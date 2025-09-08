Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights in MTV VMAs performance and speech

By Sam Prance

Here's what the signs said during Sabrina Carpenter's live debut of 'Tears' at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Sabrina Carpenter performed 'Tears' for the first time at the 2025 MTV VMAs and she had a very important message.

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to delivering memorable performances at the MTV VMAs. In 2023, she performed a showstopping medley of 'Feather' and 'Nonsense' in the pre-show. Then, in 2024, she came back and opened the entire ceremony with a mash-up of 'Please Please Please', 'Taste' and 'Espresso' complete with an alien kiss.

Now, Sabrina has upped the ante by using her 'Tears' performance and Album of the Year speech to advocate for trans rights? Scroll down to see how Sabrina used her platform at the VMAs to support the LGBTQ+ community.

What did the signs say in Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs performance?

Fresh off-of releasing the Rocky Horror Picture Show inspired music video, Sabrina performed 'Tears' live at the 2025 VMAs with an army of trans, ballroom and drag performers including names like voguing icon Honey Balenciaga and RuPaul's Drag Race star Lexi Love.

In a time when trans and LGBTQ+ rights are being threatened in the US and around the world, this couldn't be more important.

As Sabrina sang, the performers held signs on stage to drive Sabrina's message home.

Below is a list of the signs that were held on stage:

Protect trans rights

Support local drag

If you hate, you'll never get laid

Dolls, dolls, dolls

Trans rights are human rights

Love each other

Don't hate drag queens because you can't read

Tip the dolls

Brace 4 change

We are everywhere

Good bi

Bye Felicia

Sabrina also gave a special shout out to the people who shared the stage with her after she won Album of the Year for Short n' Sweet. She said: "I'm just the luckiest girl in the world and I do want to say to my incredible cast and dancers and my queens on stage with me tonight...

This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism, discrimination and negativity, so to get to be part of something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance, make you feel like the world is your f---ing oyster, I'm so grateful to do that."

