Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

24 October 2025, 12:34

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour
Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's every surprise song and cover Sabrina Carpenter sings in the Spin The Bottle segment of her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist including all the Man's Best Friend songs in her final US leg.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter sings a surprise song or cover every night in her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist but which iconic songs has she done so far? Here's a full breakdown of Sabrina's Spin The Bottle segment including her final US tour leg.

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to performing surprise songs during her shows. Sabrina's Emails I Can't Send Tour famously included a fan therapy session where fans helped her choose a cover song to perform each night. From Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' to Olivia Newton John's 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', she never fails to impress.

Now, Sabrina is back in her cover song bag on the Short n' Sweet Tour. What are Sabrina's surprise songs though?

What are Sabrina Carpenter's Spin The Bottle songs?

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

How does Sabrina Carpenter's Spin The Bottle work?

As you may have seen on social media, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour includes a Spin The Bottle segment. After performing 'Coincidence' at every show, Sabrina spins a bottle live on stage with the numbers one to four as options. Whichever number the bottle lands on, Sabrina performs a cover based on that number.

To date, Sabrina has performed songs by iconic artists including ABBA and Shania Twain, as well as her own songs.

What surprise songs has Sabrina Carpenter performed on tour?

2024 - North American leg

  • 23 Sep - Columbus, Ohio: ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 25 Sep - Toronto, Canada: Shania Twain - 'That Don't Impress Me Much' (Song Two)
  • 26 Sep - Detroit, Michigan: Sixpence None The Richer - 'Kiss Me' (Song Three)
  • 29 Sep - New York City, New York: ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 30 Sep - Brooklyn, New York: Sabrina Carpenter - 'Busy Woman' (Song Four)
  • 2 Oct - Hartford, Connecticut: Sixpence None The Richer - 'Kiss Me' (Song Three)
  • 3 Oct - Boston, Massachusetts: ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 5 Oct - Baltimore, Maryland: Madonna - 'Material Girl' (Song Four)
  • 8 Oct - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 'Busy Woman' (Song Four)
  • 11 Oct - Montreal, Canada: Sixpence None The Richer - 'Kiss Me' (Song Three)
  • 13 Oct - Chicago, Illinois - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 14 Oct - Minneapolis, Minnesota - Madonna - 'Material Girl' (Song Four)
  • 16 Oct - Nashville, Tennessee - Dolly Parton - '9 to 5' (Song Two)
  • 17 Oct - St. Louis, Missouri - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 19 Oct - Raleigh, North Carolina - Madonna - 'Material Girl' (Song Four)
  • 20 Oct - Charlottesville, Virginia - Sixpence None The Richer - 'Kiss Me' (Song Three)
  • 22 Oct - Atlanta, Georgia - Dolly Parton - '9 to 5' (Song Two)
  • 24 Oct - Orlando, Florida - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 25 Oct - Tampa, Florida - Madonna - 'Material Girl' (Song Four)
  • 27 Oct - Houston, Texas - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Busy Woman' (Song Four)
  • 28 Oct - Austin, Texas - Dolly Parton - '9 to 5' (Song Two)
  • 30 Oct - Dallas, Texas - Olivia Newton John - 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' (Song Two)
  • 1 Nov - Denver, Colorado - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 2 Nov - Salt Lake City, Utah - Madonna - 'Material Girl' (Song Four)
  • 4 Nov - Vancouver, Canada - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Busy Woman' (Song Four)
  • 6 Nov - Seattle, Washington - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 7 Nov - Portland, Oregon - Dolly Parton - '9 to 5' (Song Two)
  • 9 Nov - San Francisco, California - Sixpence None The Richer - 'Kiss Me' (Song Three)
  • 10 Nov - San Diego, California - Madonna - 'Material Girl' (Song Four)
  • 13 Nov - Phoenix, Arizona - Dolly Parton - '9 to 5' (Song Two)
  • 15 Nov - Los Angeles, California - Christina Aguilera - 'Ain't No Other Man' / 'What a Girl Wants' (Song Three)*i
  • 17 Nov - Inglewood, California - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)
  • 18 Nov - Inglewood, California - Rick James - 'Super Freak' (Song One)

