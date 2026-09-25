Are Taylor Swift's 'Cleveland!' lyrics about Travis Kelce? The real meaning explained

25 September 2026, 09:06

Are Taylor Swift's 'Cleveland!' lyrics about Travis Kelce? The real meaning explained
Are Taylor Swift's 'Cleveland!' lyrics about Travis Kelce? The real meaning explained. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, David Eulitt/Getty Images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's a breakdown of what Taylor Swift is singing about in her 'Cleveland!' lyrics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift dropped another banger on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore but what are her 'Cleveland!' lyrics about?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to singing about Travis Kelce. The couple started dating each other in 2023 and Taylor first referenced their romance on Tortured Poets Department songs like 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School'. Since then, she's explored their relationship further on The Life of a Showgirl hits like 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite'.

'Cleveland!' is a direct reference to Travis Kelce's hometown and the meaning behind the lyrics might surprise you.

Cleveland!

On face value, 'Cleveland!' is a love song about Travis Kelce but Taylor is also calling out the way people perceive her.

In the first verse, Taylor pokes fun at what trolls say about her: She's not as hot as she was, but she was only a four / She was never a girls' girl, she was just a w— / And with all of that money, why's she dressed like trash? / When she smiles, it's annoying, and have you seen her?

Taylor then brags in the chorus that none of this matters because Travis loves her: But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like / This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey.

Taylor Swift Cleveland lyrics meaning explained
Taylor Swift Cleveland lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Jason Miller/Getty Images

As mentioned above, Travis is from Cleveland. He actually grew up in the suburb Cleveland Heights. By singing, "showed me The Heights", Taylor is playing on the fact that Travis showed her the highs of love and the literal Cleveland Heights.

Taylor is yet to speak directly about 'Cleveland!'. We will update you if and when she does.

Taylor Swift - 'Cleveland!' lyrics

VERSE 1
She's not as hot as she was, but she was only a four
She was never a girls' girl, she was just a—
And with all of that money, why's she dressed like trash?
When she smiles, it's annoying, and have you seen her?

PRE-CHORUS
Stumbling clumsily?
Would you even call that dancing?
I can see what you mean
And now I guess there's

CHORUS
Somethin' we all can agree on
But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh
He already took me to Cleveland
And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like
This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey

VERSE 2
The taste of me is acquired, but it's his favorite dish
He says I look like an angel, they say, "I hate that bi—"
There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid
He's been saying forever, must not have read that

PRE-CHORUS
Scathin' take 'bout how I'm fake
And he could find someone younger
I can see what they mean
And now I guess there's

CHORUS
Somethin' we all can agree on
But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh
He already took me to Cleveland
And he showed me The Heights (Hey), so hate all you like (Uh-huh)
This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey

BRIDGE
He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me
He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me
You only need to find one person in this entire world
Who doesn't find you completely insufferable
And I have an important announcement to make
I found mine (That's right)
Well, I found mine (Hey, hey, hey)
Yeah, I found mine
Yes, that's

CHORUS
Somethin' we all can agree on (I guess we agree, but)
But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh
He already took me to Cleveland (To Cleveland)
Now I'm wearing white (Yeah), so hate all you like (Uh-huh) This is the love of my life (Hey, hey, hey)

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Are Taylor Swift's Pink Clouding lyrics about Tom Hiddleston? The surprising meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's Pink Clouding lyrics about Tom Hiddleston? The true meaning explained

Taylor Swift Patient Zero lyrics meaning explained

Taylor Swift explains deeper meaning behind her 'Patient Zero' lyrics

Here's when Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl The Encore comes out

Here's exactly what time Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl Encore comes out

Taylor Swift announces 'Encore' version of The Life of a Showgirl with four new songs

Taylor Swift announces The Life of a Showgirl The Encore with four brand new songs

Taylor Swift announces new single Patient Zero

Taylor Swift announces new single 'Patient Zero'

Hot On Capital

American Horror Story release time and when the next episode comes out

Here's exactly what time American Horror Story comes out

TV & Film

Ella Beatty explains why Monster portrays Lizzie Borden as lesbian following backlash

Ella Beatty explains why Monster portrays Lizzie Borden as a lesbian following backlash

TV & Film

Big Brother UK's Johanne's "major beef" with Frankie that never aired

Big Brother UK's Johanne and Frankie had a "major" argument that never aired

TV & Film

Did Lizzie Borden have a relationship with Bridget Sullivan? The maid's true story explained

Did Lizzie Borden have a relationship with Bridget Sullivan? The maid's true story explained

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Monster criticised for huge age gap between Lizzie Borden cast and real-life Borden family

Monster criticised for huge age gap between Lizzie Borden cast and real-life Borden family

TV & Film

Big Brother's Frankie Taber promo image and Tays pictured during a live stream.

Big Brother UK’s Tays shares emotional reaction to Frankie coming out as bisexual

TV & Film

Big Brother UK contestants Jedward and 2026 cast.

Big Brother UK house on 'lockdown' after ‘huge’ security breach

TV & Film

Chase & Status Generic Everything Tour - How to get tickets

Chase & Status Generic Everything Tour - How to get tickets

Events

Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rockman promo image and pictured with Philip Regan.

Big Brother UK's Rochelle's outburst leaves fans debating if she's genuine

TV & Film

The true story behind Monster's vile Lizzie Borden dinner scene is shocking

The true story behind Monster's vile Lizzie Borden dinner scene is horrifying

TV & Film

Big Brother contestant Millie Jarrett pictured on a podcast and Omar El Mayer and Rhianna Collins in the house.

Big Brother UK's Millie shares brutal opinion on Omar and Rhianna romance

Love Island

Did Aileen Wuornos visit Lizzie Borden's house? Monster boss explains fake story

Did Aileen Wuornos visit Lizzie Borden's house? Monster boss explains fake story

TV & Film

Was Lizzie Borden gay? The truth behind her lesbian relationship in Monster explained

Was Lizzie Borden gay? The truth behind her lesbian relationship in Monster explained

TV & Film

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured posing and Central Cee.

Love Island's Yasmin sparks romance rumours with Central Cee after Tommy split

Love Island

Su-Elise Nash, Jesy Nelson, and Wayne Rooney pictured.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 rumoured line-up revealed

TV & Film

Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rackman promo image and in diary room.

Who is Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rackman? Age, job, where she’s from and more

TV & Film

Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade promo image and pictured entering the house.

Who is Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade? Age, job, where she’s from and more

TV & Film

Big Brother UK's Millie Jarrett promo image and pictured in diary room.

Who is Big Brother UK's Millie Jarrett? Age, job, boyfriend and child

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus reveals personal reason why she's quit touring

Miley Cyrus reveals personal reason why she's quit touring

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson