too late to come back to my side

The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo

And if you're ever tired of bеin' known for who you know

You know that you'll always know me

Dorothea, uh-uh

Dorothea, ah-ah

POST-CHORUS

Ooh

You'rе a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines

Ooh

From you, I'd buy anything

VERSE 2

Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?

When it was calmer, skippin' the prom

Just to piss off your mom and her pageant schemes

And damn, Dorothea, they all wanna be ya

But are you still the same soul I met under the bleachers? Well

PRE-CHORUS

Ooh

I guess I'll never know

Ooh

And you'll go on with the show

CHORUS

But it's never too late to come back to my side

The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo

And if you're ever tired of bein' known for who you know

You know, you'll always know me

Dorothea, uh-uh

Dorothea, ah-ah

OUTRO

Ooh, ooh

Ooh-woo-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh-woo-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Dorothea (Ah-ah-ah)

Ah-ah

Ooh

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.