Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl 2025 with Kendrick Lamar?

By Jenny Medlicott

We're all expecting Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl this year one way or another, but will she be joining Kendrick Lamar on stage for the halftime show? Here’s what we know.

Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as the halftime show performer for the Super Bowl 2025, and with Taylor Swift undoubtedly set to attend the big game to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, everyone is wondering if she and 'Bad Blood' collaborator Kendrick might be about to join forces on stage...

Taylor has been nothing but a fiercely loyal girlfriend to her Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis since the beginning of their relationship. She's popped up at countless games and stood side-by-side with her boyfriend's family while cheering him on. So with the Eras Tour over and the Grammys behind us, Taylor will no doubt return to the stands to spur her lover on.

But given Taylor's friendship and musical history with Kendrick Lamar, it’s left everyone wondering: Is Taylor Swift going to perform at the Super Bowl with him? They do have a song together after all!

So, if like us you're wondering if we can expect to hear Taylor on the mic this Sunday, here’s everything we know about her Super Bowl plans...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor performing at the Super Bowl?

While it’s been confirmed Kendrick will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, it doesn’t look like we'll see Taylor joining him on stage.

Of course, there’s always room for a surprise - but with the performance usually lasting around 12 minutes, it seems unlikely that Taylor will be cramming in an appearance during that time, especially since SZA has already been announced as Kendrick's special guest.

Plus, let’s face it, our girl probably just wants some time to cheer on her boyfriend after two years of performing around the world.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl 2025 with Kendrick Lamar? Picture: Instagram

What is Taylor Swift’s song with Kendrick Lamar?

Taylor’s friendship with Kendrick Lamar dates all the way back to 2014 and it started off in a seriously sweet way after the ‘Fortnight’ singer openly admitted that she wanted to be ‘best friends’ with the rapper.

She told The Hollywood Reporter at the time: “I really wish I was best friends with Kendrick Lamar, and I’m not, and it makes me sad daily." That's right, Taylor was an OG fan of the 'Not Like Us' singer.

Thanks to her vocal admiration of Kendrick, Taylor's wishes later came true. Just a few months after she confessed her dream of becoming pals, the pair dropped a collab on Taylor's fifth studio album ‘1989’ called 'Bad Blood'.

But that was 10 years ago, we hear you say! What if their friendship has fizzled out since then? Well, the Swifties amongst you will know that a certain Taylor’s Version album means that isn't the case.

Taylor and Kendrick got back in the studio together to recreate the iconic track 'Bad Blood' for ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’. The album was released late 2023, suggesting the two are likely still pals today.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl 2024. Picture: Alamy

Has Taylor Swift ever performed at the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl has a history of inviting the best and most successful artists to perform in its coveted halftime slot, with past performances from the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and more.

Given Taylor is one of the most successful artists of our time, it’s hardly a surprise that her name has frequently fallen into the mix of rumoured performers over the years. But despite this, she still hasn’t graced the iconic stage yet.

There’s still plenty of time for that to change, of course. But for now we’ll just have to wait and see!

