What does 'Ojos Tristes' mean? Selena Gomez's romantic 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics translated into English

Selena Gomez 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Interscope

By Sam Prance

Here's an English translation of Selena Gomez 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics and a breakdown of who features on the song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez has put out another Spanish banger but what do her 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics mean and who features on it?

Fans of Selena Gomez will already know that the star has a long history with Spanish music. As the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, Selena has often honoured her Latinx heritage by releasing Spanish versions of her songs. In 2021, Selena released her debut Spanish-language EP, Revelacíon, and earned her first Grammy nomination.

Selena's new Benny Blanco collab album I Said I Love You First is predominantly recorded in English but there is one notable Spanish song. 'Ojos Tristes' is sung predominantly in Spanish and features vocals from a Puerto Rican star.

Who features on Selena Gomez's 'Ojos Tristes'?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date

What are Selena Gomez's 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics about?

'Ojos Tristes' translates to 'sad eyes' in English. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco co-wrote the song with The Marías and the band actually feature on the song. That's lead singer María Zardoya who starts singing in the chorus. On top of that, Selena and The Marías interpolate 'El Muchacho de los Ojos Tristes' by Spanish star Jeanette in the song.

In the chorus, Maria and Selena sing: The boy with the sad eyes / Lives alone and needs love / Like the air, he needs to see me / Like the sun, I need him / The boy with the sad eyes (That boy is sad) / Has finally found a reason (I wanna hold him) / To make his gaze laugh (And seize the night) / With my kisses and my great love.

Who is Selena Gomez's 'Ojos Tristes' about?

Based on I Said I Love You First being about Benny and Selena's love story, it seems likely that the boy with the sad eyes in Selena's song is Benny. The song is about their relationship and how they compliment each other.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Ojos Tristes (Official Lyric Video)

Petition for Selena Gomez and The Marías to record a collab album.

Selena Gomez - 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics English translation

VERSE 1: Selena Gomez

No, it's not hard to see

That you probably feel worse than me

It's not your fault I have to leave

Please don't you look that way, baby

PRE-CHORUS: Selena Gomez

Those sad eyes, sad eyes

You know I don't wanna say goodbye

Don't cry, don't cry

Just hold me for one last time

CHORUS: María Zardoya & Selena Gomez

The boy with the sad eyes

Lives alone and needs love

Like the air, he needs to see me

Like the sun, I need him

The boy with the sad eyes (That boy is sad)

Has finally found a reason (I wanna hold him)

To make his gaze laugh (And seize the night)

With my kisses and my great love

VERSE 2: María Zardoya

Two years have passed

I still think of you in every way

Before, your eyes were raining in autumn

And now they're mine

PRE-CHORUS: María Zardoya

How he changed, love

Happy we were both

And now I cry, for God's sake

Sadness dawned within me

CHORUS: María Zardoya & Selena Gomez

The boy with the sad eyes

Lives alone and needs love

Like the air, he needs to see me

Like the sun, I need him

The boy with the sad eyes (That boy is sad)

Has finally found a reason (I wanna hold him)

To make his gaze laugh (And seize the night)

With my kisses and my great love

OUTRO: María Zardoya & Selena Gomez

La-da-da-da, da-da, da-da, da-da

La-da-da-da, da-da, da-da, da-da

La-da-da-da, da-da, da-da, da-da

La-da-da-da, da-da, da-da, da-da

Read more Selena Gomez news here:

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.