Selena Gomez I Said I Love You First release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Selena Gomez I Said I Love You First release time: Here's what time her new album comes out. Picture: Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images, Interscope

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' on March 21st. What time is it out and what's the tracklist?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gotta keep an eye out for selen-er! Selena Gomez is officially releasing her new album with Benny Blanco tonight but what time does the highly-anticipated project come out? Here's what you need to know about I Said I Love You First.

Until last month, fans were convinced that Selena Gomez had given up music for good. After originally teasing a new album in the wake of Rare and Revelacion, Selena had alluded to pausing her career as a singer to focus on acting instead. However, on March 21st, she surprised people by announcing an album with her fiancé Benny Blanco.

In the time since, she's released intimate ballad 'Sacred of Loving You', infectious Gracie Abrams collab 'Call Me When You Break Up' and spicy pop anthem 'Sunset Blvd'. Now, we're just moments away from the full record.

Scroll down to find out Selena's 'I Said I Love You First' global release times, the tracklist, collabs and much more.

When does Selena Gomez's new album come out?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date

What time does Selena Gomez's I Said I Love You First come out?

Spotify have released an official I Said I Love You First countdown which confirms that Selena and Benny are putting out the album at midnight LOCAL TIME on Friday March 21st. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream the album at 12:00 AM in your country.

I Said I Love You First will come out in New Zealand first and will become available elsewhere hour by hour. For fans who are based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in.

The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for any fans on the west coast, I Said I Love You First is dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on Thursday, March 20th.

Here are Selena Gomez's I Said I Love You First release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (March 20th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (March 20th)

Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM

Africa - 12:00 AM

Asia - 12:00 AM

Oceania - 12:00 AM

What is Selena Gomez's I Said I Love You First tracklist?

Selena Gomez worked on all of I Said I Love You First with her fiancé Benny Blanco. Benny is best known for his work on hits like Kesha's 'Tik Tok', Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' and SZA's 'Nobody Gets Me'. Huge names like Finneas, Charli XCX and Selena's longterm collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels also appear in the credits.

'I Said I Love You First' 'Younger and Hotter than Me' 'Call Me When You Break Up (with Gracie Abrams)' 'Ojos Tristes' 'Don't Wanna Cry' 'Sunset Blvd' 'Cowboy' 'Bluest Flame' 'How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten?' 'Do You Wanna Be Perfect?' 'You Said You Were Sorry' 'I Can't Get Enough (with Tainy and J Balvin)' 'Don't Take It Personally' 'Scared of Loving You'

Physical versions of I Said I Love You First will include a solo version of 'Call Me When You Break Up' instead of the Gracie duet. Selena has also teased snippets of a song called 'Talk' leading fans to suspect that there could be a surprise deluxe edition or a double album coming during the album's release week.

Selena and Benny have also alluded to her releasing her long-rumoured Seven Heavens album in a live. Fans think Seven Heavens was originally supposed to be Selena's follow-up to Revival before it was scrapped following her kidney transplant in 2017.

🚨 Selena Gomez just CONFIRMED her lost 2017 album "Seven Heavens" might come soon with "Stained" and "Talk". pic.twitter.com/a1cDI2RiYj — dua wave designs 🌊 (@dua_wave) March 19, 2025

Which track are you claiming?

Read more Selena Gomez news here:

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.