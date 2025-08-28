The explicit meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' lyrics explained

On Air Now
28 August 2025
Sabrina Carpenter is back in her sexual innuendo with her new single 'Tears'.
No one has a gift for coming up with euphemisms like Sabrina Carpenter and her 'Tears' lyrics are a testament to that.
Over the course of her career to date, Sabrina Carpenter has earned a reputations a modern day horny Shakespeare. Songs like 'Espresso' and 'Juno' play with sexual innuendo in a fun and creative ways and, during the Emails I Can't Send era, Sabrina regularly went viral for coming up with hilariously spicy 'Nonsense' outros at every show.
Now, Sabrina has added to her pantheon of provocative pop anthems with 'Tears' and the song's meaning is iconic.
In 'Tears', Sabrina sings about how guys being decent, polite and practical is a turn on for her. In fact, good behaviour impresses her so much that it brings her to tears but not in the way you think. In the chorus, Sabrina sings: "I get wet at the thought of you / Being a responsible guy/ Treating me like you're supposed to do / Tears run down my thighs".
If it weren't clear enough through context clues, Sabrina is jokingly saying that manners make her climax.
In the first verse, Sabrina adds: A little initiative can go a very long, long way / Baby, just do the dishes, I'll give you what you want / A little communication, yes, that's my ideal foreplay / Assemble a chair from IKEA / I'm like, "Uh".
In typical Sabrina fashion, we'll never be able to hear the words "tears" in the same way again.
Sabrina co-wrote 'Tears' with her longterm collaborators John Ryan and Amy Allen. As it stands, Sabrina is yet to say what the disco-tinged banger means to her.
Bookmark this page and we'll update you when Sabrina speaks about 'Tears'.
INTRO
Mm
Mm, hmm (Ah-ha)
Uh (Shikitah)
CHORUS
I get wet at the thought of you (Uh-huh)
Being a responsible guy (Shikitah)
Treating me like you're supposed to do (Uh-huh)
Tears run down my thighs
VERSE 1
A little initiative can go a very long, long way
Baby, just do the dishes, I'll give you what you (What you), what you want
A little communication, yes, that's my ideal foreplay
Assemble a chair from IKEA
I'm like, "Uh" (Ah)
CHORUS
I get wet at the thought of you (Uh-huh)
Being a responsible guy (So responsible, shikitah)
Treating me like you're supposed to do (Uh-huh)
Tears run down my thighs
VERSE 2
A little respect for women can get you very, very far
Remembering how to use your phone gets me oh, so (Oh, so), oh, so hot
Considering I have feelings, I'm like, "Why are my clothes still on?"
Offering to do anything, I'm like (Uh), "Oh my god"
Tears run down my thighs (Shikitah)
CHORUS
I get wet at the thought of you (Uh-huh)
Being a responsible guy (So responsible, shikitah)
Treating me like you're supposed to do (Uh-huh)
Tears run down my thighs
POST-CHORUS
I get wet at the thought of you (I get)
Being a responsible guy (So, so, so, responsible guy)
Treating me like you're supposed to do (Supposed to do)
Tears run down my thighs (Dance break)
BRIDGE
Oh
So responsible
No
CHORUS
I get wet at the thought of you (Uh-huh)
Being a responsible guy (Guy, so responsible, shikitah)
Treating me like you're supposed to do (Uh-huh)
