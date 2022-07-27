Shawn Mendes Cancels Remaining ‘Wonder’ Tour Dates In North America, UK And Europe

Shawn Mendes has cancelled his 'Wonder' world tour. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes has called off his remaining tour dates across the world, putting his mental health first.

Shawn Mendes has been on his 'Wonder: The World' tour since March this year, but just four months into the tour he’s announced he’s cancelling the rest of his dates in North America, the UK and Europe.

The ‘Señorita’ singer said in a statement he was ‘not ready for how difficult’ time on the road would be and has decided to take some time away to ‘ground myself’ and ‘come back stronger’.

Naturally, fans are heartbroken but are also praising the 23-year-old for putting his mental health first.

Shawn Mendes has cancelled the rest of his 'Wonder' world tour dates. Picture: Getty

It comes three weeks after he postponed his tour after ‘the pressure’ of touring caught up with him and he ‘hit breaking point’.

In a statement to his 26 million followers Shawn said: “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

He added that after ‘speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals’ it has become clear he ‘needs to take the time I’ve never taken personally’.

Shawn Mendes released a statement informing fans he was cancelling his world tour. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Twitter

Shawn said he hopes to ‘ground’ himself and ‘come back stronger’.

The ‘Treat You Better’ singer went on: “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.

Shawn assured the decision doesn’t mean he won’t make new music before adding it ‘breaks my heart’ to have had to cancel his long-awaited shows.

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the opening night of Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour. Picture: Getty

He ended the statement: “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Shawn has always been open about his mental health journey, telling fans in April he felt ‘overwhelmed and overstimulated’.

Following the news of his cancelled tour, fans have been flooding their idol with support, telling him they’re ‘proud’ of him for taking his mental health seriously and putting himself first.

