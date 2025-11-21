The real meaning behind Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics explained

21 November 2025

The real meaning behind Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics explained
The real meaning behind Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics explained. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, RCA
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics about? The personal story behind the breakup anthem explained.

Tate McRae just dropped her brand new single 'Nobody's Girl' and the meaning behind the lyrics is deeply personal.

Tate McRae is no stranger to incorporating real-life details from her experiences into her lyrics. Her breakthrough hit 'You Broke Me First' was inspired by her first serious relationship and she's since included candid references to her family in songs like 'Calgary' and 'Nostalgia'. Most recently, she's called out her ex The Kid Laroi on 'Tit For Tat'.

Now, Tate is upping the ante with the deluxe tracks from So Close To What. What is 'Nobody's Girl' about though?

Tate McRae - NOBODY'S GIRL (Official Video)

'Nobody's Girl' is an empowering anthem about finding freedom in being single in the wake of heartbreak. However, it also contains personal lyrics about how much Tate's split has affected her emotionally. Tate sings: And my heart was like an open sore / Saw, like, twenty healers when I was on tour / Told me everything I need, I got.

In the chorus, Tate celebrates her independence and taunts her ex: I am nobody's girl, I love it so much / It's exactly what I wanted, oh / I am nobody's girl, does it mess you up? / That you had it, and you lost it, nobody.

Tate gets more confessional in the bridge by singing: Nobody's in my head tonight / Nobody's sayin' wrong or right / Baby, please, won't you see my side? and And when I ask, the angels sing / They say, "Real love doesn't clip your wings".

Tate concludes by saying: When one closes, the universe opens a new door.

Are Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics about The Kid Laroi?
Are Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Is Tate McRae's 'Nobody's Girl' about The Kid Laroi?

As it stands, Tate McRae has not said who 'Nobody's Girl' is aimed at but fans believe the digs are references at her split from The Kid Laroi. Discussing the song on Instagram, Tate wrote: "Was writing so much poetry while I was on tour in Europe this year."

Tate continued: "This video is exactly how I envisioned these songs to feel …. Ethereal, magical, and free. These mean a lot to me."

Tate McRae - 'Nobody's Girl' lyrics

INTRO
Love it so, so much, love it so, so much
Love it so, so much, love it so, so much
Does it mess you up? Does it mess you up?

VERSE 1
Got my career on my mind
Money drop in New York City
Look in the mirror, and I'm like
"So hot, so smart, so witty"
Mentally in a gun fight
Thank God I keep so busy
Some things you know I'll never show, oh

PRE-CHORUS
And my heart was like an open sore
Saw, like, twenty healers when I was on tour
Told me everything I need, I got
And the cherry on top

CHORUS
I am nobody's girl, I love it so much
It's exactly what I wanted, oh
I am nobody's girl, does it mess you up?
That you had it, and you lost it, nobody

VERSE 2
How many times can I shape-shift into someone else?
No, there's no line when art turns to need serious help
And when the job calls, gotta get it done
Gotta put myself second to none
At twenty-two, it's a little sad
But it's fun

CHORUS
I am nobody's girl, I love it so much (So much)
It's exactly what I wanted, oh
I am nobody's girl, does it mess you up? (Ooh-woah)
That you had it, and you lost it (Lost it), nobody (Woah-oh)

POST-CHORUS
Does it mess you up? Does it mess you up?

BRIDGE
Nobody's in my head tonight
Nobody's sayin' wrong or right
Baby, please, won't you see my side?
Baby, please, won't you see my side?
And when I ask, the angels sing (Baby, please, won't you see my side?)
They say, "Real love doesn't clip your wings"
I love love and affection and fancy things (Baby, please, won't you see my side?)
But I think I like me more
And when I cry, gotta wonder why (Baby, please, won't you see my side?)
Every tear's in the shape of mankind
When one closes, the universe opens a new door
Now I

CHORUS
Yeah, I'm nobody's girl (I'm nobody's girl)
It's exactly what I needed (Exactly what I needed)
Yeah, I'm nobody's girl (Yeah, I'm nobody's girl)
Said, "I love you," did you mean it? Ah
I am nobody's girl, I love it so much
It's exactly what I wanted (Exactly what I wanted)
I am nobody's girl, does it mess you up? (Nobody's girl)
That you had it, and you lost it, no

