Selena Gomez reveals Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her

3 March 2026, 16:42
Who are Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' lyrics about? The meaning explained.
Swifties assemble! Selena Gomez has officially confirmed that Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' lyrics are based on her story.
Ever since Taylor Swift released Evermore in 2020, fans have tried to guess who the titular character in Taylor Swift's Dorothea is. Some people thought that Dorothea was a fictional character like Folklore's Betty, James and Inez and others thought that Dorothea was Gigi Hadid and Zayn's daughter - before they confirmed she is called Khai.
However, the most popular theory connected Dorothea to Taylor Swift's real-life bestie Selena Gomez. Now, Selena has revealed that the fan theory is true. Not only that but she's explained how she inspired the Evermore song.
Appearing as a guest on her husband Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Selena discussed being a fan of Taylor. She then let slip: "'Dorothea' is about me - one of her songs. I feel like a lot of moments, huge moments, that were self-defining, from relationships to family, to love, to hate, to all of it in between."
Selena added: "We were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18. We didn't really know what was going on. We've never seen each other any differently. When I listen to it, I'm so impressed how it's eloquently put."
In 'Dorothea', Taylor sings about a friend from a small town who's become famous and how, no matter where life takes her, they'll always have their friendship.
In the first verse, Taylor references Selena's rise to fame by singing: Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me? / When we were younger, down in the park / Honey, makin' a lark of the misery / You got shiny friends since you left town / A tiny screen's the only place I see you now / And I got nothin' but well wishes for ya.
In the chorus, Taylor then reassures Selena that she'll always be there for her friend: It's never too late to come back to my side / The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo / And if you're ever tired of bеin' known for who you know / You know that you'll always know me / Dorothea.
Directly referencing Selena's Rare Beauty empire, Taylor adds: You'rе a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines / Ooh / From you, I'd buy anything.
As Selena has said that her favourite film is The Wizard of Oz, fans have speculated that Taylor chose the name Dorothea as a nod to the movie.
As it stands, Taylor is yet to expand on Selena's comments. Speaking on YouTube, Taylor previously said: "There’s not a direct continuation of the betty/james/august storyline, but in my mind Dorothea went to the same school as Betty James and Inez. You’ll meet her soon."
In other words, it appears that Dorothea is a fictionalised character heavily based on Selena's story.
What do you think? Did you realise that the song is about Selena?
VERSE 1
Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?
When we were younger, down in the park
Honey, makin' a lark of the misery
You got shiny friends since you left town
A tiny screen's the only place I see you now
And I got nothin' but well wishes for ya
PRE-CHORUS
Ooh
This place is the same as it ever was
Ooh
But you won't like it that way
CHORUS
It's never too late to come back to my side
The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo
And if you're ever tired of bеin' known for who you know
You know that you'll always know me
Dorothea, uh-uh
Dorothea, ah-ah
POST-CHORUS
Ooh
You'rе a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines
Ooh
From you, I'd buy anything
VERSE 2
Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?
When it was calmer, skippin' the prom
Just to piss off your mom and her pageant schemes
And damn, Dorothea, they all wanna be ya
But are you still the same soul I met under the bleachers? Well
PRE-CHORUS
Ooh
I guess I'll never know
Ooh
And you'll go on with the show
CHORUS
But it's never too late to come back to my side
The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo
And if you're ever tired of bein' known for who you know
You know, you'll always know me
Dorothea, uh-uh
Dorothea, ah-ah
OUTRO
Ooh, ooh
Ooh-woo-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh-woo-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Dorothea (Ah-ah-ah)
Ah-ah
Ooh
