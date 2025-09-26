Are Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? The savage meaning explained

Are Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? The savage meaning explained. Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair

By Sam Prance

'Tit For Tat' is Tate McRae's first single since breaking up form The Kid Laroi and the lyrics are brutal.

Tate McRae's new single appears to be a The Kid Laroi kiss-off anthem and her 'Tit For Tat' lyrics do not hold back.

On September 24th, Tate McRae surprised fans by announcing a brand new single called 'Tit For Tat'. Outside of her huge F1 single 'Just Keep Watching', this marks Tate's first release since So Close to What in February. Not only that but it's the first song Tate's released since she broke up with The Kid Laroi after a year of dating each other.

Since Tate and The Kid Laroi ended things, The Kid Laroi has referenced their split in his single 'A Cold Play'. Now, Tate is clapping back. What are her 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about? Scroll down to find out the song's savage meaning.

What does 'Tit For Tat' mean?

'Tit For Tat' is a British phrase that means retaliating with insult or injury. In the case of Tate's new song, she's literally going tit for tat with her ex by appearing to release a song in response to 'A Cold Play'. She's also making clear that if he keeps releasing music about her, she will make sure to tell her side of the story and put him in his place.

In the chorus, Tate sings: Thought I might love you again, see how I feel / Now that you're acting like that, boy I never will. She then appears to reference her ex having a new flame by adding: Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal / Right now, I'm even about you.

Tate then calls out her ex for not being who she thought he was: The day I met you, boy, I thought it was a blessing / In the heat of it, I always took your side / It's a shame you're out here trying to make it messy / Wow, you're messy, damn.

Is 'Tit For Tat' about The Kid Laroi?

Based on further lyrics, fans believe that Tate is singing about The Kid Laroi. Seemingly referencing 'A Cold Play', she adds: Let's go song for song, let's go back to back / Let's go tit for tat, boy, you asked for that / That's the best you got, where's the good one at? And I oop.

As it stands, Tate hasn't spoken about who the song is about. We'll update you if/when she does.

Tate McRae - 'Tit For Tat' lyrics

INTRO

Thought I might love you again, I'll see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, boy I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm not even about you

CHORUS

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm even about you

VERSE 1

The day I met you, boy, I thought it was a blessing

In the heat of it, I always took your side

It's a shame you're out here trying to make it messy

Wow, you're messy, damn

We were good I thought we made it through the ending

I was hearing s--- I thought you'd never say

Could have picked it up exactly where we left it

Took our future off your plate

PRE-CHORUS

Let's go song for song, let's go back to back

Let's go tit for tat, boy, you asked for that

That's the best you got, where's the good one at?

I was never as far away as you thought

CHORUS

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm even about you

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm even about you

VERSE 2

I was nothing but respectful, and you know that

Why you changing up the narrative to write?

No, I can't do this, you're making me do this

If you want to fight

PRE-CHORUS

Let's go song for song, let's go back to back

Fix your f---ing self, kiss my a-- for that

That's the best you got, where's the good one at?

Should've known you'd be the type to change

CHORUS

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm even about you

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm even about you

BRIDGE

That looks like it really hurts

That bruise on your ego

I know that it makes it worse

It had to be me, though

CHORUS

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm—

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm partying without you

OUTRO

Thought I might love you again

Now that you're acting like that

I'm partying without you

Last night, she answered my call

I'm partying without you

