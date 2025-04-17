Sofia Isella: 'When I was five, I was terrified of automatic flushing toilets' | My Life In 20

Sofia Isella: 'When I was five, I was terrified of automatic flushing toilets' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her new single 'Crowd Caffeine', we asked alternative rising star SOFIA ISELLA to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

Perverts - Ethel Cain

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Lyrics and poetry. Why I choose certain words for a song or discussing how genius certain poetry is written by my favourite poets.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I lost my voice for six months and had to gain it back slowly.

17) Who was your crush at 17

Chidi from The Good Place.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I was in Australia. I was busking a lot at the time, playing in malls with a tumbleweed or two rolling by.

SOFIA ISELLA - Josephine (Lyric Video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I didn’t listen to alternative 90s music as much as I do now.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

The Good Place. I still am.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I get really freaky before shows. Tapping things three times or whatever my mind demands I do. Very random.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

A male with a penis. I’d like to experience a boner.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

I don’t know her anymore. We would call each other every day and try and get our outfits to match. I still have her number memorised.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Internet.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

When I was five, I was terrified of automatic flushing toilets. By nine, I was scared of nothing.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Eight was the year I started songwriting so everything began from that point. Before then, I wanted to be a ballerina metaphorically. But, every time I joined a class, I got bored with the non-stop diamond squatting things.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Wrath.

6)You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

My mom, Sylvia Plath, Margaret Atwood, the Buddha, Jesus (not Christian but I wanna meet the man) and Freddie Mercury.

SOFIA ISELLA - Dog's Dinner (Lyric Video)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

A nice giant s---, Pomeranians, bell peppers except the green ones because those are heinous, matcha and crowds.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

You’re stressing me out

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Fever Ray - 'If I Had A Heart'

Liz Wright - 'My Heart' (The first song I loved ever since I heard it on the radio when I was five.)

Fiona Apple - 'Criminal'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I’d like to live in Chile for a year and learn Spanish, my dad is from there.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My creative inside my muscle and fat. We make out often.

