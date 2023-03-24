Taylor Swift Is Making Surprise Donations Throughout Her Tour

24 March 2023

Taylor Swift has been giving back to the cities she's performing in
Taylor Swift has been giving back to the cities she's performing in. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has been making surprise donations to food banks in the cities she takes her tour to.

Taylor Swift’s only been on the road for a matter of days but she’s already giving back some of her profits after her Eras Tour was reported to break records, with the show set to become the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Before her opening show on 17th March in Glendale, Arizona, Taylor made a large donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

“It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told local newspaper AZ Central.

The VP was told Taylor plans to keep giving back as she travels the US for her sold-out tour.

Taylor Swift is known for being a charitable pop star
Taylor Swift is known for being a charitable pop star. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Three Square, a food bank in Nevada where Taylor is set to perform this weekend, also revealed Taylor had made a donation.

They wrote on Instagram: "We don't know about you, but we're feeling grateful on this day, March 22! @TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger.

“Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community."

Taylor is known for being a charitable pop star, helping make a difference to others throughout her career.

Taylor Swift is touring the US for the next few months
Taylor Swift is touring the US for the next few months. Picture: Getty

And during the pandemic her gestures were even more greatly appreciated.

In March 2021 Taylor and her mum Andrea combined their donations to make up the GoFundMe goal of a mum-of-five who was left widowed after her husband died of Covid a week before Christmas.

She also donated around £10,000 each to two mothers struggling financially after the impacts of the pandemic at the end of 2020.

And during lockdown Taylor quietly paid to keep a Nashville record store afloat after they were forced to shut.

These are just some of her charitable donations over the years of course!

