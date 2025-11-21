The real meaning behind Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics explained

By Sam Prance

What are Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics about? The personal story behind the breakup anthem explained.

Tate McRae just dropped her brand new single 'Nobody's Girl' and the meaning behind the lyrics is deeply personal.

Tate McRae is no stranger to incorporating real-life details from her experiences into her lyrics. Her breakthrough hit 'You Broke Me First' was inspired by her first serious relationship and she's since included candid references to her family in songs like 'Calgary' and 'Nostalgia'. Most recently, she's called out her ex The Kid Laroi on 'Tit For Tat'.

Now, Tate is upping the ante with the deluxe tracks from So Close To What. What is 'Nobody's Girl' about though?

'Nobody's Girl' is an empowering anthem about finding freedom in being single in the wake of heartbreak. However, it also contains personal lyrics about how much Tate's split has affected her emotionally. Tate sings: And my heart was like an open sore / Saw, like, twenty healers when I was on tour / Told me everything I need, I got.

In the chorus, Tate celebrates her independence and taunts her ex: I am nobody's girl, I love it so much / It's exactly what I wanted, oh / I am nobody's girl, does it mess you up? / That you had it, and you lost it, nobody.

Tate gets more confessional in the bridge by singing: Nobody's in my head tonight / Nobody's sayin' wrong or right / Baby, please, won't you see my side? and And when I ask, the angels sing / They say, "Real love doesn't clip your wings".

Tate concludes by saying: When one closes, the universe opens a new door.

Is Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' about The Kid Laroi?

As it stands, Tate McRae has not said who 'Nobody's Girl' is aimed at but fans believe the digs are references at her split from The Kid Laroi. Discussing the song on Instagram, Tate wrote: "Was writing so much poetry while I was on tour in Europe this year."

Tate continued: "This video is exactly how I envisioned these songs to feel …. Ethereal, magical, and free. These mean a lot to me."

Tate McRae - 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics

INTRO

Love it so, so much, love it so, so much

Love it so, so much, love it so, so much

Does it mess you up? Does it mess you up?

VERSE 1

Got my career on my mind

Money drop in New York City

Look in the mirror, and I'm like

"So hot, so smart, so witty"

Mentally in a gun fight

Thank God I keep so busy

Some things you know I'll never show, oh

PRE-CHORUS

And my heart was like an open sore

Saw, like, twenty healers when I was on tour

Told me everything I need, I got

And the cherry on top

CHORUS

I am nobody's girl, I love it so much

It's exactly what I wanted, oh

I am nobody's girl, does it mess you up?

That you had it, and you lost it, nobody

VERSE 2

How many times can I shape-shift into someone else?

No, there's no line when art turns to need serious help

And when the job calls, gotta get it done

Gotta put myself second to none

At twenty-two, it's a little sad

But it's fun

CHORUS

I am nobody's girl, I love it so much (So much)

It's exactly what I wanted, oh

I am nobody's girl, does it mess you up? (Ooh-woah)

That you had it, and you lost it (Lost it), nobody (Woah-oh)

POST-CHORUS

Does it mess you up? Does it mess you up?

BRIDGE

Nobody's in my head tonight

Nobody's sayin' wrong or right

Baby, please, won't you see my side?

Baby, please, won't you see my side?

And when I ask, the angels sing (Baby, please, won't you see my side?)

They say, "Real love doesn't clip your wings"

I love love and affection and fancy things (Baby, please, won't you see my side?)

But I think I like me more

And when I cry, gotta wonder why (Baby, please, won't you see my side?)

Every tear's in the shape of mankind

When one closes, the universe opens a new door

Now I

CHORUS

Yeah, I'm nobody's girl (I'm nobody's girl)

It's exactly what I needed (Exactly what I needed)

Yeah, I'm nobody's girl (Yeah, I'm nobody's girl)

Said, "I love you," did you mean it? Ah

I am nobody's girl, I love it so much

It's exactly what I wanted (Exactly what I wanted)

I am nobody's girl, does it mess you up? (Nobody's girl)

That you had it, and you lost it, no

