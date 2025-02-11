Super Bowl 2026 halftime show predictions from Taylor Swift to Post Malone

By Katie Louise Smith

All the latest predictions for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show as Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Drake emerge as early frontrunners.

Kendrick Lamar put on a show-stopping halftime performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, but who will take to the stage next?

The 'Not Like Us' rapper is the latest superstar in a string of huge superstars to have taken to the stage during the Super Bowl for a special one-off performance. From Beyoncé, Rihanna, and The Weeknd to Bruno Mars, Usher, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira? The talent has been impeccable.

Super Bowl 2026, which will take place at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California looks set to be yet another banger with a whole host of incredible artists now being thrown around by fans, experts and bookmakers alike. Could this finally be the year that Taylor Swift headlines the halftime show?

It's still far too early to have any idea of who will be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show but here's all the biggest names and speculation so far.

Who is doing the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 halftime show was the most watched in history. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is currently the favourite to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Taylor has never performed at a Super Bowl before (not in the halftime show nor in any of the pre-game performances) so it's only a matter of time before we see her on that iconic stage.

While she's never directly addressed playing the halftime show, Swifties and critics alike have speculated that she will only consider playing the Super Bowl once she owns all her music. Taylor still has two more re-recorded albums to release, but even after that, she may not take up the offer next year.

Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl halftime show is inevitable – but whether that happens in 2026 remains to be seen.

Will Taylor Swift be the Super Bowl halftime performer in 2026? Picture: Getty

Post Malone

With country having a massive mainstream moment over the past year and a half, there's a strong possibility that the 2026 halftime show may continue to ride that wave.

Post Malone, who recently released his first country album, has now emerged as another favourite to headline in the halftime.

With countless high-profile country collaborators on his F-1 Trillion album (including Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton), there's some serious potential for Post to put on a star-studded show.

Alongside his new country music, Post still has some huge hip-hop tracks that he could incorporate into a multi-genre setlist, too.

Will Post Malone headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? Picture: Getty

Drake

Fresh off the back of Kendrick's performance (and savage diss), people are now placing their bets and speculating as to whether Drake – the other side of that rap beef – will be offered the chance to play the halftime show next.

Drake would be an incredibly solid choice as one of the biggest and most popular artists in the world, but whether he'll headline in 2026 remains to be seen.

Will Drake headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? Picture: Getty

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne was at the forefront of the speculation about who would be headlining the 2025 halftime show as Super Bowl LIX took place in his home city of New Orleans.

But just because he missed out on this years, doesn't mean he won't be back in conversation for next year's show.

In an interview on the 4HUNNID podcast, Lil Wayne spoke about the 2025 game and revealed that he and his team were actively trying to make it happen.

"I will not lie to you, I have not got a call or nothing," he said. "But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy."

Will Lil Wayne do the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? Picture: Getty

Other names that have also popped up as predictions include Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber. Ariana Grande has also been predicted but she will likely be in full actress mode with the release of Wicked: For Good.

Jay-Z has also teased that he could one day headline the halftime show. Since 2019, Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation have played a key role in choosing the talent to perform during the game. "I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early," he joked during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Maybe one year. Maybe."

With so many big names still yet to perform on the biggest stage in the world, whoever takes the stage in 2026 will no doubt put on an incredible show.

