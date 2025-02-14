Beyoncé fans think Shakira is "copying" her entire Renaissance tour concept

14 February 2025, 17:48

Shakira accused of "copying" Beyoncé&squot;s entire Renaissance tour concept
Shakira accused of "copying" Beyoncé's entire Renaissance tour concept. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Comparisons between Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour and the Renaissance World Tour are going viral online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shakira is coming under fire over new claims that she's "copied" Beyoncé's entire Renaissance World Tour concept.

There's no denying that Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour was one of the biggest concerts of all time. Not only did it become the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Black artist but it also inspired fashion trends with its silver looks and received critical acclaim for Beyoncé's incredible live vocals and choreography as well as the staging.

Naturally, many artists are inspired by Beyoncé but Shakira is being criticised for how much inspiration she appears to have taken from her. Shakira's new tour, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, contains multiple striking similarities to Renaissance World Tour and now fans are accusing Shakira of "plagiarising" Beyoncé.

Beyoncé drops Renaissance film trailer

Shakira kicked off the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Brazil on 11th February and it wasn't long before photos of the tour went viral with people pointing out how similar elements are to the Renaissance World Tour. Not only does Shakira use a silver colour palette similar to Renaissance but the staging is also reminiscent of Beyoncé's tour.

Where Beyoncé had a huge inflatable silver horse on the Renaissance World Tour, Shakira has a giant inflatable wolf. People have also spotted outfits, lighting choices and choreography that are similar to the Renaissance World Tour. Not to mention, Shakira has been using a font akin to what Beyoncé used for Renaissance on social media.

One person tweeted: "Shakira took her and Beyoncé switching positions in the Beautiful Liar video a little too literal, now she thinks she's performing the Renaissance World Tour." Another person wrote: "Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing."

Someone else pointed out that Shakira and Beyoncé are close: "I think it’s funny how Shakira is copying Beyonce, but there’s also a part of me that feels like B doesn’t care and sees her as a sis."

Speaking to Billboard last year about attending the Renaissance World Tour, Shakira said: "I was taking notes."

Fans of Beyoncé and Shakira will already know that the two stars are close. Not only did they collaborate on 'Beautiful Liar' in 2007 but they've been supportive of each other for many years. As mentioned above, Shakira attended the Renaissance World Tour and the stars hugged at the 2025 Grammys this year.

As it stands, neither Shakira nor Beyoncé have commented on the tour similarities. We'll update you if and when they do.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Here's how to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

How to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

Sabrina Carpenter's Black Hair Is Breaking The Internet

Sabrina Carpenter's black hair leaves fans stunned as photos go viral

Sabrina Carpenter includes savage Barry Keoghan reference in new video with Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter includes brutal Barry Keoghan reference in new video with Dolly Parton

Selena Gomez's 'Scared Of Loving You' lyrics nod to her past relationships

Selena Gomez shades her past relationships in emotional 'Scared Of Loving You' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics explained

Hot On Capital

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 6 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

TV & Film

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are said to be 'on and off'

Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan breakup?

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid well above minimum wage for their time in the luxury villa

How much are the Love Island All Stars cast paid?

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

TV & Film

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

TV & Film

What happened to Belle Gibson's son in real life?

What happened to Belle Gibson's son in real life?

TV & Film

Love Island's Elma Pazar friends and family respond to hate aimed at the TOWIE star

Love Island's Elma Pazar's family respond to hate aimed at the TOWIE star

Love Island

The Kardashian and Jenner family are famous worldwide

How did the Kardashians get famous?

What does the 'reheating nachos' meme actually mean? Here's the full explainer

What does 'reheating nachos' meme mean? The viral trend explained in full

Why did Love Island All Stars axed Movie Night?

Here's why Love Island All Stars axed Movie Night

Love Island

Capital's 'Secret Fiancé' finally got the chance to propose

We organised a SURPRISE proposal on live radio

Sabrina Carpenter '15 Minutes' lyrics meaning explained

What are Sabrina Carpenter's '15 Minutes' lyrics about? The hilarious meaning explained

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bad Reviews' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bad Reviews' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Halsey For My Last Trick Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Halsey For My Last Trick Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Leo Woodall the upcoming star of Netflix's One Day

Leo Woodall's age, height, who he's dating and every TV show or film he's been in

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about Gabby Allen

Love Island All Stars Gabby Allen: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad

Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad

Love Island

Taylor Lautner's new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine

Taylor Lautner's new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine

TV & Film

HBO boss says Euphoria is ending with season 3

HBO boss says Euphoria is ending with season 3

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch