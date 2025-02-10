Who is performing with Kendrick Lamar? All the Super Bowl halftime guests

Who is performing with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Who is performing with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show? SZA is set to join him on stage.

Kendrick Lamar is the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer, but who else will be joining him on stage?

While it doesn't happen every time, the Super Bowl halftime show headliner usually brings out a handful of surprise guests to perform alongside them on the night. Last year, Usher brought out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R. and Will.i.am!

So far, SZA is the only confirmed guest to join the 'Not Like Us' rapper but there's several rumours swirling around social media about a number of other artists. Thanks to their 'Bad Blood' collaboration, Taylor Swift's name has even been mentioned in conversation. (It looks like she's staying put in the stands this year, though.)

Here's what we know about Kendrick's special guests – and who is predicted to join him.

Who is performing with Kendrick Lamar at halftime?

Kendrick Lamar previously performed at the 2022 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

SZA

So far, SZA is the only confirmed guest to join Kendrick on stage.

Kendrick and SZA have seven collaborations together, and their professional partnership goes all the way back to 2024. The duo's most popular collaboration is 'All the Stars' which was written for 2018's Black Panther. They've also collabed on 'luther', 'gloria', '30 for 30', 'Doves in the Wind', 'Easy Bake' and 'Babylon'.

Kendrick and SZA are also about to head off on a joint stadium tour.

Speaking about their halftime performance, SZA told New York Daily News: "That’s King Kendrick’s performance and that it is all for him to divulge. What I can say is he’s worked really hard on it, and I’m so honored to be a part of it and I’m so honored to even know him and exist in the same time as someone as brilliant as him."

Longtime collaborator SZA will perform with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

Samuel L. Jackson

The legendary Samuel L. Jackson opened Kendrick's halftime set as 'Uncle Sam' and appeared throughout the performance to narrate the storyline.

Who is rumoured to perform with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show?

While no one else has been confirmed just yet, there's plenty of rumours about who else Kendrick might bring out.

Doechii is one of those names. Fresh off winning Best Rap Album at the Grammys, the rising star and viral sensation has been rumoured to be joining Kendrick and SZA on the big stage. Speculation began after she posted from New Orleans on her Instagram story, but it turns out she was in the Big Easy to perform at House of Verizon's Super Bowl event.

Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Future and Metro Boomin are names that have also been floated by fans on social media.

Kendrick has also had some high profile collaborations with the likes of Taylor Swift ('Bad Blood'), Beyoncé ('Freedom' and 'America Has A Problem') and Jay-Z ('B-tch, Don't Kill My Vibe') but it's unlike that any of them will join him. Both Taylor and Jay-Z are also watching the game from their own boxes.

Despite excitement from fans, Tyler, the Creator ruled himself out ahead of game day, responding to a fan: "im on tour i will not be at [a] football game yall better watch kenny."

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé have collaborated twice before but it's unlikely that she'll perform with him at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

