Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Sekou is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

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The sound of Sekou's voice got us caving in...the rising British-Ivorian star is officially our Capital Buzz Artist for April.

For anyone new here, Capital Buzz is Capital's digital pop-culture brand and Buzzards will already know that we have a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners for the first time. Off the back of that, we are now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

If that weren't enough, Capital also supports the Capital Buzz Artist by interviewing them on air, playing their music on the radio and giving them their very own billboards across the UK. Think of Capital Buzz Artist as your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and we have since given the title to Freya Skye and Bella Kay. Now, Sekou has entered the chat. Get to know Sekou below.

Sekou has the kind of voice that stays with you long after you first hear it. Born in Leicestershire in the UK, Sekou was raised on superstars like Beyoncé and Adele. He has the kind of vocal talent that harkens back to icons likes Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross and writes with the modern sensibility of artists like RAYE and Olivia Dean.

Sekou first started amassing a huge fanbase after he began posting covers on TikTok and SoundCloud at the age of 16 and it wasn't long before a myriad of famous faces took notice. Over the course of his career to date, Sekou has supported stars like John Legend. He also sings backing vocals on Justin Bieber's SWAG album.

Dangerous Lover

In 2023, Sekou released his stirring debut single 'Better Man' and he's since received widespread critical acclaim for his first mixtape In a World We Don't Belong (Pt. 1). The beloved project contains everything from lovelorn bangers ('Catching Bodies') to modern updates of Barry White classics ('Never Gonna Give You Up').

Most recently, Sekou has dropped his new single 'Dangerous Lover' which sees him team up with the hit producers Cirkut (Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, JADE) and M-Phazes (Madonna, Zara Larsson, Demi Lovato) and is destined to become a hit. With In a World We Don't Belong (Pt. 2) incoming, 2026 is Sekou's year.

To find out the song Sekou has on repeat right now, his favourite movie and so much more, check out our exclusive Get to Know Sekou interview above.

You can also listen to Sekou on the Capital Buzz playlist. Who do you want to see as our Capital Buzz artist next?

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