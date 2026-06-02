Saint Harison: 'I had a crush on Cole Sprouse. I was in a Riverdale hyper-fixation' | My Life In 20

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The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
2 June 2026, 16:43
To celebrate the release of his new EP Ghosted, we asked rising star Saint Harison to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.
Any Beyoncé album really. Self-titled probably takes the cake but the amount of times I’ve listened to Cowboy Carter is concerning.
Probably Friends. I have pretty extensive knowledge and sometimes do quizzes online just to see if I’ve still got it lol.
I moved to London at 18, started singing at jam nights and one night I was singing in the pizza place in Knightsbridge and Janet Jackson casually came in for a pizza. Was pretty impactful haha! I’d say that was the year I really became aware of how much I loved to perform and be on stage - just seeing smiling faces and sharing energy with every single person in a room felt so special.
Cole Sprouse. I was in a Riverdale hyper-fixation.
Absolutely nothing. I think I blocked out most of my life at secondary school.
Tattoos and cigarettes. I swore on my life I would never have either lmao.
Saint Harison - daffodil (Live Session)
Glee. It was so fun and I just remember discovering so many songs through that show. It used to be my ritual to watch Glee followed by Ugly Betty and then the Simpsons I think. Someone fact check me about the running order on E4.
Sometimes I think if you watch scary movies the bad energy can come through the screen.
Probably my dog Carter. He looks like he has the best naps in the world.
Verity Hickman. Hey girl!
Ordering out ALL THE TIME!!! I want to learn to cook and meal prep lol.
I remember being so scared of the world ending. I remember a friend from school telling me that the sun could blow up at any time. He scared the life out of me.
A singer! Always a singer.
Probably wrath, I have the worst road rage. I actually think people should have to take a driving test every 10 years.
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
Saint Harison - stuck (Official Music Video)
My mum, my dogs, my Kindle, my AirPods and my lavender pillow spray.
Cup of tea please.
Oh my god this is impossible…
Write a song with Elton John and swim with great white sharks (in a cage obvs).
Me mam.
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