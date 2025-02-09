Has Taylor Swift ever performed at the Super Bowl?

9 February 2025, 17:00

Why has Taylor Swift never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?
Why has Taylor Swift never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's why Taylor Swift has never done the Super Bowl halftime show – and when fans predict she might finally perform.

Over the past 16 months, Taylor Swift has become a regular face across NFL coverage and has also been crowned the MVP (Most Valuable Princess) of Chiefs Kingdom, but has she ever performed at the Super Bowl?

2025 will mark the second time Taylor has appeared at the Super Bowl thanks to boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' winning streak – but she won't be performing.

In fact, Taylor has never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show nor has she sung the national anthem or 'America The Beautiful' on the big game day.

Following the success of her record-breaking Eras Tour and her album re-recording journey, Swifties and casual fans alike all thought that 2025 might be the year Taylor finally took to the halftime show stage. But it wasn't to be... Here's why Taylor has not yet performed at the Super Bowl

Why hasn't Taylor Swift ever performed at the Super Bowl?

Has Taylor Swift ever played at the Super Bowl?
Has Taylor Swift ever played at the Super Bowl? Picture: Getty

Why has Taylor Swift never performed at the Super Bowl?

As one of the biggest and most popular music superstars on the planet, why has Taylor Swift never played the Super Bowl halftime show?

According to Time, Taylor allegedly turned down the halftime show a number of times in the past because of a “long-term partnership” with Coca-Cola. The Super Bowl halftime sponsor was previously Pepsi.

In 2022, when Apple Music took over as the official sponsor, rumours started to swirl that she'd been asked. TMZ later reported that she turned it down once again because she was working on her album re-records at the time.

At the start of 2023, Taylor was then busy rehearsing for her mammoth Eras Tour which spanned all the way through to December 2024.

Taylor Swift has technically appeared at the Super Bowl but she's not yet performed during the big game
Taylor Swift has technically appeared at the Super Bowl but she's not yet performed during the big game. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift ever perform at the Super Bowl halftime show?

It's only a matter of time before Taylor Swift finally takes to the Super Bowl halftime show stage. However, with her re-recording journey still ongoing, it's possible that she'll only consider playing the Super Bowl once she owns all her music.

Capping off such an important and groundbreaking re-recording era with a halftime show that'll no doubt break viewership records? We would LOVE to see it!

Fans are anticipating (and clowning!) that Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) may be released in 2025. If they're both released this year, then Taylor will finally own all of her songs.

Even then, though, she may choose not to play a halftime show if still there's a possibility that Travis and the Chiefs could make it to the big game.

When the time is right, Taylor will let us know. And when she does decide it's time to play the Super Bowl halftime show, it'll be a performance to remember.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have so far only shared the stage on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have so far only shared the stage on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

