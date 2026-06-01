Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

1 June 2026, 15:08

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist
Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Skye Newman is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

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SE9 Part 2 is finally here and, in honour of the project, we have made Skye Newman our Capital Buzz Artist for June.

For anyone new here, Capital Buzz is Capital's digital pop-culture brand and Buzzards will already know that we have a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners for the first time. Off the back of that, we are now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

If that weren't enough, Capital also supports the Capital Buzz Artist by interviewing them on air, playing their music on the radio and giving them their very own billboards across the UK. Think of Capital Buzz Artist as your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and we have since bestowed the title to Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Sekou and Arthur Hill. Now, it's the one and only Skye Newman. Get to know Skye below.

If you don't know Skye Newman by name yet, you will recognise her voice. As soon as Skye started posting covers of her favourite songs on TikTok as a teenager, millions of people took notice of her incredible gift. Not only can Skye belt every note in the songbook but she also has the kind of soulful rasp that you can't replicate.

Raised on generational musicians like Jazmine Sullivain, Jhené Aiko and Adele, Skye grew up on a council estate and learned the power of being able to convey your rawest emotions in music from an early age. It's that skill that made Skye's videos go viral and made her the subject of a label bidding war.

In March 2025, Skye released her debut single 'Hairdresser' with Columbia Records and quickly followed it up with 'Family Matters'. Both songs captivated listeners with their confessional lyrics about one-sided friendships and difficult upbringings and they've been streamed millions of times.

In October that year, Sky released her debut EP SE9 Part 1 to widespread critical acclaim.

Skye Newman - Man of the House (Official Audio)

Now, Skye has released SE9 Part 2 and it builds on the signature sound she created with Part 1. 'Man of the House' is an anthem for people in toxic relationships, 'Walk' is a break-up banger for the ages and 'Too Far South' is arguably her most emotionally arresting song to date.

As a full project, SE9 is the sound of a vital new talent expelling their demons and transforming them into the kind of art that will resonate with people for many years to come.

To find out Skye's life mantra, fave movie, coffee order and more, check out our Get to Know Skye interview above.

You can also listen to Skye Newman on the Capital Buzz playlist.

Who do you want to see as our Capital Buzz Artist next?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

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