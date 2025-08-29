Sabrina Carpenter's 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' lyrics explained in full

29 August 2025, 11:09 | Updated: 29 August 2025, 11:23

Explaining Sabrina
Explaining Sabrina. Picture: Getty / Vevo

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's 'We Almost Broke Up Again' about? Here's a full explanation of Sabrina's brutally honest 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' lyrics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just over a year after she dropped 'Short N' Sweet', the dazzling talent that is Sabrina Carpenter returned with 12 brand-new tracks in the form of 'Man's Best Friend'.

And, despite the title, Sabrina is anything but a man's best friend in this album as there's a clear gear change from the sometimes whimsical tracks in 'Short N' Sweet', which may reflect the state of Sabrina's love life when she wrote this record.

While fans believe many of the tracks on her last album were penned about her whirlwind romance with Shawn Mendes, it was speculated that tracks like 'Please Please Please', 'Bed Chem' and 'Juno' were written about her then-relationship with Barry Keoghan.

Now with Sabrina's relationship with Barry very clear over, 'Man's Best Friend' seems to lean more into the themes of her 'Short N' Sweet' tracks like 'Slim Pickins'. This is seen in songs like 'Manchild', 'Nobody's Son' and noticeably the brutally honest track 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night', which is why you're here.

Behind the scenes of Sabrina Carpenter making the record 'Man's Best Friend'
Behind the scenes of Sabrina Carpenter making the record 'Man's Best Friend'. Picture: Instagram

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' lyrics about?

Sabrina's 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' describes an unstable relationship that is constantly teetering on the edge of ending.

While Sabrina hasn't specified who the song is about, speaking about 'Man's Best Friend' in general, she said it was about "heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment" and "laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart.

She added: "It’s wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling".

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' lyrics about Barry Keoghan?

A rare photo of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala
A rare photo of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Like mother Taylor Swift, who is a big inspiration to Sabrina, Sabrina often takes inspiration from her real life experiences to write her lyrics. This means her relationship with Barry could have inspired this song, but she has not confirmed this.

The lyrics, Called it a false alarm to all of our friends, Then we almost broke up again last night, reflect an on-again off-again relationship, which is how her and Barry's relationship was described by sources when they were first rumoured to have split.

In August last year, after a report by gossip page Deux Moi, a source told People that Sabrina and Barry's relationship had been "on and off" in general.

Sabrina Carpenter - We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night (Official Lyric Video)

Sabrina Carpenter - 'We Almost Broke Up Again' lyrics

VERSE 1

"Bulls--- repeats itself," is that how the saying goes? Been here a thousand times, selective memory though I hear it in his eyes, he sees it in my tone Is what it is and it's predictable

CHORUS

All the "I love yous" and "I'm sorrys" were said We had our sex and then we made amends, that's right Called it a false alarm to all of our friends Then we almost broke up again last night

POST-CHORUS

(We almost) (Got so close)

VERSE 2

And when I reach to pull the plug I swear, it starts working out And on the days I'm a little much That's when I tell them how sweet he treats me And how no other boys compete I know how it looks, I know how it sounds Least will give 'em something to talk about

CHORUS

All the "I love yous" and "I'm sorrys" were said ("Sorrys" were said) We had our sex and then we made amends, that's right Called it a false alarm to all of our friends Then we almost broke up again last night

[GUITAR SOLO]

BRIDGE

You say we're driftin' apart I said, "Yeah, I f------- know" Big deal, we've been here before And we'll be here tomorrow La-la-la, oh

CHORUS

All the "I love yous" and "I'm sorrys" were said ("Sorrys" were said) We had our sex and then we made amends, that's right Called it a false alarm to all of our friends Then we almost broke up again last night oh, woah

OUTRO

We almost broke up, we almost broke up, again We almost broke up, we almost broke up, again Gave me his whole heart and I gave him h--- and then We almost broke up, we almost broke up Yeah, we almost broke up again

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

All the 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' reference in Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' music video

Every 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' reference in Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' music video

Sabrina Carpenter 'Goodbye' lyrics translation and meaning explained

A translation of Sabrina Carpenter's multi-lingual 'Goodbye' lyrics and the meaning explained
What does 'My Man On Willpower' mean? Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man On Willpower' lyrics explained

What does 'My Man On Willpower' mean? Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man On Willpower' lyrics explained
Remembering Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos

Celebrating Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos

Sabrina Carpenter 'Tears' lyrics meaning explained

The explicit meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' lyrics explained

Hot On Capital

Was that the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Are there more episodes?

Are there more episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's when the last episode drops

TV & Film

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

Jessie J has had to postpone her tour

All of Jessie J's new UK tour dates as she cancels US tour due to second surgery

Who is Travis Kelce's bother Jason? Get to know the former Eagles player and New Heights host here

Who is Travis Kelce's brother Jason? Age, job, wife, children and brotherly relationship revealed
Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift

Get to know Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s fiancé

Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

Love Island

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

TV & Film

Ariana Grande Tour 2024: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities setlist and more

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since July 2023

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship highlights through the years

How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship began and their best moments so far

What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Conrad's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

TV & Film

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

TV & Film

Sabrina Carpenter 'Man's Best Friend' release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Here's what time Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend comes out

The Summer I Turned Pretty shocks fans with major Conrad plot twist that wasn't in the book

Does Conrad go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the book

TV & Film

What does Susannah's letter to Belly say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Belly's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

TV & Film

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

TV & Film

DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean' has a very explicit meaning and people are only just realising

Joe Jonas reveals explicit meaning behind DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean' lyrics

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement as Ed Kelce reveals secret details

Inside Taylor Swift's secret engagement as Travis Kelce's dad reveals proposal details

Taylor Swift reveals 'Opalite' song meaning is sweet nod to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' song meaning contains sweet nod to Travis Kelce

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles