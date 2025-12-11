Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 tease exciting fresh music

11 December 2025, 16:06 | Updated: 11 December 2025, 16:53

December 10 is Simon Cowell's new boyband
December 10 is Simon Cowell's new boyband. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

December 10 reveal they're straight into the studio and 'cooking up a storm' as they prepare to release their first single.

Simon Cowell has only just introduced the world to his brand new boyband December 10 and they're already busy teasing fans with new music.

After coming together in the former X Factor judge's new Netflix documentary, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, the seven-piece boyband are ready to take on the charts with their incredible voices and debut single.

Members Cruz, Danny, Hendrik, John, Josh, Nicolas and Sean are all very excited to get to work in the studio and have even been teasing behind-the-scenes snaps from their work.

Sharing a selfie from behind the mic, John wrote: "Cooking up a storm. #Studio."

December 10 member Sean is teasing new music on his Instagram
December 10 member Sean is teasing new music on his Instagram. Picture: Sean/Instagram

Also keen to reveal he was in the studio was Danny who wrote: "#newmusicsoon Be ready!!!"

December 10 members Sean and Nicolas also shared pictures from their studio session as they hinted it won't be long before we hear their vocals on a fresh track.

No official song title or release date has been revealed just yet for the boys but if we know Simon Cowell, it won't be long before it drops.

Simon, aged 66, filmed his new new Netflix show documenting his quest to find the next big boyband. Responsible for the likes of One Direction, Little Mix, Westlife and more, he wanted to prove to himself and critics he could do it one last time.

December 10 member Danny is ready to show of the band's new music
December 10 member Danny is ready to show of the band's new music. Picture: Danny/Instagram

He said: "I keep waiting for this band to appear and they're not here. I want to find out if I can do it again. If we're going to do it we have to commit to it."

Taking on the challenge, Simon added: "I'm going to find a new boyband. This time it's going to be different. It's not just about the vocals, it's the glow. If this goes wrong, it will be "Simon Cowell has lost it".

Simon debuted his new boyband on December 10, hence their unusual, yet sentimental, name.

