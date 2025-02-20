Tate McRae So Close To What release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

20 February 2025, 12:01 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 15:16

Tate McRae So Close To What release time: Here's what time her new album comes out
Tate McRae So Close To What release time: Here's what time her new album comes out. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, RCA
Tate McRae's 'So Close To What' drops on Friday 21st February but what time is it out and what's the tracklist?

We're officially so close to hearing 'So Close To What'. What time does Tate McRae's new album come out though?

Tate McRae is quickly establishing herself as one of the most in demand popstars of her generation. After taking over the charts with 'you broke me first' in 2020, she's since released smash hits like 'she's all i wanna be' and 'greedy'. Not only that but Tate's become a must-see live act thanks to her next-level dancing and performance skills.

Last year, Tate kicked off her new 'So Close To What' era with 'It's ok I'm ok' and she followed it up with the bangers '2 hands' and 'Sports car'. She's since teased that 'So Close To What' will feature her first official collab with her boyfriend The Kid Laroi and announced that the album drops on February 21st. So when can you stream it?

Scroll down to find out Tate's international 'So Close To What' release times, the full tracklist and so much more.

When does Tate McRae's So Close to What come out?

Tate McRae introduces us to her alter ego

What time does Tate McRae's So Close to What come out?

According to Spotify's official 'So Close to What' countdown, Tate will release the album at midnight LOCAL TIME on Friday February 21st. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream the album at 12:00 AM in your country. 'So Close to What' is out now in New Zealand and will become available elsewhere hour by hour.

For fans who are based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for fans who are based on the west coast, 'So Close to What' is dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on February 20th.

Here are Tate McRae's So Close to What release times for a handful of major time zones:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Feb 20th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (Feb 20th)
  • Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM
  • Africa - 12:00 AM
  • Asia - 12:00 AM
  • Oceania - 12:00 AM
What time does Tate McRae's So Close to What come out?
What time does Tate McRae's So Close to What come out? Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

What is Tate McRae's So Close to What tracklist?

Tate McRae worked on 'So Close to What' with hit producers like Ryan Tedder, Ilya and Lostboy as well as songwriters like Julia Michaels and Amy Allen. Fans will notice that the physical tracklist and streaming tracklist are different. Tate changed the streaming tracklist after an original version of the album leaked online.

  1. Miss possessive
  2. 2 hands
  3. Revolving door
  4. Bloodonmyhands (feat. Flo Milli)
  5. Dear God
  6. Purple lace bra
  7. Sports car
  8. Signs
  9. I know love (feat. The Kid Laroi)
  10. Like I do
  11. It's ok I'm ok
  12. No I'm not in love
  13. Means I care
  14. Greenlight
  15. Nostalgia

The physical version of the album features just 13 songs. 'Bloodonmyhands', 'I know love', 'Like I do' and 'Means I care' are not on the physical album but there are two additional songs: 'Better than I was' and 'Call my bluff'.

