The spicy meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics explained

14 March 2025, 11:13 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 11:40

Selena Gomez 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics meaning explained
Selena Gomez 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Interscope, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Selena Gomez's 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics about? The Benny Blanco collab is one of her most explicit songs yet.

Did Selena Gomez really just sing that? Fans are losing it over the not-so-subtle innuendo in her 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics.

In the lead up to their joint album 'I Said I Love You First', Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been surprising fans with multiple singles and snippets. First, they dropped the intimate ballad 'Scared of Loving You', then they released the Gracie Abrams collab 'Call Me When You Break Up' and they've also teased snippets of 'Talk' and 'Cowboy'.

Now, Selena and Benny have released 'Sunset Blvd' complete with its own Petra Collins directed video. The song is Selena back in her whisper pop bag and it's one of her most explicit songs yet. So what is 'Sunset Blvd' about?

Is Selena Gomez's 'Sunset Blvd' about Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date

Ahead of the release of 'Sunset Blvd', Selena confirmed that the song is about her fiancé Benny. In the press release, for 'I Said I Love You First', the pair revealed that the album "chronicles their entire story" as a couple. As for 'Sunset Blvd', Selena explained on Instagram: "Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song."

'Sunset Blvd' starts with Selena singing about how in love she is with Benny but it quickly morphs into innuendo. In the pre-chorus, Selena sings: I can't wait to hold it, to hold that / Big, big / Hard heart. We'll leave you to decipher what "heart" could be a euphemism for.

The chorus then sees Selena actually imagine getting intimate with Benny on Sunset. She sings: With open arms / Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard / Making you famous, everyone's watching / Bare skin, concrete / They're calling the police.

And the sexual innuendos don't stop there. In the second verse, she purrs: Feel so good, it hurts / But you fill up what's broken (La-la-la-la) / Woman of few words, but for you / I keep my mouth wide open.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Sunset Blvd (Official Video)

To top it all off, Selena whispers I just wanna touch it, touch it / Try your hardest not to bust it / Give me, give me, love it, love it on the bridge.

We have no choice but to stan!

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics

VERSE 1
You're my cherry pie
I don't care who knows it
Love me 'til I die
Bury me with roses
I know you're awfully shy
But I can't wait to hold it, to hold that

PRE-CHORUS
Big, big
Hard heart

CHORUS
With open arms
Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard
Making you famous, everyone's watching
Bare skin, concrete
They're calling the police
Open arms
Holding you naked, middle of Sunset

VERSE 2
Feel so good, it hurts
But you fill up what's broken (La-la-la-la)
Woman of few words, but for you
I keep my mouth wide open
I'm praying and hoping that you'll quench my thirst
Not just dip your toes in, I want that

PRE-CHORUS
Big (Big), big (Big)
Hard (Hard) heart

CHORUS
With open arms
Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard
Making you famous, everyone's watching
Bare skin, concrete
They're calling the police
Open arms
Holding you naked, middle of Sunset (Set, sunset, sunset, sunset)

BRIDGE
I just wanna touch it, touch it
Try your hardest not to bust it
Give me, give me, love it, love it
Hey, hey, hey
I just wanna touch it, touch it
Try your hardest not to bust it
Give me, give me, how I love your big
Big heart

CHORUS
With open arms
Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard
Making you famous, everyone's watching
Bare skin, concrete
They're calling the police
Open arms
Holding you naked, middle of Sunset

