Selena Gomez reveals Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her

3 March 2026, 16:42

Selena Gomez confirms Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her
Selena Gomez confirms Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV, Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' lyrics about? The meaning explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Swifties assemble! Selena Gomez has officially confirmed that Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' lyrics are based on her story.

Ever since Taylor Swift released Evermore in 2020, fans have tried to guess who the titular character in Taylor Swift's Dorothea is. Some people thought that Dorothea was a fictional character like Folklore's Betty, James and Inez and others thought that Dorothea was Gigi Hadid and Zayn's daughter - before they confirmed she is called Khai.

However, the most popular theory connected Dorothea to Taylor Swift's real-life bestie Selena Gomez. Now, Selena has revealed that the fan theory is true. Not only that but she's explained how she inspired the Evermore song.

Is Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' about Selena Gomez?

Taylor Swift ranks her songs

Appearing as a guest on her husband Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Selena discussed being a fan of Taylor. She then let slip: "'Dorothea' is about me - one of her songs. I feel like a lot of moments, huge moments, that were self-defining, from relationships to family, to love, to hate, to all of it in between."

Selena added: "We were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18. We didn't really know what was going on. We've never seen each other any differently. When I listen to it, I'm so impressed how it's eloquently put."

In 'Dorothea', Taylor sings about a friend from a small town who's become famous and how, no matter where life takes her, they'll always have their friendship.

Taylor Swift - dorothea (Official Lyric Video)

In the first verse, Taylor references Selena's rise to fame by singing: Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me? / When we were younger, down in the park / Honey, makin' a lark of the misery / You got shiny friends since you left town / A tiny screen's the only place I see you now / And I got nothin' but well wishes for ya.

In the chorus, Taylor then reassures Selena that she'll always be there for her friend: It's never too late to come back to my side / The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo / And if you're ever tired of bеin' known for who you know / You know that you'll always know me / Dorothea.

Directly referencing Selena's Rare Beauty empire, Taylor adds: You'rе a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines / Ooh / From you, I'd buy anything.

As Selena has said that her favourite film is The Wizard of Oz, fans have speculated that Taylor chose the name Dorothea as a nod to the movie.

Is Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' about Selena Gomez?
Is Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' about Selena Gomez? Picture: Getty

As it stands, Taylor is yet to expand on Selena's comments. Speaking on YouTube, Taylor previously said: "There’s not a direct continuation of the betty/james/august storyline, but in my mind Dorothea went to the same school as Betty James and Inez. You’ll meet her soon."

In other words, it appears that Dorothea is a fictionalised character heavily based on Selena's story.

What do you think? Did you realise that the song is about Selena?

Taylor Swift - 'Dorothea' lyrics

VERSE 1
Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?
When we were younger, down in the park
Honey, makin' a lark of the misery
You got shiny friends since you left town
A tiny screen's the only place I see you now
And I got nothin' but well wishes for ya

PRE-CHORUS
Ooh
This place is the same as it ever was
Ooh
But you won't like it that way

CHORUS
It's never too late to come back to my side
The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo
And if you're ever tired of bеin' known for who you know
You know that you'll always know me
Dorothea, uh-uh
Dorothea, ah-ah

POST-CHORUS
Ooh
You'rе a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines
Ooh
From you, I'd buy anything

VERSE 2
Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?
When it was calmer, skippin' the prom
Just to piss off your mom and her pageant schemes
And damn, Dorothea, they all wanna be ya
But are you still the same soul I met under the bleachers? Well

PRE-CHORUS
Ooh
I guess I'll never know
Ooh
And you'll go on with the show

CHORUS
But it's never too late to come back to my side
The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo
And if you're ever tired of bein' known for who you know
You know, you'll always know me
Dorothea, uh-uh
Dorothea, ah-ah

OUTRO
Ooh, ooh
Ooh-woo-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh-woo-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Dorothea (Ah-ah-ah)
Ah-ah
Ooh

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

WATCH: Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Selena Gomez reveals unreleased song Taylor Swift wrote about her

Taylor Swift's unreleased 'Family' song about Selena Gomez has finally been revealed

Harry Styles pictured at The BRIT Awards 2026 and performing on tour.

Harry Styles pop up store locations and opening times

Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester will be a camera-free event

Harry Styles praised for banning cameras and recording devices at Manchester concert

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

Hot On Capital

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

TV & Film

Love Island's Jessy speaks on Tommy relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Jessy reveals status of Tommy relationship after the villa

Love Island

Soccer Aid logo and Jordan North 2026 Soccer Aid promo image.

Jordan North joins star-studded Soccer Aid 2026 line-up

Penelope and Colin promo image and Queen Charlotte promo image.

Bridgerton boss confirms more spin-offs are 'coming soon'

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

TV & Film

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after shocking interruption

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after he was pushed off stage

Rosalía performs with Bjork at The BRIT Awards 2026

Rosalía delivers epic performance of 'Berghain' with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations revealed

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and winners

Harry Styles performing 'Aperture' live for the first time

Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' for the first time opening The BRIT Awards 2026

Harry Styles arrives at The BRIT Awards

Harry Styles makes his first BRITs red carpet appearance in three years

Rosé, JADE, Harry Styles and Rosalía on the BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet

Harry Styles, Rosalía, JADE, Lola Young & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet

Raye, Harry Styles and Sombr pictured performing.

Who performed at The BRITs 2026?

RAYE 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind RAYE's 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics explained

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

TV & Film

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton boss confirms who Eloise will marry in the Netflix series

TV & Film

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

TV & Film

How does John die in Bridgerton? Does he have a brain aneurysm?

How did John die in Bridgerton? His tragic death explained

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae