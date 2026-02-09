How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Here's why Bad Bunny will not get paid for headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny is officially this year's Super Bowl halftime show headliner but how much is the beloved star getting paid?

Benito season is in session. After dominating the charts with his critically-acclaimed album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS in 2025, Bad Bunny headlined a sold out residency in Puerto Rico and kicked off a stadium world tour. On February 1st, the 31-year old made history with the first Spanish language album to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Now, Bad Bunny is making more historic moves with his headline slot at the Super Bowl halftime show. What's Bad Bunny's Super Bowl salary though and how does that impact his net worth? Here's everything we know about it.

Was Bad Bunny paid for his Super Bowl 2026 performance?

No. Bad Bunny hasn't been paid for his Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. If you're wondering why, it's because the NFL do not pay halftime artists to perform during the big game. Speaking to Forbes in 2016, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs."

In recent years, the halftime show has been officially sponsored by Apple Music and 2026 is no different. It's unclear if they've paid Bad Bunny separately but there are no reports to suggest that they have.

While Bad Bunny won't get paid by the NFL on the night, he will likely see a massive surge in his streaming numbers after performing for such a huge audience.

Why do artists do the Super Bowl halftime show for free?

Every year, the Super Bowl halftime show garners the biggest television audience in the United States with well over 100 million viewers. With the international viewership and social media coverage on top of that, it's clear to see why an artist would do it for free. There's no better form of promotion.

In 2025, a record-breaking 133.5 million people watched Kendrick Lamar's halftime show and his overall catalogue received a 157% spike in streams following his performance with his song 'Not Like Us' returning to the top of the charts.

Expect to see Bad Bunny all over the charts in the coming weeks.

How much money do the Super Bowl halftime artists make?

Historically, artists who perform at the Super Bowl halftime show don't make any money. The NFL only cover the costs of their expenses and production.

However, that amount itself can be pretty hefty depending on the production of the actual show. The Weeknd's show-stopping halftime spectacular – which included a huge set piece that contained a lit-up mirror maze and hundreds of dancers – is estimated to have cost as much $17 million.

In fact, according to Forbes, The Weeknd contributed $7 million of his own money towards the production.

