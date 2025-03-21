The savage meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics

21 March 2025, 17:47 | Updated: 21 March 2025, 18:04

Selena Gomez 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics meaning explained
Selena Gomez 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images, Interscope
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who are Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics about and what does she say in Spanish at the end? Here's what she's said about the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics are going viral on TikTok but what and who are they about?

Selena Gomez's long-awaited new album I Said I Love You First is finally here. The project is a collab album with her fiancé Benny Blanco and it contains something for everyone. From the emotional 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' to the spicy 'Sunset Blvd', Selena does not hold back. She also sings in Spanish on the dreamy 'Ojos Tristes'.

However, it's Selena Gomez's song 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' that fans are truly gravitating towards.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date

In 'How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten', Selena taunts an ex with how much she has moved on from him. In the opening verse, she references her new relationship with Benny singing: I sip it in the way he likes / Ruby red, lockin' eyes / Lipstick kisses with no ice / On the edge, paradise.

Selena then calls out her ex for trying to behave like they're friends now: And you walked in, big-ass grin / Talkin' like we're friends, honey, what were you thinkin'? / He loves me, I love him / Look at you, just look at you now.

Taking things even further, Selena adds: You're so embarrassing / Go cry when no one's watchin' / I can't imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten.

Selena ends the song in Spanish: Ahora todo está dicho y hecho / Todo está olvidado.

Translated in English, this means: Now all is said and done / All is forgotten.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten (Official Lyric Video)

Who are Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics about?

Naturally, people are assuming that 'How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten' is about one of Selena's famous exes. Selena has dated stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in the past. However, Selena has been keen to iterate that songs on I Said I Love You First are actually about very different people to who they might guess.

In a new Spotify interview, Selena said: "Most of this album has nothing to do with what everyone may go to. I think it's important for me to say that because I have evolved so much and I have experienced life with new people."

She added: "I've had to go transitions with friends and lose people in my life and gain new people. I've had a whole new life forever. To me, it was about both of our past and our history and also inspired by friends."

Selena Gomez - 'How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten' lyrics

VERSE 1
I sip it in the way he likes
Ruby red, lockin' eyes
Lipstick kisses with no ice
On the edge, paradise

PRE-CHORUS
And you walked in, big-ass grin
Talkin' like we're friends, honey, what were you thinkin'?
He loves me, I love him
Look at you, just look at you now

CHORUS
You're so embarrassing
Go cry when no one's watchin'
I can't imagine it
How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah)
How does it feel?
I hope one day you heal
How does it feel to be forgotten?
Forgotten

VERSE 2
I know it must be difficult
I know that its not what you thought, no

PRE-CHORUS
'Causе you walked in, big-ass grin
Talkin' like we'rе friends, honey, what were you thinkin'?
He loves me, I love him
Look at you, just look at you now

CHORUS
You're so embarrassing
Go cry when no one's watchin'
I can't imagine it
How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah)
How does it feel?
I hope one day you heal
How does it feel to be forgotten?
Forgotten

OUTRO
Ahora todo está dicho y hecho
Todo está olvidado

Read more Selena Gomez news here:

WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Selena Gomez 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'Ojos Tristes' mean? Selena Gomez's romantic 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics translated into English
Selena Gomez 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics meaning explained

Selena Gomez explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics

Selena Gomez I Said I Love You First release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Selena Gomez I Said I Love You First release time: Here's what time her new album comes out
Chappell Roan says there's "a lot of gay country artists" who won't come out due to stigma

Chappell Roan says there's "a lot of gay country artists" who won't come out due to stigma

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far

Hot On Capital

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

TV & Film

Bella Ramsey opens up about her autism diagnosis during Last of Us filming

Bella Ramsey reveals "freeing" autism diagnosis thanks to Last Of Us crew member

TV & Film

Severance season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and latest news

Severance season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and latest news

TV & Film

Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping

Every iconic Hunger Games character who returns in Sunrise on the Reaping

TV & Film

Sunrise on the Reaping plot summary: Here's what happens in the Hunger Games prequel

Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping plot summary and book ending explained

TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother aired from August to September running for 26 days

When was the last Celebrity Big Brother and who won?

TV & Film

Coco 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers, and news about the sequel

Coco 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers, and news about the sequel

TV & Film

Stephen Graham's emotional teddy scene in Adolescence wasn't in the original script

Adolescence's devastating Stephen Graham teddy bear scene was completely unscripted

TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

TV & Film

When does MAFS Australia 2025 end?

How long is MAFS Australia 2025 on for and when does it end?

TV & Film

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating timeline – How they met, their engagement & more

Fans have figured out why MAFS Australia's Sierah looks familiar.

MAFS Australia fans figure out where they’ve seen Sierah before

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal

TV & Film

Robert De Niro and Debra Messing almost starred together in Meet the Parents

Robert De Niro stunned as Debra Messing reveals Meet the Parents audition

TV & Film

Who is Paul in MAFS Australia?

Paul from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah footsie and 'cheating' claim explained

MAFS Australia's Sierah and Adrian 'cheating' claims explained

TV & Film

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have?

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent amid subtitles and speech comments

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Adrian was 'exposed' for making his own fan page.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian ‘exposed’ for making his own fan page

TV & Film

Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping confirms fan-fave character is gay

Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping confirms character is gay

TV & Film

Fans are speculating about Paul's hair on MAFS Australia

Has Paul from MAFS Australia had a hair transplant?

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch