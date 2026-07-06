Slayyyter is July's Capital Buzz Artist

6 July 2026, 15:06

Slayyyter is the Capital Buzz Artist for July
Slayyyter is the Capital Buzz Artist for July. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Slayyyter is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

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As long term fans of the Worst Girl in America, it's only right that we make Slayyyter our Capital Buzz Artist for July.

For anyone new here, Capital Buzz is Capital's digital pop-culture brand and Buzzards will already know that we have a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners for the first time. Off the back of that, we are now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

If that weren't enough, Capital also supports the Capital Buzz Artist by interviewing them on air, playing their music on the radio and giving them their very own billboards across the UK. Think of Capital Buzz Artist as your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and we have since bestowed the title to Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Sekou, Arthur Hill and Skye Newman. Now, it's time to get to know rising superstar Slayyyter.

🎧 Listen to Slayyyter on the Capital Buzz playlist now

Pop music fans will already know that Slayyyter has always been that girl. She first debuted as an independent artist in 2019 with sugary sweet pop gems like 'BFF' and 'Mine' and quickly amassed a devout following. She also leant into the brasher side of her persona with songs like 'Daddy AF' which later featured in the Anora soundtrack.

In the years since her early work, Slayyyter has gone on to build on and refine her singular artistry with independent projects like Troubled Paradise and Starf----r. The hype around Slayyyter's music and live shows ramped up fast and it didn't take long before she was being lauded in the same circles as artists like Kim Petras, PinkPantheress and Charli xcx.

In August 2025, Slayyyter released the critically acclaimed single 'BEAT UP CHANELZ' and she announced on the same day that Columbia Records had signed her.

Fast forward to March when she released WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, which is easily one of the standout albums of 2026 so far.

Slayyyter - DANCE... (Official Video)

The beauty of WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA is that it captures everything that makes Slayyyter so special in one project. The album is overflowing with pop hooks but the production also zigs and zags in ways that constantly perk up your ears and make you pay attention. It's also Slayyyter's most lyrically honest project to date.

In the midst of huge songs like 'CRANK' that are loud and abrasive in the best way, Slayyyter gets candid about her complex relationship with her dad ('GAS STATION'), her struggles with her career ('BRITTANY MURPHY.') and so much more.

And, of course, Slayyyter is currently taking TikTok by storm with 'DANCE...', a glimmering pop masterpiece about wanting to be left in peace on the dancefloor. A frontrunner for song of the year.

With every festival that Slayyyter plays this summer drawing bigger and bigger crowds thanks to her unmatched energy as a live act, there's no question that she is the future of pop.

To find out Slayyyter's life mantra, fave movie and more, check out our 'Get to Know Slayyyter' interview above.

You can also listen to Slayyyter on the Capital Buzz playlist.

Who do you want to see as our Capital Buzz Artist next?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

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