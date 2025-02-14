Selena Gomez shades her past relationships in emotional 'Scared Of Loving You' lyrics

14 February 2025, 11:51

Selena Gomez's 'Scared Of Loving You' lyrics nod to her past relationships
Selena Gomez's 'Scared Of Loving You' lyrics nod to her past relationships. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Selena Gomez dropped 'Scared Of Loving You' as the first single of the album 'I Said I Love You First', a collaboration with her fiancé Benny Blanco.

Love is truly in the air this Valentines! With the day of love and romance falling on a Friday in 2025 our faves like Sabrina Carpenter, Perrie and Selena Gomez, couldn't resist treating us to some fresh bops on new music Friday.

The fates aligned so well that even Selena, who had swore of music indefinitely, returned with the single 'Scared Of Loving You', a collaboration with her fiancé Benny Blanco. 'Scared Of Loving You' is the first single from their upcoming joint album 'I Said I Love You First' which is set to be released on March 21st.

If anyone had any questions about how in love Selena is, this song assures us all - that girl is head over heels!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have an album coming out
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have an album coming out. Picture: Getty

Who are Selena Gomez's 'Scared Of Loving You' lyrics about?

Selena's new single, cleverly titled 'Scared Of Loving You', is about anything but being scared of loving. Instead Selena sings: I'm not scared of loving you, I'm scared of losing you

With this being a collaboration with Benny, we can assume she's singing these lyrics about her beau who she's engaged to marry. When she announced the song on her Instagram, Benny adorably commented: "i’m not scared of loving u bb"

The Emilia Pérez actress has spoken proudly about how her relationship with Benny is the best she's ever had and in the song she gives a nod to that.

She sings, When I was young, I would love too fast, Hope I don't repeat my past, which many will relate to her past relationships with the likes of Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and The Weeknd.

Benny Blanco and Selena engaged after 18 months of dating
Benny Blanco and Selena engaged after 18 months of dating. Picture: Instagram

Who wrote Selena Gomez's 'Scared Of Loving You'?

Selena Gomez and Benjamin Levin (Benny Blanco) are two of the writers on the song which make us think it's definitely about their love for each other.

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell (FINNEAS) is also credited as writer on the song and a producer - along with Benny - which isn't so surprising as he worked on Selena's 'Lose You To Love Me' back in 2020.

When is Selena Gomez's 'I Said I Love You First' coming out?

Selena's album with Benny is set to be released on 21st March. Announcing the news she said: "I always trick you guys my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21"

This comes after the 'Love On' singer insisted she didn't have any new music coming just four months ago.

The album is expected to explore her and Benny's love story, with Selena admitting in the past that, in their relationship, she was the first one to say I love you.

When doing the 'Who’s Most Likely To?' TikTok trend, as a voice-over asked, "Who said ‘I love you’ first?" Selena smiled and pointed to herself.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Scared of Loving You (Official Lyric Video)

The lyrics to Selena Gomez's 'Scared Of Loving You':

VERSE 1

If I broke your heart, would you take me back?

If I broke my arm, would you sign my cast?

When I was young, I would love too fast

Hope I don't repeat my past

CHORUS

'Cause I'm not scared of lovin' you

I'm just scared of losin' you

I'm not scared of anyone or dying young

Or if you're gonna find somebody new

'Cause how could they love you

As much as I do?

As much as I do

VERSE 2

If I lose my shit, promise not to laugh

If I throw a fit and get photographed

Would you take my side? Would you hold my hand?

If they sell a lie, don't let 'em send me back

CHORUS

'Cause I'm not scared of lovin' you

I'm just scared of losin' you

I'm not scared of anyone or dying young

Or if you're gonna find somebody new

'Cause how could they love you

As much as I do?

As much as I do

