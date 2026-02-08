Super Bowl halftime start time - What time does Bad Bunny's performance start?

What time does Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show start? Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Apple Music via Instagram

By Sam Prance

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start? Bad Bunny's performance is estimated to start around 8:00/8:30pm ET. Here's when it starts in your country.

Puerto Rican icon Bad Bunny will be taking to the stage with a special performance at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show but what time does the halftime show actually start? (And where can you watch it?)

American football fans will already know that there's no specific set time for when the Super Bowl halftime show actually starts. An NFL game consists of four 15-minute quarters but with play stopping and starting, each quarter can go on for longer than 15 minutes.

Typically, the Super Bowl halftime show starts around 1 hour and 30 minutes after kick-off but that's not always a guarantee. Here's when you can expect Bad Bunny's performance to start.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

Bad Bunny is performing at Super Bowl halftime 2026. Picture: Getty

What time does Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show start?

Super Bowl 2026 (also known as Super Bowl LX) kicks-off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT/11:30pm GMT.

Bad Bunny's halftime show is expected to start around 90 minutes after kick-off but, as previously stated, there is no set time for when it actually begins.

Here's the expected times for the start of the Super Bowl halftime show:

United States (East Coast, ET): 8:00pm-8:30pm

United States (West Coast, PT): 5:00pm-5:30pm

United Kingdom (GMT): 1:00am-1:30am

Europe (CEST): 2:00am-2:30am

If you're just tuning in to catch Bad Bunny's performance, then you might want to tune in a bit earlier in case the game flies by.

Bad Bunny previous performed as a special guest with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during Super Bowl 2020. Picture: Getty

How long is Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance?

In recent years, the length of the Super Bowl halftime show has sat somewhere between 13 and 15 minutes and Bad Bunny's performance will likely be the same length.

As it stands, no guests have been announced for Bad Bunny's halftime show just yet.

For context, Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed for just over 13 minutes in 2025 and Rihanna's performance was a similar length in 2023.

Meanwhile, Usher performed for an incredible 15 minute slot in 2024.

Bad Bunny is expected to take to the stage around 8:00-8:30pm ET. Picture: Getty

Who is performing with Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Bad Bunny is the only confirmed performer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show so far. However, it's common practice for Super Bowl performers to have surprise guests.

Rumours have been flying around social media that Cardi B could join Bad Bunny to perform Cardi's song 'I Like It', which features Bad Bunny.

We'll update this article as soon as more information about Bad Bunny's performance is revealed.

