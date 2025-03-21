Selena Gomez explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics

21 March 2025, 03:45

Selena Gomez 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics meaning explained
Selena Gomez 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Savion Washington/Getty Images, Interscope
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Selena Gomez's 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

Selena Gomez has opened up about the real meaning behind her heartbreaking 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics.

You don't have to be a Selena Gomez fan to know that she has a gift with ballads. Over the course of Selena's career to date, she's moved people with songs like 'The Heart Wants What It Wants', 'Love Will Remember Me' and 'Sober'. Not only that but she also landed her first Number 1 single in the US with the smash hit 'Lose You to Love Me'.

Now, Selena is officially back in her ballad bag on her brand new Benny Blanco collab album I Said I Love You First. The new single 'Younger and Hotter Than Me' is one of her most emotional songs to date and fans worldwide are sobbing over the relatable lyrics.

Who are Selena Gomez's 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics about?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date

On first glance, 'Younger and Hotter Than Me' appears to be a song about an ex who dates people younger than you after you break up. In the opening verse, Selena sings: Waited outside your apartment / You used to come down for me / I used to feel like an angel / Now I'm a dog on your leash / Begging for more.

Selena then gets more direct in the chorus by adding: And I hate what I wore / But I hate myself more / For thinking you were different / Wish I never loved you / We're not getting any younger / But your girlfriends seem to.

However, Selena has now explained that the single, which she co-wrote with Finneas and her fiancé Benny Blanco, has multiple meanings that relate to her experience as someone working in the music industry.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Younger And Hotter Than Me (Behind The Scenes)

Talking to Interview Magazine, Selena said: "'Younger And Hotter Than Me' is a song that felt very appropriate to me being in the industry and always knowing there’s something shinier or better out there that people want."

She explained: "Sometimes you can lose yourself in that, and I think my only tip would be that there’s no one in the world like the person that’s reading this right now. And that’s what has gotten me through everything. I wish I was kinder to myself and I wish that I had been more confident in the fact that I am capable."

Selena ended the quote by saying: "I am worthy of all these things that are coming into my life, no matter what my background is."

In other words, the song isn't about any one person in particular but more Selena's experiences as a woman.

Selena Gomez - 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics

VERSE 1
Waited outside your apartment
You used to come down for me
I used to feel like an angel
Now I'm a dog on your leash
Begging for more
X on my hand drawn in Sharpie
Now I use my own ID
All of the girls at this party
Are younger and hotter than me
And I hate what I wore
But I hate myself more

CHORUS
For thinking you were different
Wish I never loved you
We're not getting any younger
But your girlfriends seem to

VERSE 2
Looking for something to tell you
Looking for reasons to speak
Pictures of you at the movies
Is she younger and hotter than me?
Is it all in my head
Should have moved on instead

CHORUS
For thinking you were different
Wish I never loved you
We're not getting any younger
But your girlfriends seem to

BRIDGE
Someone else
Was I someone else?
There you were
Someone else
Someone else

OUTRO
Waited outside your apartment
You used to come down for me

