Tate McRae explains deeper meaning behind her 'Housewife' lyrics

Tate McRae explains deeper meaning behind her 'Housewife' lyrics. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, RCA Records

By Sam Prance

What are Tate McRae's 'Housewife' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

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Tate McRae is officially back with a new era and she has opened up about the meaning behind her 'Housewife' lyrics.

After months of anticipation, Tate McRae took to Instagram on October 7th to officially announce her brand new song 'Housewife'. She also unveiled the single's artwork which sees her wear a red bikini and sunglasses as she pushes a pram filled with dollar bills in a luxury location. On October 14th, Tate also shared a brief snippet of the video too.

Now, the song is finally here but what is it about? Here's what Tate McRae has said about her wild 'Housewife' lyrics.

Talking about 'Housewife' on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ahead of its release, Tate teased: "I’m so excited, I haven’t released in a while." As for its meaning and the music video, she said: "It’s kind of about a woman who can’t be contained. We shot it in the South of France and it was so magical and so fun."

Tate also revealed that fans missed easter eggs for the song: "My fans in particular, we drop easter eggs all the time and they get none of them. They’ll always catch on to things that are completely wrong, they’ll be like, 'She wore a sunglasses so her next single’s called 'Sunglass,’ like, what?"

Tate added: "They just never get the most obvious easter eggs, this was literally in my Lolla[palooza] set, it said 'Housewife' when the set started."

In 'Housewife', Tate sings about her desire to make her own money without relying on a man: I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife / You, you, you, you could be the one I'm calling honey, be my sex on the side.

She also alludes to the dark side of fame: This industry will try to kill you, kill you / But not before they try to bill you, bill you / They try to take away your wild and free / And when they do, wanna run away with me?

Tate doubles down in the bridge adding: Go into my garden, pick the money off the tree / I don't pay for nothing, baby, people pay me / And you right beside me's just the icing on the dream.

Brb - listening to 'Housewife' on repeat for the rest of the year!

Tate McRae - 'Housewife' lyrics

INTRO

Okay, okay

VERSE 1

Think my paradise is tabloids and flashing lights

Truth is it's more like loads of cash, and a nice guy and a life lived right (I know that)

PRE-CHORUS

There's just some things that they don't tell you, tell you (Oh)

And all the dreams they try to sell you, sell you (Oh)

The price of fame can take you to your knees

And when it does, wanna run away with me?

CHORUS

I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

You, you, you

Y-you could be the one I'm calling honey, be my sex on the side

You, you, you

Acres of open stars, headlights of precious cars, life imitating art

I, I, I, I just wanna makе a lot of money, be my own housewifе

Be my, be my

VERSE 2

Drive fast, take me out of here

Louis out the window and the 310 in the mirror

Life's great when you disappear

Rockies took the girl, but the city took the golden years

PRE-CHORUS

This industry will try to kill you, kill you

But not before they try to bill you, bill you

They try to take away your wild and free

And when they do, wanna run away with me?

CHORUS

I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

You, you, you, you could be the one I'm calling honey, be my sex on the side

You, you, you

Acres of open stars, headlights of precious cars, life imitating art

I, I, I, I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

Be my, be my

BRIDGE

Go into my garden, pick the money off the tree

I don't pay for nothing, baby, people pay me

And you right beside me's just the icing on the dream

I don't need you, I want you, and that's my favourite thing

Go into my garden, pick the money off the tree

I don't date nobody, baby, people date me

And you right beside me's just the icing on the dream

I don't need you, I want you, and that's my favourite thing

CHORUS

I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

You, you, you, you could be the one I'm calling honey, be my sex on the side

You, you, you

Acres of open stars, headlights of precious cars, life imitating art

I, I, I, I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

Be my, be my

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