2025 - European leg

  • 3 Mar - Dublin, Ireland - Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes' (Song Three)
  • 4 Mar - Dublin, Ireland - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bad Reviews' (Song One)
  • 6 Mar - Birmingham, UK - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song Four)
  • 8 Mar - London, UK - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder'(Song Two)
  • 9 Mar - London, UK - Dexys Midnight Runners - 'Come On Eileen' (Song Two)
  • 11 Mar - Glasgow, UK - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bad Reviews' (Song One)
  • 13 Mar - Manchester, UK - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song Four)
  • 13 Mar - Manchester, UK - Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes' (Song Three)
  • 16 Mar - Paris, France - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Paris' (Song One)
  • 17 Mar - Paris, France - Labelle - 'Lady Marmalade' (Song Three)
  • 19 Mar - Berlin, Germany - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song Four)
  • 22 Mar - Brussels, Belgium - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' (Song Two)
  • 23 Mar - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes' (Song Three)
  • 26 Mar - Milan, Italy - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song Four)
  • 27 Mar - Zürich, Switzerland - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bad Reviews' (Song One)
  • 30 Mar - Oslo, Norway - Madonna - 'Material Girl' (Song One)
  • 31 Mar - Copenhagen, Denmark - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' (Song Two)
  • 1 Apr - Copenhagen, Denmark - Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes' (Song Three)
  • 3 Apr - Stockholm, Sweden - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Song Four)
  • 4 Apr - Stockholm, Sweden - Abbe - 'Lay All Your Love on Me' (Song One)

2025 - North American leg

  • 23 Oct - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Nobody's Son' (Song Two)
  • 24 Oct - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Sabrina Carpenter - TBC

*i - Christina Aguilera joined Sabrina as a special guest during her surprise song section on 15 November in LA.

2024 Governors Ball
2024 Governors Ball. Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

How many times has Sabrina Carpenter performed each surprise song?

To date, Sabrina has performed ABBA's 'Mamma Mia' the most. As for the least, Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much', Olivia Newton John's 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', Rick James' 'Super Freak', Labelle's 'Lady Marmalde' and her songs 'Paris' and 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' have only been sung once.

Sabrina also covered Christina Aguilera's 'Ain't No Other Man' / 'What a Girl Wants' once with Christina as a special guest in LA.

  • 13 times - ABBA - 'Mamma Mia'
  • 7 times - Madonna - 'Material Girl'
  • 5 times - Sixpence None The Richer - 'Kiss Me'
  • 5 times - Dolly Parton - '9 to 5'
  • 4 times - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Busy Woman'
  • 4 times - Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes'
  • 3 times - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bad Reviews'
  • 3 times - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder'
  • 1 time - Christina Aguilera - 'Ain't No Other Man' / 'What a Girl Wants'
  • 1 time - Olivia Newton John - 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'
  • 1 time - Rick James - 'Super Freak'
  • 1 time - Shania Twain - 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
  • 1 time - Dexys Midnight Runners - 'Come On Eileen'
  • 1 time - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Paris'
  • 1 time - Labelle - 'Lady Marmalade'
  • 1 time - ABBA - 'Lay All Your Love On Me'
  • 1 time - Sabrina Carpenter - 'Nobody's Son'

Will Sabrina Carpenter change her surprise songs?

Since Sabrina's performance in Baltimore, Maryland, she has edited her surprise songs throughout the Short n' Sweet Tour. As well as the original songs, Sabrina has voered Madonna's 'Material Girl', Dolly Parton's '9 to 5', Olivia Newton John's 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', Christina Aguilera's 'Ain't No Other Man' and Rick James' 'Super Freak'.

In 2025, Sabrina added her own Short n' Sweet deluxe songs '15 Minutes', 'Bad Reviews ' and 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' to the surprise section. She also performed Dexy Midnight Runners' 'Come On Eileen' in London and her song 'Paris' and Labelle's 'Lady Marmalade' in Paris.

For her final US leg, Sabrina appears to have replaced all the surprise songs with songs from her Man's Best Friend album starting with 'Nobody's Son' as Song Two.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know every surprise song Sabrina sings on tour.





