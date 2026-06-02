Saint Harison: 'I had a crush on Cole Sprouse. I was in a Riverdale hyper-fixation' | My Life In 20

2 June 2026, 16:43

Saint Harison: 'I had a crush on Cole Sprouse. I was in a Riverdale hyper-fixation' | My Life In 20
Saint Harison: 'I had a crush on Cole Sprouse. I was in a Riverdale hyper-fixation' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of his new EP Ghosted, we asked rising star Saint Harison to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

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20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

Any Beyoncé album really. Self-titled probably takes the cake but the amount of times I’ve listened to Cowboy Carter is concerning.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Probably Friends. I have pretty extensive knowledge and sometimes do quizzes online just to see if I’ve still got it lol.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I moved to London at 18, started singing at jam nights and one night I was singing in the pizza place in Knightsbridge and Janet Jackson casually came in for a pizza. Was pretty impactful haha! I’d say that was the year I really became aware of how much I loved to perform and be on stage - just seeing smiling faces and sharing energy with every single person in a room felt so special.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Cole Sprouse. I was in a Riverdale hyper-fixation.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Absolutely nothing. I think I blocked out most of my life at secondary school.

15) What did you hate at 15 that you love now?

Tattoos and cigarettes. I swore on my life I would never have either lmao.

Saint Harison - daffodil (Live Session)

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Glee. It was so fun and I just remember discovering so many songs through that show. It used to be my ritual to watch Glee followed by Ugly Betty and then the Simpsons I think. Someone fact check me about the running order on E4.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

Sometimes I think if you watch scary movies the bad energy can come through the screen.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Probably my dog Carter. He looks like he has the best naps in the world.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Verity Hickman. Hey girl!

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Ordering out ALL THE TIME!!! I want to learn to cook and meal prep lol.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I remember being so scared of the world ending. I remember a friend from school telling me that the sun could blow up at any time. He scared the life out of me.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A singer! Always a singer.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Probably wrath, I have the worst road rage. I actually think people should have to take a driving test every 10 years.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Saint Harison - stuck (Official Music Video)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My mum, my dogs, my Kindle, my AirPods and my lavender pillow spray.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Cup of tea please.

3) My top three songs of all time.

Oh my god this is impossible…

  • Chaka Khan - 'Ain’t Nobody'
  • Beyoncé - 'Me, Myself and I'
  • Whitney Houston / Dolly Parton - 'I Will Always Love You'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Write a song with Elton John and swim with great white sharks (in a cage obvs).

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Me mam.

Read more My Life In 20 here:

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