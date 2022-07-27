Shawn Mendes Cancels Remaining ‘Wonder’ Tour Dates In North America, UK And Europe

27 July 2022, 16:25 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 16:35

Shawn Mendes has cancelled his 'Wonder' world tour
Shawn Mendes has cancelled his 'Wonder' world tour. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes has called off his remaining tour dates across the world, putting his mental health first.

Shawn Mendes has been on his 'Wonder: The World' tour since March this year, but just four months into the tour he’s announced he’s cancelling the rest of his dates in North America, the UK and Europe.

The ‘Señorita’ singer said in a statement he was ‘not ready for how difficult’ time on the road would be and has decided to take some time away to ‘ground myself’ and ‘come back stronger’.

Shawn Mendes Addresses Intense Attention On His Relationship With Camila Cabello

Naturally, fans are heartbroken but are also praising the 23-year-old for putting his mental health first.

Shawn Mendes has cancelled the rest of his 'Wonder' world tour dates
Shawn Mendes has cancelled the rest of his 'Wonder' world tour dates. Picture: Getty

It comes three weeks after he postponed his tour after ‘the pressure’ of touring caught up with him and he ‘hit breaking point’.

In a statement to his 26 million followers Shawn said: “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

He added that after ‘speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals’ it has become clear he ‘needs to take the time I’ve never taken personally’.

Shawn Mendes released a statement informing fans he was cancelling his world tour
Shawn Mendes released a statement informing fans he was cancelling his world tour. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Twitter

Shawn said he hopes to ‘ground’ himself and ‘come back stronger’.

The ‘Treat You Better’ singer went on: “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.

Shawn assured the decision doesn’t mean he won’t make new music before adding it ‘breaks my heart’ to have had to cancel his long-awaited shows.

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the opening night of Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour
Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the opening night of Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour. Picture: Getty

He ended the statement: “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Shawn has always been open about his mental health journey, telling fans in April he felt ‘overwhelmed and overstimulated’.

Following the news of his cancelled tour, fans have been flooding their idol with support, telling him they’re ‘proud’ of him for taking his mental health seriously and putting himself first.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

How did Lizzo get so famous?

The Lizzo Lowdown: A Roadmap To Every Album From The 'Special' Songstress
Harry Styles is shortlisted for a Mercury Prize

Harry Styles Has Been Shortlisted For The Mercury Prize

The Where The Crawdads Sing score is hauntingly beautiful

Inside The 'Where The Crawdads Sing' Soundtrack

Britney Spears and Elton John are joining forces

Britney Spears And Elton John To Release Duet Of 'Tiny Dancer'
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's decade of friendship

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years.

Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship

Features

Luca Bish channelled his inner Troy Bolton

Disney Respond To Love Island Star Luca’s High School Musical Performance

Love Island

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

Luca Bish's sister releases a statement in his defence

Love Island's Luca Defended By Sister Online Following Argument With Gemma

Love Island

McDonald’s has increased the price of its cheeseburger

McDonald’s Increase Price Of 99p Cheeseburger For The First Time In 14 Years
The Love Island cast around the firepit

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

TV & Film