Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'When Did You Get Hot' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Steve Jennings/FilmMagic, Island

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter's 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics are some of her funniest lyrics to date but who is Devin?

Sabrina Carpenter has released another hit but what are her 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics about and who is Devin?

Over the course of her discography, Sabrina has covered many facets of love, heartbreak and relationships. From the thrill of an instant crush ('Bed Chem'), to the devastation that comes with being left for another woman ('Sharpest Tool'), Sabrina has a natural talent for taking her experiences in romance and turning them into pop gold.

Sabrina's 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics are some of her flirtiest and fans are living for the meaning behind them.

In 'When Did You Get Hot?', Sabrina sings about dating again and the experience of bumping into someone who's had a glow-up. In the chorus, Sabrina deadpans: When did you get hot all the sudden? / I could look you up and down all day / When did you get hot? / I think I would remember if you had all that face.

To drive the message home, Sabrina adds: Congratulations on your new improvements / I bet your light rod's, like, bigger than Zeus's / Hey, wait, can you lift my car with your hand? / You were an ugly kid, but you're a sexy man.

Not only that but Sabrina references a mystery man named Devin...so who is Devin?

Who is Devin in Sabrina Carpenter's 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics?

In the first verse, Sabrina sings: My friends walk in your friends' direction / Said, "Sabrina, don't you know Devin?/ And I was like, "Huh?" As a result, some fans have speculated that Sabrina could be referring to an actual person named Devin and some theories have pointed to Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker.

Devin famously dated stars like Kendall Jenner and Tinashe in the past but there's been no evidence or reports that Sabrina and Devin have actually dated in any capacity. As a result, it's possible that Sabrina is just using a name at random in the song.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if/when Sabrina discusses the song.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'When Did You Get Hot?' lyrics

VERSE 1

So long, untouched

Bone dry, not a plant can grow

'Bout time I get back on the horse to the rodeo

PRE-CHORUS

Now I'm at the prospect convention (Ooh-ooh)

My friends walk in your friends' direction

Said, "Sabrina, don't you know Devin?" (Ooh)

And I was like, "Huh?"

CHORUS

When did you get hot all the sudden?

I could look you up and down all day (Hey)

When did you get hot?

I think I would remember if you had all that face (That face)

I did a double take, triple take

Take me to naked Twister back at your place

Baby, baby, mm, it's thickening the plot

When did you get hot?

POST-CHORUS

Uh-huh, uh-huh (Yeah)

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Mm)

Uh-huh, uh-huh (Yeah)

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

VERSE 2

Congratulations on your new improvements

I bet your light rod's, like, bigger than Zeus's

Hey, wait, can you lift my car with your hand?

You were an ugly kid, but you're a sexy man

PRE-CHORUS

Sorry, I did not see the vision (Ooh-ooh, did not see the vision)

Thank the Lord, the fine you has risen (The fine you has risen)

Big riff coming, I need a minute (Ooh)

Wait, I need a minute, mm-mm

Okay, here it comes

Oh-oh-oh

CHORUS

When did you get hot all the sudden?

I could look you up and down all day (All day)

When did you get hot?

I think I would remember if you had all that face (That face)

I did a double take, triple take (Damn)

Take me to naked Twister back at your place

Baby, baby, mm, it's thickening the plot

When did you get hot?

POST-CHORUS

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Hot)

Uh-huh, uh-huh (What?)

Uh-huh, uh-huh

OUTRO

When did you get, when did you get (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

When did you get, when did you get so hot? (Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh)

When did you get, when did you get (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

When did you get, when did you get so hot?

When did you get, when did you get (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

When did you get, when did you get so hot? (Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh)

When did you get, when did you get (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

When did you get, when did you get so hot?

