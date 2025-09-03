Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics about? The meaning explained

3 September 2025, 18:08

Sabrina Carpenter 'When Did You Get Hot' lyrics meaning explained
Sabrina Carpenter 'When Did You Get Hot' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Steve Jennings/FilmMagic, Island
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter's 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics are some of her funniest lyrics to date but who is Devin?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter has released another hit but what are her 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics about and who is Devin?

Over the course of her discography, Sabrina has covered many facets of love, heartbreak and relationships. From the thrill of an instant crush ('Bed Chem'), to the devastation that comes with being left for another woman ('Sharpest Tool'), Sabrina has a natural talent for taking her experiences in romance and turning them into pop gold.

Sabrina's 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics are some of her flirtiest and fans are living for the meaning behind them.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

In 'When Did You Get Hot?', Sabrina sings about dating again and the experience of bumping into someone who's had a glow-up. In the chorus, Sabrina deadpans: When did you get hot all the sudden? / I could look you up and down all day / When did you get hot? / I think I would remember if you had all that face.

To drive the message home, Sabrina adds: Congratulations on your new improvements / I bet your light rod's, like, bigger than Zeus's / Hey, wait, can you lift my car with your hand? / You were an ugly kid, but you're a sexy man.

Not only that but Sabrina references a mystery man named Devin...so who is Devin?

Sabrina Carpenter - When Did You Get Hot? (Official Lyric Video)

Who is Devin in Sabrina Carpenter's 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics?

In the first verse, Sabrina sings: My friends walk in your friends' direction / Said, "Sabrina, don't you know Devin?/ And I was like, "Huh?" As a result, some fans have speculated that Sabrina could be referring to an actual person named Devin and some theories have pointed to Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker.

Devin famously dated stars like Kendall Jenner and Tinashe in the past but there's been no evidence or reports that Sabrina and Devin have actually dated in any capacity. As a result, it's possible that Sabrina is just using a name at random in the song.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if/when Sabrina discusses the song.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics

VERSE 1
So long, untouched
Bone dry, not a plant can grow
'Bout time I get back on the horse to the rodeo

PRE-CHORUS
Now I'm at the prospect convention (Ooh-ooh)
My friends walk in your friends' direction
Said, "Sabrina, don't you know Devin?" (Ooh)
And I was like, "Huh?"

CHORUS
When did you get hot all the sudden?
I could look you up and down all day (Hey)
When did you get hot?
I think I would remember if you had all that face (That face)
I did a double take, triple take
Take me to naked Twister back at your place
Baby, baby, mm, it's thickening the plot
When did you get hot?

POST-CHORUS
Uh-huh, uh-huh (Yeah)
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Mm)
Uh-huh, uh-huh (Yeah)
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

VERSE 2
Congratulations on your new improvements
I bet your light rod's, like, bigger than Zeus's
Hey, wait, can you lift my car with your hand?
You were an ugly kid, but you're a sexy man

PRE-CHORUS
Sorry, I did not see the vision (Ooh-ooh, did not see the vision)
Thank the Lord, the fine you has risen (The fine you has risen)
Big riff coming, I need a minute (Ooh)
Wait, I need a minute, mm-mm
Okay, here it comes
Oh-oh-oh

CHORUS
When did you get hot all the sudden?
I could look you up and down all day (All day)
When did you get hot?
I think I would remember if you had all that face (That face)
I did a double take, triple take (Damn)
Take me to naked Twister back at your place
Baby, baby, mm, it's thickening the plot
When did you get hot?

POST-CHORUS
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Hot)
Uh-huh, uh-huh (What?)
Uh-huh, uh-huh

OUTRO
When did you get, when did you get (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
When did you get, when did you get so hot? (Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh)
When did you get, when did you get (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
When did you get, when did you get so hot?
When did you get, when did you get (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
When did you get, when did you get so hot? (Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh)
When did you get, when did you get (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
When did you get, when did you get so hot?

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

The savage meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nobody's Son' lyrics explained

The savage meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nobody's Son' lyrics explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'Tears' lyrics meaning explained

The explicit meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' lyrics explained

Sabrina Carpenter and her now-ex boyfriend Barry Keoghan [left]. Sabrina in the 'Go Go Juice' lyric video [right].

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Go Go Juice' lyrics include clever nod to her exes

Sabrina Carpenter speaks about Barry Keoghan getting hate from her fans for the first time

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on Barry Keoghan getting hate from her fans

Sabrina Carpenter 'House Tour' lyrics meaning explained

The hidden meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' lyrics explained

Hot On Capital

Did George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad

Does George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad

TV & Film

Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split

Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Benito easter egg and fans are in shambles

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Benito easter egg and fans are in shambles

TV & Film

Gabby Allen [left]. Cely Vazquez and Toby Aromolaran in Love Island games (2023) [right].

Love Island's Gabby Allen 'signed up' for Love Island Games 2025

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 9 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 comes out

TV & Film

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time

Love Island

Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK start in 2025?

TV & Film

Rebecca, Bailey and Leisha rumoured to be on MAFS UK 2025

Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

TV & Film

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno drop huge The Summer I Turned Pretty spoiler in new video

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno drop huge spoiler in new video

TV & Film

What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Conrad's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

TV & Film

Love Island exes Nas and Eva 'spotted on a date' two years after their split

Love Island exes Nas and Eva spark dating rumours years after heartbreaking split

Love Island

Wednesday season 2 part 2 release time: Here's when part 2 comes out on Netflix

Wednesday season 2 part 2 release time: Here's when part 2 comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle explained in full

Love Island

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends Belly and Conrad age gap against criticism

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends Belly and Conrad's age gap against criticism

TV & Film

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott's relationship timeline so far

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating timeline – their relationship so far

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind Man’s Best Friend cover following backlash

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind controversial Man’s Best Friend cover art

Love Island's Ronnie sparks fresh dating rumours with Hannah Kenyon after Harriett split

Love Island's Ronnie sparks fresh dating rumours following Harriett split

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles