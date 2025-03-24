Selena Gomez reveals shocking true story behind her 'Don't Take It Personally' lyrics

By Sam Prance

What are Selena Gomez's 'Don't Take It Personally' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the Benny Blanco collab.

Selena Gomez has revealed what experience inspired her 'Don't Take It Personally' lyrics and it's not what you think.

Selena Gomez season is officially in fully swing. After releasing her new Benny Blanco collab album, I Said I Love You First, multiple songs from the project have gone viral online. From the savage 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' to the spicy 'Sunset Blvd', there's something for everyone. Plus 'Ojos Tristes' looks set to become her next big hit.

One song that's sparking a lot of conversation is 'Don't Take It Personally'. The lyrics are some of Selena's most raw and revealing yet and now Selena's opened up about the meaning behind them and the relationship it's based on.

Who are Selena Gomez's 'Don't Take It Personally' lyrics about?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date

In 'Don't Take It Personally', Selena sings from the perspective of someone confronting their boyfriend's ex about how they used to feel insecure about them in their relationship. In the second verse, Selena sings: You're so beautiful, it’s still hard for me to swallow / I used to get so jealous, I would stress eat, drown my sorrows In a bottle of vodka.

However, Selena then makes clear that she does not feel that way anymore: And then I remembered that he doesn't want ya / Please don't take it personally / Some things are just meant to be / Don't waste all your energy / We both know that he loves me / Oh, honey, you deserve it / I know you're gonna find somebody perfect.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Don’t Take It Personally (Official Lyric Video)

As is often the case when Selena releases new music, fans have speculated that the song could be inspired by Hailey Bieber and Selena's ex Justin Bieber. However, Selena is yet to specify who it's about and likely never will. What she has said about the story behind the song though may surprise you.

Discussing the song in the official album commentary, Selena said: "This song, we put together in a way where it was actually told to me. So, this is actually me in an experience of someone maybe in my past that had gone through whatever they needed to go through to get through life."

She ended by saying: "This is odd to say but, yes, I’m the person that it happened to." Essentially, Selena was the ex and her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend confronted her like this.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Selena says anything more about the song.

Selena Gomez - 'Don't Take It Personally' lyrics

VERSE 1

I know the two of you used to talk like every day

And ever since I came around, it hasn't been the same

You probably got a dart board with my face right in the middle

He sleeps in my bed, I met his parents, it's official

CHORUS

Please don't take it personally

Some things are just meant to be

Don't waste all your energy

We both know that he loves me

Oh, honey, you deserve it

I know you're gonna find somebody perfect

Pleasе don't take it personally

Some things arе just meant to be

VERSE 2

You're so beautiful, it’s still hard for me to swallow

I used to get so jealous, I would stress eat, drown my sorrows

In a bottle of vodka

And then I remembered that he doesn't want ya

No, he doesn't want ya

CHORUS

Please don't take it personally

Some things are just meant to be

Don't waste all your energy

We both know that he loves me

Oh, honey, you deserve it

I know you're gonna find somebody perfect

Please don't take it personally

Some things are just meant to be

BRIDGE

Forever, forever, forever

Oh, forever

Forever and ever

OUTRO

Please don't take it personally

