Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

Who is performing at the Super Bowl Sunday 2025 halftime show? Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

It’s time for the Super Bowl 2025! But who’s performing at the halftime show this year and who will be singing the national anthem? Let's walk you through all the deets…

Super Bowl Sunday 2025 is here, which means it’s officially the most important day in the American football calendar, but also that an incredible halftime show is right around the corner.

Amongst a sea of Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans, it’s likely we’ll also see several A-listers sit in on the nail-biting action too.

Last year, the Super Bowl saw appearances from the likes of Taylor Swift (to cheer Travis on, obvz), Paul Rudd, Jay-Z, Blake Lively and Lady Gaga. But the real question on everyone’s lips is, who’s going to be performing during the halftime show this year? And who is singing the national anthem?

Well, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full rundown on the Super Bowl 2025 halftime act and everyone else performing on game day…

Kendrick Lamar at the Grammy Awards 2025. Picture: Alamy

Who is performing during the Super Bowl Sunday 2025 halftime show?

The headlining act at this year’s halftime show is none other than Kendrick Lamar! And it comes just a week after the rapper bagged five Grammy Awards, all for his latest track ‘Not Like Us’.

And it won’t be the first time Kendrick graces the Super Bowl stage, as he actually performed during the halftime show back in 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

But now Kendrick is back again and this time he’s set to make the stage his own as the sole headliner.

The Super Bowl halftime act also usually invites several surprise guests on stage, but so far the only confirmed appearance we know about is fellow Grammy winner and frequent collaborator SZA. Any other surprise acts remain a mystery for now…

SZA is also expected to join Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Alamy

When is Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 11:30pm for those of us in the UK (6:30pm ET).

That means the first half will likely draw to a close around 00:15 (7:45pm ET), although that's depending on the stoppages in the game. Based on this, it seems likely that Kendrick will join the stage some time around 1:00am (8pm ET) to give his hotly anticipated performance.

But it’s worth noting, there’s always the chance it could start a tad earlier - so if you’re just tuning in for the halftime show, it’s worth watching from around 00:30 to avoid being disappointed.

The show usually lasts between 12 and 15 minutes, so make sure you savour every moment!

Jon Batiste will sing the National Anthem ahead of kick-off at the Super Bowl 2025. Picture: Alamy

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl?

The NFL announced in November last year that Jon Batiste would be performing the National Anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Jon Batiste is a singer and songwriter who boasts five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year in 2021. He also previously co-composed the soundtrack of Disney film Soul. He follows in the footsteps of last year’s national anthem singer Reba McEntire.

