Beyoncé fans think Shakira is "copying" her entire Renaissance tour concept

Shakira accused of "copying" Beyoncé's entire Renaissance tour concept. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Sam Prance

Comparisons between Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour and the Renaissance World Tour are going viral online.

Shakira is coming under fire over new claims that she's "copied" Beyoncé's entire Renaissance World Tour concept.

There's no denying that Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour was one of the biggest concerts of all time. Not only did it become the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Black artist but it also inspired fashion trends with its silver looks and received critical acclaim for Beyoncé's incredible live vocals and choreography as well as the staging.

Naturally, many artists are inspired by Beyoncé but Shakira is being criticised for how much inspiration she appears to have taken from her. Shakira's new tour, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, contains multiple striking similarities to Renaissance World Tour and now fans are accusing Shakira of "plagiarising" Beyoncé.

Beyoncé drops Renaissance film trailer

Shakira kicked off the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Brazil on 11th February and it wasn't long before photos of the tour went viral with people pointing out how similar elements are to the Renaissance World Tour. Not only does Shakira use a silver colour palette similar to Renaissance but the staging is also reminiscent of Beyoncé's tour.

Where Beyoncé had a huge inflatable silver horse on the Renaissance World Tour, Shakira has a giant inflatable wolf. People have also spotted outfits, lighting choices and choreography that are similar to the Renaissance World Tour. Not to mention, Shakira has been using a font akin to what Beyoncé used for Renaissance on social media.

One person tweeted: "Shakira took her and Beyoncé switching positions in the Beautiful Liar video a little too literal, now she thinks she's performing the Renaissance World Tour." Another person wrote: "Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing."

Someone else pointed out that Shakira and Beyoncé are close: "I think it’s funny how Shakira is copying Beyonce, but there’s also a part of me that feels like B doesn’t care and sees her as a sis."

Speaking to Billboard last year about attending the Renaissance World Tour, Shakira said: "I was taking notes."

Shakira checked out all the details of the Renaissance Tour in 2023.🤍 pic.twitter.com/D5msJr3ABt — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) February 13, 2025

Shakira took her and Beyoncé switching positions in the Beautiful Liar video a little too literal, now she thinks she's performing the Renaissance World Tour 😭



pic.twitter.com/O2Lrv6ntp3 — kaomi (@kaomi_k) February 13, 2025

Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing 😆🤣 — ɮɛռ’ɛ (@IAmBen_E) February 13, 2025

she’s reheating the nachos too much!!!! UNPLUG THE MICROWAVE pic.twitter.com/JRGeP5ODhL — nay ♓︎ (@itsbarbey) February 13, 2025

Shakira went to the RENAISSANCE world tour and took notes 😭 THE INSPIRATION BEYONCÉ IS ✨ pic.twitter.com/GIwCdqxqgE — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) February 11, 2025

I think it’s funny how Shakira is copying Beyonce, but there’s also a part of me that feels like B doesn’t care and sees her as a sis. They probably bite off each other. — OLONI BABY 🍒 (@Oloni) February 14, 2025

Fans of Beyoncé and Shakira will already know that the two stars are close. Not only did they collaborate on 'Beautiful Liar' in 2007 but they've been supportive of each other for many years. As mentioned above, Shakira attended the Renaissance World Tour and the stars hugged at the 2025 Grammys this year.

As it stands, neither Shakira nor Beyoncé have commented on the tour similarities. We'll update you if and when they do.

