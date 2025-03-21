What does 'Ojos Tristes' mean? Selena Gomez's romantic 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics translated into English
21 March 2025, 13:08 | Updated: 21 March 2025, 13:10
Here's an English translation of Selena Gomez 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics and a breakdown of who features on the song.
Listen to this article
Selena Gomez has put out another Spanish banger but what do her 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics mean and who features on it?
Fans of Selena Gomez will already know that the star has a long history with Spanish music. As the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, Selena has often honoured her Latinx heritage by releasing Spanish versions of her songs. In 2021, Selena released her debut Spanish-language EP, Revelacíon, and earned her first Grammy nomination.
Selena's new Benny Blanco collab album I Said I Love You First is predominantly recorded in English but there is one notable Spanish song. 'Ojos Tristes' is sung predominantly in Spanish and features vocals from a Puerto Rican star.
- Read more: Selena Gomez explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics
- Read more: The spicy meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics explained
Who features on Selena Gomez's 'Ojos Tristes'?
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date
What are Selena Gomez's 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics about?
'Ojos Tristes' translates to 'sad eyes' in English. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco co-wrote the song with The Marías and the band actually feature on the song. That's lead singer María Zardoya who starts singing in the chorus. On top of that, Selena and The Marías interpolate 'El Muchacho de los Ojos Tristes' by Spanish star Jeanette in the song.
In the chorus, Maria and Selena sing: The boy with the sad eyes / Lives alone and needs love / Like the air, he needs to see me / Like the sun, I need him / The boy with the sad eyes (That boy is sad) / Has finally found a reason (I wanna hold him) / To make his gaze laugh (And seize the night) / With my kisses and my great love.
Who is Selena Gomez's 'Ojos Tristes' about?
Based on I Said I Love You First being about Benny and Selena's love story, it seems likely that the boy with the sad eyes in Selena's song is Benny. The song is about their relationship and how they compliment each other.
Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Ojos Tristes (Official Lyric Video)
Petition for Selena Gomez and The Marías to record a collab album.
Selena Gomez - 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics English translation
VERSE 1: Selena Gomez
No, it's not hard to see
That you probably feel worse than me
It's not your fault I have to leave
Please don't you look that way, baby
PRE-CHORUS: Selena Gomez
Those sad eyes, sad eyes
You know I don't wanna say goodbye
Don't cry, don't cry
Just hold me for one last time
CHORUS: María Zardoya & Selena Gomez
The boy with the sad eyes
Lives alone and needs love
Like the air, he needs to see me
Like the sun, I need him
The boy with the sad eyes (That boy is sad)
Has finally found a reason (I wanna hold him)
To make his gaze laugh (And seize the night)
With my kisses and my great love
VERSE 2: María Zardoya
Two years have passed
I still think of you in every way
Before, your eyes were raining in autumn
And now they're mine
PRE-CHORUS: María Zardoya
How he changed, love
Happy we were both
And now I cry, for God's sake
Sadness dawned within me
CHORUS: María Zardoya & Selena Gomez
The boy with the sad eyes
Lives alone and needs love
Like the air, he needs to see me
Like the sun, I need him
The boy with the sad eyes (That boy is sad)
Has finally found a reason (I wanna hold him)
To make his gaze laugh (And seize the night)
With my kisses and my great love
OUTRO: María Zardoya & Selena Gomez
La-da-da-da, da-da, da-da, da-da
La-da-da-da, da-da, da-da, da-da
La-da-da-da, da-da, da-da, da-da
La-da-da-da, da-da, da-da, da-da
Read more Selena Gomez news here:
- Selena Gomez says she's 'sick' over body shaming comments in powerful response
- Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday
- Selena Gomez shades past relationships in emotional 'Scared Of Loving You' lyrics
- Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people being "attacked"
- Selena Gomez breaks silence amid Emilia Pérez star tweet controversy
WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway
Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album