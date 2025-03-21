The savage meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics

Selena Gomez 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images, Interscope

By Sam Prance

Who are Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics about and what does she say in Spanish at the end? Here's what she's said about the song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics are going viral on TikTok but what and who are they about?

Selena Gomez's long-awaited new album I Said I Love You First is finally here. The project is a collab album with her fiancé Benny Blanco and it contains something for everyone. From the emotional 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' to the spicy 'Sunset Blvd', Selena does not hold back. She also sings in Spanish on the dreamy 'Ojos Tristes'.

However, it's Selena Gomez's song 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' that fans are truly gravitating towards.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date

In 'How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten', Selena taunts an ex with how much she has moved on from him. In the opening verse, she references her new relationship with Benny singing: I sip it in the way he likes / Ruby red, lockin' eyes / Lipstick kisses with no ice / On the edge, paradise.

Selena then calls out her ex for trying to behave like they're friends now: And you walked in, big-ass grin / Talkin' like we're friends, honey, what were you thinkin'? / He loves me, I love him / Look at you, just look at you now.

Taking things even further, Selena adds: You're so embarrassing / Go cry when no one's watchin' / I can't imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten.

Selena ends the song in Spanish: Ahora todo está dicho y hecho / Todo está olvidado.

Translated in English, this means: Now all is said and done / All is forgotten.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten (Official Lyric Video)

Who are Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics about?

Naturally, people are assuming that 'How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten' is about one of Selena's famous exes. Selena has dated stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in the past. However, Selena has been keen to iterate that songs on I Said I Love You First are actually about very different people to who they might guess.

In a new Spotify interview, Selena said: "Most of this album has nothing to do with what everyone may go to. I think it's important for me to say that because I have evolved so much and I have experienced life with new people."

She added: "I've had to go transitions with friends and lose people in my life and gain new people. I've had a whole new life forever. To me, it was about both of our past and our history and also inspired by friends."

Selena Gomez - 'How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten' lyrics

VERSE 1

I sip it in the way he likes

Ruby red, lockin' eyes

Lipstick kisses with no ice

On the edge, paradise

PRE-CHORUS

And you walked in, big-ass grin

Talkin' like we're friends, honey, what were you thinkin'?

He loves me, I love him

Look at you, just look at you now

CHORUS

You're so embarrassing

Go cry when no one's watchin'

I can't imagine it

How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah)

How does it feel?

I hope one day you heal

How does it feel to be forgotten?

Forgotten

VERSE 2

I know it must be difficult

I know that its not what you thought, no

PRE-CHORUS

'Causе you walked in, big-ass grin

Talkin' like we'rе friends, honey, what were you thinkin'?

He loves me, I love him

Look at you, just look at you now

CHORUS

You're so embarrassing

Go cry when no one's watchin'

I can't imagine it

How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah)

How does it feel?

I hope one day you heal

How does it feel to be forgotten?

Forgotten

OUTRO

Ahora todo está dicho y hecho

Todo está olvidado

Read more Selena Gomez news here:

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.