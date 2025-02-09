Super Bowl halftime start time - What time does Kendrick Lamar's performance start?

9 February 2025

What time does Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show start?
What time does Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show start? Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Apple Music
What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start? Kendrick Lamar's performance is estimated to start around 8:00/8:30pm ET. Here's when it starts in your country.

Grammy-winning superstar Kendrick Lamar is set to put on a show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show – but what time does the halftime show actually start? (And where can you watch it?)

Headliner Kendrick will be joined by special guest SZA at this year's halftime show and their set is expected to last between 13 and 15 minutes.

If you're a seasoned Super Bowl viewer, then you'll know that there's no specific set time for when the halftime show actually starts. An NFL game consists of four 15-minute quarters but with play stopping and starting, each quarter can go on for longer than 15 minutes.

Typically, the Super Bowl halftime show starts around 1 hour and 30 minutes after kick-off but that's not always a guarantee. Here's when you can expect Kendrick Lamar's performance to start.

What time does the halftime show start at the Super Bowl?

Kendrick Lamar will be joined by SZA for the Super Bowl halftime show
Kendrick Lamar will be joined by SZA for the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Apple Music via Instagram

What time does Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show start?

Super Bowl 2025 (also known as Super Bowl LIX) kicks-off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT/11:30pm GMT.

Kendrick Lamar's halftime show is expected to start around 90 minutes after kick-off but as previously stated, there is no set time for when it actually begins.

Here's the expected times for the start of the Super Bowl halftime show:

  • United States (East Coast, ET): 8:00pm-8:30pm
  • United States (West Coast, PT): 5:00pm-5:30pm
  • United Kingdom (GMT): 1:00am-1:30am
  • Europe (CEST): 2:00am-2:30am

If you're just tuning in to catch Kendrick and SZA's performance, then you might want to tune in a bit earlier in case the game flies by.

Bookmark this page and we'll update the times as soon as the second quarter begins.

Kendrick Lamar previously performed at the 2022 Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar previously performed at the 2022 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

How long is Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance?

Over the years, the length of the Super Bowl halftime show has increased by a couple of minutes so Kendrick's performance will likely land somewhere between 13-15 minutes.

Rihanna performed for just over 13 minutes in 2023, while The Weeknd and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's recent sets were both over 14 minutes. Usher managed to secure a 15-minute slot in 2024.

SZA is currently the only special guest announced for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show
SZA is currently the only special guest announced for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

Who is performing with Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show?

So far, Kendrick has only confirmed that frequent collaborator SZA will be joining him on the halftime show stage.

No other special guests have been announced... yet. Kendrick no doubt has more big surprises up his sleeve.

For those wondering if Taylor Swift, who collaborated with Kendrick on 'Bad Blood', will be joining the star on stage, it's sadly unlikely.

We'll update this article as soon as more information about Kendrick's performance is revealed. Stay tuned!

