The savage meaning behind Tate McRae's 'Anything But Love' lyrics explained
21 November 2025, 11:38
Are Tate McRae's 'Anything But Love' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? Here's what she's said about the song.
Tate McRae's So Close To What??? deluxe is finally here and fans are losing it over her wild 'Anything But Love' lyrics.
On November 9th, Tate McRae surprised fans by revealing that she was releasing a deluxe edition of her hit album So Close to What. The new version contains all of the songs from the original album as well as five new songs including her latest single 'Tit for Tat'. Just like 'Tit for Tat', the songs are Tate at her most diaristic, biting and vulnerable.
All of the songs are making headlines but 'Anything But Love', in particular, is breaking the internet. In the song, Tate savagely drags an ex-boyfriend. Is 'Anything But Love' The Kid Laroi though? Scroll down to find out the meaning.
What are Tate McRae's 'Anything But Love' lyrics about?
'Anything But Love' is a true kiss-off anthem in which Tate makes clear that she no longer loves her ex; she hates him.
The brutal song opens with Tate making clear exactly how much she hates a former flame: My dad hates you, my dog hates you, my brother hates you, and I do too / I asked all of California, they all happy that you moved.
To drive the point home, the chorus goes: I got anything but love for you / I mean it, like, na-na-na, na-na-na.
Throwing more jabs, Tate references her on stage alter-ego adding: You say you hate me, but let's be real, you only hate 'cause you like the drama / And if you hate me, then why you keep on jacking off to Tatiana?
Tate ends by singing: So take a walk, baby, make it long.
Tate McRae - ANYTHING BUT LOVE (Lyric Video)
Who are Tate McRae's 'Anything But Love' lyrics about?
As it stands, Tate is yet to open up about who or what inspired 'Anything But Love'. However, based on her ending her relationship with The Kid Laroi in July and seemingly releasing 'Tit For Tat' about their split, fans are convinced that 'Anything But Love' and many of the deluxe tracks on So Close To What??? reference their breakup.
Perhaps alluding to The Kid Laroi releasing music criticising Tate, Tate sings: My fans hate you, my friends hate you, and Ryan hates you, and I do too / You're tryna make this competition but no one lets you in this room.
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Tate discusses the song.
Tate McRae - 'Anything But Love' lyrics
INTRO
Listen
VERSE 1
My dad hates you, my dog hates you, my brother hates you, and I do too
I asked all of California, they all happy that you moved
Tryna step on my neck, I'm tryna step in Jimmy Choo's
The s--- your punk ass does for views
You see my name on billboards, on skyscrapers, on monster trucks
Sit at home, you see I'm good, you—, you mad as f---, oh-oh
You say that I cashed out, well lucky me, it's paying off
Oh, no
PRE-CHORUS
I saw you at the hair salon
Is that really what you want?
'Cause I know that you're not that blunt, oh-oh
Yeah, I know that you want
That upper echelon
But we know you don't make that cut, oh
CHORUS
You (Uh-uh)
I got anything but love for you
I mean it, like, na-na-na, na-na-na
You (Uh-uh-uh)
(So take a walk, baby)
I got anything but love for you
(So take a walk, baby, make it long)
Na-na-na, na-na-na
VERSE 2
My fans hate you, my friends hate you, and Ryan hates you, and I do too
You're tryna make this competition but no one lets you in this room
You say you hate me, but let's be real, you only hate 'cause you like the drama
And if you hate me, then why you keep on jacking off to Tatiana?
PRE-CHORUS
I saw you at the hair salon
Is that really what you want?
'Cause I know that you're not that blunt, oh-oh
Yeah, I know that you want
That upper echelon
But we know you don't make that cut, oh
CHORUS
You (Uh, yeah)
I got anything but love for you (Anything but love for you)
I mean it, like, na-na-na, na-na-na
You (So take a walk, baby)
I got anything but love for you (For you)
(So take a walk, baby, make it long)
Na-na-na, na-na-na
OUTRO
So take a walk, baby, make it long (My dad hates you, and I do too)
So take a walk, baby, make it long (My dog hates you, and I do too)
So take a walk, baby, make it long (My brother hates you, and I do too)
So take a walk, baby, so take a walk, baby (Hey)
So take a walk, baby, make it long (Take a walk, baby)
So take a walk, baby, make it long (Take a walk, baby)
So take a walk, baby, make it long (Take a walk)
