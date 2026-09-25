Are Taylor Swift's 'Cleveland!' lyrics about Travis Kelce? The real meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Cleveland!' lyrics about Travis Kelce? The real meaning explained. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, David Eulitt/Getty Images

By Capital FM

Here's a breakdown of what Taylor Swift is singing about in her 'Cleveland!' lyrics.

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Taylor Swift dropped another banger on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore but what are her 'Cleveland!' lyrics about?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to singing about Travis Kelce. The couple started dating each other in 2023 and Taylor first referenced their romance on Tortured Poets Department songs like 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School'. Since then, she's explored their relationship further on The Life of a Showgirl hits like 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite'.

'Cleveland!' is a direct reference to Travis Kelce's hometown and the meaning behind the lyrics might surprise you.

Cleveland!

On face value, 'Cleveland!' is a love song about Travis Kelce but Taylor is also calling out the way people perceive her.

In the first verse, Taylor pokes fun at what trolls say about her: She's not as hot as she was, but she was only a four / She was never a girls' girl, she was just a w— / And with all of that money, why's she dressed like trash? / When she smiles, it's annoying, and have you seen her?

Taylor then brags in the chorus that none of this matters because Travis loves her: But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like / This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey.

Taylor Swift Cleveland lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Jason Miller/Getty Images

As mentioned above, Travis is from Cleveland. He actually grew up in the suburb Cleveland Heights. By singing, "showed me The Heights", Taylor is playing on the fact that Travis showed her the highs of love and the literal Cleveland Heights.

Taylor is yet to speak directly about 'Cleveland!'. We will update you if and when she does.

Taylor Swift - 'Cleveland!' lyrics

VERSE 1

She's not as hot as she was, but she was only a four

She was never a girls' girl, she was just a—

And with all of that money, why's she dressed like trash?

When she smiles, it's annoying, and have you seen her?

PRE-CHORUS

Stumbling clumsily?

Would you even call that dancing?

I can see what you mean

And now I guess there's

CHORUS

Somethin' we all can agree on

But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh

He already took me to Cleveland

And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like

This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey

VERSE 2

The taste of me is acquired, but it's his favorite dish

He says I look like an angel, they say, "I hate that bi—"

There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid

He's been saying forever, must not have read that

PRE-CHORUS

Scathin' take 'bout how I'm fake

And he could find someone younger

I can see what they mean

And now I guess there's

CHORUS

Somethin' we all can agree on

But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh

He already took me to Cleveland

And he showed me The Heights (Hey), so hate all you like (Uh-huh)

This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey

BRIDGE

He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me

He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me

You only need to find one person in this entire world

Who doesn't find you completely insufferable

And I have an important announcement to make

I found mine (That's right)

Well, I found mine (Hey, hey, hey)

Yeah, I found mine

Yes, that's

CHORUS

Somethin' we all can agree on (I guess we agree, but)

But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh

He already took me to Cleveland (To Cleveland)

Now I'm wearing white (Yeah), so hate all you like (Uh-huh) This is the love of my life (Hey, hey, hey)

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