Super Bowl 2026 halftime show predictions from Taylor Swift to Post Malone

11 February 2025, 17:19

Who will play Super Bowl halftime show 2026? All the rumours and names so far
Who will play Super Bowl halftime show 2026? All the rumours and names so far. Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage, Kate Green/Getty Images, Prince Williams/Wireimage
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

All the latest predictions for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show as Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Drake emerge as early frontrunners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendrick Lamar put on a show-stopping halftime performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, but who will take to the stage next?

The 'Not Like Us' rapper is the latest superstar in a string of huge superstars to have taken to the stage during the Super Bowl for a special one-off performance. From Beyoncé, Rihanna, and The Weeknd to Bruno Mars, Usher, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira? The talent has been impeccable.

Super Bowl 2026, which will take place at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California looks set to be yet another banger with a whole host of incredible artists now being thrown around by fans, experts and bookmakers alike. Could this finally be the year that Taylor Swift headlines the halftime show?

It's still far too early to have any idea of who will be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show but here's all the biggest names and speculation so far.

Who is doing the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 halftime show was the most watched in history
Kendrick Lamar's 2025 halftime show was the most watched in history. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is currently the favourite to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Taylor has never performed at a Super Bowl before (not in the halftime show nor in any of the pre-game performances) so it's only a matter of time before we see her on that iconic stage.

While she's never directly addressed playing the halftime show, Swifties and critics alike have speculated that she will only consider playing the Super Bowl once she owns all her music. Taylor still has two more re-recorded albums to release, but even after that, she may not take up the offer next year.

Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl halftime show is inevitable – but whether that happens in 2026 remains to be seen.

Will Taylor Swift be the Super Bowl halftime performer in 2026?
Will Taylor Swift be the Super Bowl halftime performer in 2026? Picture: Getty

Post Malone

With country having a massive mainstream moment over the past year and a half, there's a strong possibility that the 2026 halftime show may continue to ride that wave.

Post Malone, who recently released his first country album, has now emerged as another favourite to headline in the halftime.

With countless high-profile country collaborators on his F-1 Trillion album (including Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton), there's some serious potential for Post to put on a star-studded show.

Alongside his new country music, Post still has some huge hip-hop tracks that he could incorporate into a multi-genre setlist, too.

Will Post Malone headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?
Will Post Malone headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? Picture: Getty

Drake

Fresh off the back of Kendrick's performance (and savage diss), people are now placing their bets and speculating as to whether Drake – the other side of that rap beef – will be offered the chance to play the halftime show next.

Drake would be an incredibly solid choice as one of the biggest and most popular artists in the world, but whether he'll headline in 2026 remains to be seen.

Will Drake headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?
Will Drake headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? Picture: Getty

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne was at the forefront of the speculation about who would be headlining the 2025 halftime show as Super Bowl LIX took place in his home city of New Orleans.

But just because he missed out on this years, doesn't mean he won't be back in conversation for next year's show.

In an interview on the 4HUNNID podcast, Lil Wayne spoke about the 2025 game and revealed that he and his team were actively trying to make it happen.

"I will not lie to you, I have not got a call or nothing," he said. "But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy."

Will Lil Wayne do the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?
Will Lil Wayne do the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? Picture: Getty

Other names that have also popped up as predictions include Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber. Ariana Grande has also been predicted but she will likely be in full actress mode with the release of Wicked: For Good.

Jay-Z has also teased that he could one day headline the halftime show. Since 2019, Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation have played a key role in choosing the talent to perform during the game. "I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early," he joked during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Maybe one year. Maybe."

With so many big names still yet to perform on the biggest stage in the world, whoever takes the stage in 2026 will no doubt put on an incredible show.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices explained

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'luther' lyrics meaning explained

What are Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'luther' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Bad Bunny 'DtMF' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'DtMF' mean? Bad Bunny's emotional 'DtMF' lyrics translated into English

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

Hot On Capital

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

TV & Film

Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before the villa

Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before entering the villa

Love Island

Love Island fans shocked by Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

How do Love Island's Luca and Harriett know each other? Their friendship explained

Love Island

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame?

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame? Their history explained

Love Island

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

TV & Film

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

TV & Film

Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance

Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance

Love Island

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
All the best Super Bowl halftime memes with Kendrick Lamar and his Drake diss

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his Drake diss

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's heartbreaking reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

TV & Film

Super Bowl 2025 score predicted by Tate McRae in resurfaced video

Super Bowl 2025 score correctly predicted by Tate McRae in surprising resurfaced video

Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Heartbroken Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl win?

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl goes viral

Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl 2025 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

A closer look at Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2025 outfit

How much did Kendrick Lamar get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

How much was Kendrick Lamar paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Who performed with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Who is performing with Kendrick Lamar? All the Super Bowl halftime guests

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch