Tate McRae announces new single 'Housewife'

7 October 2026, 17:38 | Updated: 7 October 2026, 17:44

Tate McRae announces new single 'Housewife'
Tate McRae announces new single 'Housewife'. Picture: Alamy / RCA Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does Tate McRae's 'Housewife' come out? The first taste of TM4 is just days away.

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Tater tots assemble! Tate McRae is officially launching a new era with a brand new single called 'Housewife'.

Ever since Tate McRae wrapped the So Close to What era with the deluxe edition and the end of the Miss Possessive Tour in 2025, fans have been desperate to see what she does next and looking for TM4 easter eggs. In the months since, Tate has kept a low profile outside of some major festival appearances at Osheaga and Lollapalooza.

Now, Tate has announced that she is back. 'Housewife' is set to come out in a matter of mere days.

When does Tate McRae release 'Housewife'?

Taking to Instagram on October 7th, Tate McRae shared the 'Housewife' single art alongside the caption: "Housewife. Out 10.15 💍". In other words, Tate McRae is releasing a new single next Thursday, October 15th and that is just eight days away.

In the art, Tate can be seen wearing a red bikini and sunglasses as she pushes a pram filled with stacks of dollar bills. Tate is yet to reveal any other details about the song but it is available to pre-save.

Tate is set to perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, so we might get the debut performance of 'Housewife' there.

Discussing Tate's new music on social media earlier this year, Tate's longterm collaborator Ryan Tedder teased: "The music is phenomenal. The first handful sessions we did, she walked in and she snapped. She’s on another level of writing and inspiration. I’ll just say that I’m extremely excited. She could be the biggest artist in the world.”

Bring on TM4!

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