Sabrina Carpenter's 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' lyrics explained in full

Explaining Sabrina. Picture: Getty / Vevo

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's 'We Almost Broke Up Again' about? Here's a full explanation of Sabrina's brutally honest 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' lyrics.

Just over a year after she dropped 'Short N' Sweet', the dazzling talent that is Sabrina Carpenter returned with 12 brand-new tracks in the form of 'Man's Best Friend'.

And, despite the title, Sabrina is anything but a man's best friend in this album as there's a clear gear change from the sometimes whimsical tracks in 'Short N' Sweet', which may reflect the state of Sabrina's love life when she wrote this record.

While fans believe many of the tracks on her last album were penned about her whirlwind romance with Shawn Mendes, it was speculated that tracks like 'Please Please Please', 'Bed Chem' and 'Juno' were written about her then-relationship with Barry Keoghan.

Now with Sabrina's relationship with Barry very clear over, 'Man's Best Friend' seems to lean more into the themes of her 'Short N' Sweet' tracks like 'Slim Pickins'. This is seen in songs like 'Manchild', 'Nobody's Son' and noticeably the brutally honest track 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night', which is why you're here.

Behind the scenes of Sabrina Carpenter making the record 'Man's Best Friend'. Picture: Instagram

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' lyrics about?

Sabrina's 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' describes an unstable relationship that is constantly teetering on the edge of ending.

While Sabrina hasn't specified who the song is about, speaking about 'Man's Best Friend' in general, she said it was about "heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment" and "laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart.

She added: "It’s wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling".

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' lyrics about Barry Keoghan?

A rare photo of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Like mother Taylor Swift, who is a big inspiration to Sabrina, Sabrina often takes inspiration from her real life experiences to write her lyrics. This means her relationship with Barry could have inspired this song, but she has not confirmed this.

The lyrics, Called it a false alarm to all of our friends, Then we almost broke up again last night, reflect an on-again off-again relationship, which is how her and Barry's relationship was described by sources when they were first rumoured to have split.

In August last year, after a report by gossip page Deux Moi, a source told People that Sabrina and Barry's relationship had been "on and off" in general.

Sabrina Carpenter - We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night (Official Lyric Video)

Sabrina Carpenter - 'We Almost Broke Up Again' lyrics

VERSE 1

"Bulls--- repeats itself," is that how the saying goes? Been here a thousand times, selective memory though I hear it in his eyes, he sees it in my tone Is what it is and it's predictable

CHORUS

All the "I love yous" and "I'm sorrys" were said We had our sex and then we made amends, that's right Called it a false alarm to all of our friends Then we almost broke up again last night

POST-CHORUS

(We almost) (Got so close)

VERSE 2

And when I reach to pull the plug I swear, it starts working out And on the days I'm a little much That's when I tell them how sweet he treats me And how no other boys compete I know how it looks, I know how it sounds Least will give 'em something to talk about

CHORUS

All the "I love yous" and "I'm sorrys" were said ("Sorrys" were said) We had our sex and then we made amends, that's right Called it a false alarm to all of our friends Then we almost broke up again last night

[GUITAR SOLO]

BRIDGE

You say we're driftin' apart I said, "Yeah, I f------- know" Big deal, we've been here before And we'll be here tomorrow La-la-la, oh

CHORUS

All the "I love yous" and "I'm sorrys" were said ("Sorrys" were said) We had our sex and then we made amends, that's right Called it a false alarm to all of our friends Then we almost broke up again last night oh, woah

OUTRO

We almost broke up, we almost broke up, again We almost broke up, we almost broke up, again Gave me his whole heart and I gave him h--- and then We almost broke up, we almost broke up Yeah, we almost broke up again

