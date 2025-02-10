How much was Kendrick Lamar paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

10 February 2025, 01:30

How much did Kendrick Lamar get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?
How much did Kendrick Lamar get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show? Picture: Michael Owens/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Here's why Kendrick Lamar will not get paid for performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is about to headline one of the biggest stages of his career but how much is he getting paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Following in the footsteps of some of the biggest names in music, Kendrick will be joined by 'BMF' singer SZA on the stage at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. (It's not the first time he's performed during the halftime show either, as he was one of the headliners in 2022.)

Kendrick picked up five (!) Grammys last week (Feb 2) for his song 'Not Like Us', which was released at the height of his feud with Drake. The diss track is now the most decorated song in Grammys history.

Fresh off that win with a huge halftime show ahead, will Kendrick's net worth rise after tonight's performance? Interestingly enough, Kendrick (and SZA) won't be paid a single dollar. Here's why Super Bowl halftime performers don't get paid.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will not get paid for the Super Bowl halftime performance
Kendrick Lamar and SZA will not get paid for the Super Bowl halftime performance. Picture: Apple Music via Instagram

Did Kendrick Lamar get paid for his Super Bowl 2025 performance?

Nope – Kendrick Lamar isn't going to be paid for his Super Bowl 2025 halftime show. Why? Well, the NFL don't actually pay artists to perform during the big game.

Back in 2016 in an interview with Forbes, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs."

The halftime show is officially sponsored by Apple Music and it's not clear whether or not they have paid Kendrick separately. There's no reports to suggest it, either.

While Kendrick won't be getting paid on the night, he'll reap the rewards of performing on one of the biggest stages in the world in several other areas, including streaming.

Kendrick Lamar performs at the 2022 Super Bowl alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige
Kendrick Lamar performs at the 2022 Super Bowl alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. Picture: Getty

Why do artists do the Super Bowl halftime show for free?

Every year, the Super Bowl halftime show garners the biggest television audience in the United States with well over 100 million viewers. With the international viewership and social media coverage on top of that, it's clear to see why an artist would do it for free.

In 2024, over 123 million U.S. viewers tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, with Usher performing the halftime show and Taylor Swift in the stands cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

When Rihanna performed in 2023, her streams hit an all-time spike on Super Bowl Sunday despite her having released no new music. J.Lo and Shakira also both saw their streams increase by 149% and 221%, respectively, the night of and day after their performances.

With the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles looking forward to a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, viewership will likely hit an even higher record.

Kendrick is also about to set off on the Grand National Tour with SZA too, so it looks like he's landed the perfect game to showcase his incredible talents and maybe gain a few million new fans (and more ticket sales in the process.

Rihanna was not paid for the 2023 Super Bowl but she saw a massive spike in streams
Rihanna was not paid for the 2023 Super Bowl but she saw a massive spike in streams. Picture: Getty

How much money do the Super Bowl halftime artists make?

Historically, artists who perform at the Super Bowl halftime show don't make any money. The NFL only cover the costs of their expenses and production.

However, that amount itself can be pretty hefty depending on the production of the actual show. The Weeknd's show-stopping halftime spectacular – which included a huge set piece that contained a lit-up mirror maze and hundreds of dancers – is estimated to have cost as much $17 million.

In fact, according to Forbes, The Weeknd contributed $7 million of his own money towards the production.

The Weeknd's spectacular Super Bowl halftime show cost almost $17 million
The Weeknd's spectacular Super Bowl halftime show cost almost $17 million. Picture: Getty

