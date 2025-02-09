Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

9 February 2025, 16:00 | Updated: 9 February 2025, 16:52

Who is performing at the Super Bowl Sunday 2025 halftime show?
Who is performing at the Super Bowl Sunday 2025 halftime show? Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

It’s time for the Super Bowl 2025! But who’s performing at the halftime show this year and who will be singing the national anthem? Let's walk you through all the deets…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Super Bowl Sunday 2025 is here, which means it’s officially the most important day in the American football calendar, but also that an incredible halftime show is right around the corner.

Amongst a sea of Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans, it’s likely we’ll also see several A-listers sit in on the nail-biting action too.

Last year, the Super Bowl saw appearances from the likes of Taylor Swift (to cheer Travis on, obvz), Paul Rudd, Jay-Z, Blake Lively and Lady Gaga. But the real question on everyone’s lips is, who’s going to be performing during the halftime show this year? And who is singing the national anthem?

Well, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full rundown on the Super Bowl 2025 halftime act and everyone else performing on game day…

Kendrick Lamar at the Grammy Awards 2025
Kendrick Lamar at the Grammy Awards 2025. Picture: Alamy

Who is performing during the Super Bowl Sunday 2025 halftime show?

The headlining act at this year’s halftime show is none other than Kendrick Lamar! And it comes just a week after the rapper bagged five Grammy Awards, all for his latest track ‘Not Like Us’.

And it won’t be the first time Kendrick graces the Super Bowl stage, as he actually performed during the halftime show back in 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

But now Kendrick is back again and this time he’s set to make the stage his own as the sole headliner.

The Super Bowl halftime act also usually invites several surprise guests on stage, but so far the only confirmed appearance we know about is fellow Grammy winner and frequent collaborator SZA. Any other surprise acts remain a mystery for now…

SZA is also expected to join Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show
SZA is also expected to join Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Alamy

When is Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 11:30pm for those of us in the UK (6:30pm ET).

That means the first half will likely draw to a close around 00:15 (7:45pm ET), although that's depending on the stoppages in the game. Based on this, it seems likely that Kendrick will join the stage some time around 1:00am (8pm ET) to give his hotly anticipated performance.

But it’s worth noting, there’s always the chance it could start a tad earlier - so if you’re just tuning in for the halftime show, it’s worth watching from around 00:30 to avoid being disappointed.

The show usually lasts between 12 and 15 minutes, so make sure you savour every moment!

Jon Batiste will sing the National Anthem ahead of kick-off at the Super Bowl 2025
Jon Batiste will sing the National Anthem ahead of kick-off at the Super Bowl 2025. Picture: Alamy

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl?

The NFL announced in November last year that Jon Batiste would be performing the National Anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Jon Batiste is a singer and songwriter who boasts five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year in 2021. He also previously co-composed the soundtrack of Disney film Soul. He follows in the footsteps of last year’s national anthem singer Reba McEntire.

Read more from Capital here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Why has Taylor Swift never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Has Taylor Swift ever performed at the Super Bowl?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl 2025 with Kendrick Lamar?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl 2025 with Kendrick Lamar?

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What are Lisa's 'Born Again' lyrics about? The meaning behind the Raye and Doja Cat collab explained

What are Lisa's 'Born Again' lyrics about? The savage meaning behind the Raye and Doja Cat collab

Hot On Capital

How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 online and in the UK

How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 online and in the UK

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Temptation Island Spain: Where to watch the Montoya reality show online

Where to watch Temptation Island Spain with Montoya and Anita online

TV & Film

Did Montoya cheat on Anita? Why did Anita cheat on Montoya? Temptation Island Spain's viral scandal explained

Temptation Island Spain's Montoya and Anita cheating explained in full

TV & Film

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are working hard on their relationship

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

When does You season 5 come out on Netlix?

Netflix's You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and latest news

TV & Film

LEGO unveil Twilight Cullen house set release date, price and first look photos

LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set is officially available to buy now

TV & Film

Khloé Kardashian's children

Meet Khloé Kardashian's children - their names, ages, photos and more

Kardashian kids

The Kardashian kids - all their ages, names and who they belong to

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot spoilers and news about the HBO series

TV & Film

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes have been together since middle school

Who is Brittany Mahomes? Get to know Taylor Swift's friend

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have broken up

Here's why Kim Kardashian split from boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.

Joey Essex reacts to 'he's not joey' comment on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars 'he's not Joey' comment sparks response from Joey Essex

Love Island

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

TV & Film

The Kardashian family have a combined net worth of billions

Who's the richest Kardashian and what are their net worths?

Jess has teased an All Stars appearance

Love Island's Jess White drops major clue she's going on All Stars

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch