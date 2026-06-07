Is Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 on TV? Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Will Capital's Summertime Ball be on TV? Here's when you can watch all the highlights at home.

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Didn't manage to get your hands on tickets for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026? No need to worry – you'll soon be able to watch all the highlights from the comfort of your own home!

The UK's biggest summer party officially kicked off at London's Wembley Stadium on June 6th with an incredible line up. And if you're dying to see the likes of Take That, RAYE, Niall Horan, Myles Smith, Calvin Harris, Robyn and Jason Derulo (to name a few!) perform their biggest hits, you'll be able to watch it all back on TV very soon!

Scroll down to find out exactly when you can watch Capital's Summertime Ball on TV and what channel it's on.

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV?

What time does the #CapitalSTB start? Here's all the set times. Picture: Capital

What channel is Capital's Summertime Ball on? When will it be on TV?

As part of Global’s partnership with ITV, ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player will broadcast an entertainment special with all the best bits from Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, on Saturday June 13th at 4.15pm.

Check your local listings for the latest information.

So set your alarms, get your takeaway orders ready and settle in to watch all the highlights from the #CapitalSTB.

Mis-teeq surprised Wembley as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue act. Picture: Shutterstock

Read more about #CapitalSTB here: