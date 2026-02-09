Who is performing with Bad Bunny? Lady Gaga and all the Super Bowl halftime guests

Bad Bunny's halftime show surprise guests include Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is performing with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show? Lady Gaga makes surprise appearance with Pedro Pascal and Cardi B.

Bad Bunny is the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer, but who joined him on stage for that absolutely show-stopping performance?

More often than not, the Super Bowl halftime show headliner usually brings out a handful of surprise guests to perform alongside them on the night. In fact, Bad Bunny was once a surprise guest in 2020 when he performed alongside headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

No special guests were hinted at ahead of Bad Bunny's performance—he just teased that 'the world will dance'—but plenty of rumours are swirling about who might join him on stage. (Cardi B and Daddy Yankee were among those names...)

Here's everyone who appeared on stage with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl LX halftime show during his spectacular celebration of Latin culture. Spoiler Alert: Pedro Pascal!?

Who is performing with Bad Bunny at halftime?

Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show surprise guests: Who joined him on stage?

Lady Gaga

Showing up half-way through the performance was the one and only Lady Gaga who performed 'Die With A Smile' (without Bruno Mars).

Lady Gaga performs with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Ricky Martin

One of the best-selling Latin musicians of all time, Grammy winner and Latin Grammy winner Ricky Martin popped up to perform with Bad Bunny on the night.

Like Bad Bunny, Ricky is also from Puerto Rico.

Ricky Martin performs with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Pedro Pascal

Yes, that really was Pedro Pascal dancing in the background during Bad Bunny's performance. The actor, who hails from Chile, was spotted backstage at the Super Bowl just before the halftime show... but no one expected him to be doing a side quest as a backup dancer!

Pedro Pascal performs on stage with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba

Joining Pedro was Colombian singer Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba who were all next to Pedro during the performance. (Young Miko and Alix Earle can also be seen with them.)

Sadly, Cardi didn't perform 'I Like It' with Bad Bunny as everyone was hoping she would but we'll take it!

Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba perform on stage with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

Bad Bunny halftime show setlist: What songs did he perform?

'Tití me preguntó' 'Yo perreo sola (with 'VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR' ending) 'EoO' with a little bit of Daddy Yankee's 'Gasolina' 'Die With a Smile' with Lady Gaga (with "MONACO" intro) 'BAILE INoLVIDABLE' 'NUEVAYoL' 'El apagón' (with "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" intro sung by Ricky Martin) 'DtMF' (with "CAFé CON RON" intro)

