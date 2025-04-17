Sofia Isella: 'When I was five, I was terrified of automatic flushing toilets' | My Life In 20

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Kem Cetinay 7pm - 10pm
17 April 2025, 17:28
To celebrate the release of her new single 'Crowd Caffeine', we asked alternative rising star SOFIA ISELLA to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.
Perverts - Ethel Cain
Lyrics and poetry. Why I choose certain words for a song or discussing how genius certain poetry is written by my favourite poets.
I lost my voice for six months and had to gain it back slowly.
Chidi from The Good Place.
I was in Australia. I was busking a lot at the time, playing in malls with a tumbleweed or two rolling by.
SOFIA ISELLA - Josephine (Lyric Video)
I didn’t listen to alternative 90s music as much as I do now.
The Good Place. I still am.
I get really freaky before shows. Tapping things three times or whatever my mind demands I do. Very random.
A male with a penis. I’d like to experience a boner.
I don’t know her anymore. We would call each other every day and try and get our outfits to match. I still have her number memorised.
Internet.
When I was five, I was terrified of automatic flushing toilets. By nine, I was scared of nothing.
Eight was the year I started songwriting so everything began from that point. Before then, I wanted to be a ballerina metaphorically. But, every time I joined a class, I got bored with the non-stop diamond squatting things.
Wrath.
My mom, Sylvia Plath, Margaret Atwood, the Buddha, Jesus (not Christian but I wanna meet the man) and Freddie Mercury.
SOFIA ISELLA - Dog's Dinner (Lyric Video)
A nice giant s---, Pomeranians, bell peppers except the green ones because those are heinous, matcha and crowds.
You’re stressing me out
Fever Ray - 'If I Had A Heart'
Liz Wright - 'My Heart' (The first song I loved ever since I heard it on the radio when I was five.)
Fiona Apple - 'Criminal'
I’d like to live in Chile for a year and learn Spanish, my dad is from there.
My creative inside my muscle and fat. We make out often.
Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album