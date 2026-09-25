Are Taylor Swift's 'Cleveland!' lyrics about Travis Kelce? The real meaning explained
25 September 2026, 09:06
Here's a breakdown of what Taylor Swift is singing about in her 'Cleveland!' lyrics.
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Taylor Swift dropped another banger on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore but what are her 'Cleveland!' lyrics about?
Taylor Swift is no stranger to singing about Travis Kelce. The couple started dating each other in 2023 and Taylor first referenced their romance on Tortured Poets Department songs like 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School'. Since then, she's explored their relationship further on The Life of a Showgirl hits like 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite'.
'Cleveland!' is a direct reference to Travis Kelce's hometown and the meaning behind the lyrics might surprise you.
Cleveland!
On face value, 'Cleveland!' is a love song about Travis Kelce but Taylor is also calling out the way people perceive her.
In the first verse, Taylor pokes fun at what trolls say about her: She's not as hot as she was, but she was only a four / She was never a girls' girl, she was just a w— / And with all of that money, why's she dressed like trash? / When she smiles, it's annoying, and have you seen her?
Taylor then brags in the chorus that none of this matters because Travis loves her: But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like / This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey.
As mentioned above, Travis is from Cleveland. He actually grew up in the suburb Cleveland Heights. By singing, "showed me The Heights", Taylor is playing on the fact that Travis showed her the highs of love and the literal Cleveland Heights.
Taylor is yet to speak directly about 'Cleveland!'. We will update you if and when she does.
Taylor Swift - 'Cleveland!' lyrics
VERSE 1
She's not as hot as she was, but she was only a four
She was never a girls' girl, she was just a—
And with all of that money, why's she dressed like trash?
When she smiles, it's annoying, and have you seen her?
PRE-CHORUS
Stumbling clumsily?
Would you even call that dancing?
I can see what you mean
And now I guess there's
CHORUS
Somethin' we all can agree on
But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh
He already took me to Cleveland
And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like
This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey
VERSE 2
The taste of me is acquired, but it's his favorite dish
He says I look like an angel, they say, "I hate that bi—"
There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid
He's been saying forever, must not have read that
PRE-CHORUS
Scathin' take 'bout how I'm fake
And he could find someone younger
I can see what they mean
And now I guess there's
CHORUS
Somethin' we all can agree on
But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh
He already took me to Cleveland
And he showed me The Heights (Hey), so hate all you like (Uh-huh)
This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey
BRIDGE
He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me
He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me
You only need to find one person in this entire world
Who doesn't find you completely insufferable
And I have an important announcement to make
I found mine (That's right)
Well, I found mine (Hey, hey, hey)
Yeah, I found mine
Yes, that's
CHORUS
Somethin' we all can agree on (I guess we agree, but)
But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh
He already took me to Cleveland (To Cleveland)
Now I'm wearing white (Yeah), so hate all you like (Uh-huh) This is the love of my life (Hey, hey, hey)
Read more about Taylor Swift here:
- EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl
- Taylor Swift responds to 'The Life of a Showgirl' criticism
- Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here
- EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'
- Taylor Swift's emotional wedding vows to Travis Kelce revealed