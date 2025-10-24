Sabrina Carpenter's new Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song in her final US leg revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Dana Jacobs/WireImage

By Sam Prance

What songs does Sabrina Carpenter sing on the Short n' Sweet Tour? What are her surprise cover songs? Here's a breakdown of the full 2025 setlist in order for her final shows in the US after the release of Man's Best Friend.

Please, please, please sing my favourite song! Sabrina Carpenter is back on tour again and she's just changed up her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist. What songs were added, what songs were cut and what surprise songs is she covering?

With seven (!) albums and a wide array of iconic bops to choose from, Sabrina Carpenter was truly spoiled for choice when it came to deciding her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist. Not only has every song from 'Short n' Sweet' charted on the Billboard Hot 100 but Sabrina also has many fan favourites on 'Emails I Can't Send' and her other projects.

Since the tour started, Sabrina has released a Short n' Sweet deluxe album and her new album Man's Best Friend so we're here to fill you in on every song Sabrina sings, whether she's still doing a custom 'Nonsense' outro for every date, and what her surprise Spin the Bottle songs are.

Scroll down to find out the full Short n' Sweet Tour setlist for Sabrina's final leg in the US that's happing right now.

What is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour setlist?

How many songs does Sabrina Carpenter play on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

Sabrina now sings an incredible 22 songs in her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist adding three new songs to the final leg. It includes two mashups and the show lasts one hour and 35 minutes. In the arena spectacular, Sabrina sings all her hits as well as every song on Short n' Sweet'. There's also a surprise Spin the Bottle song every night.

This marks Sabrina's first tour where she doesn't sing any songs from her first four albums (RIP 'Sue Me'!). Speaking to Variety before 'Short n' Sweet' came out, Sabrina explained that she considers herself a "new artist" and doesn't connect to her old music on Eyes Wide Open, Evolution and the Singular albums anymore.

She said: "For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that. But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist."

What songs does Sabrina Carpenter sing on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

Based on Sabrina Carpenter's latest show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist is as follows.

'Taste' 'Good Graces' 'Manchild' 'Slim Pickins' 'Tornado Warnings' 'Lie to Girls' / 'decode' 'Bed Chem' 'Feather' 'Fast Times' 'Busy Woman'*i 'Sharpest Tool' / 'opposite' 'because i liked a boy' 'Coincidence' Spin The Bottle Song*iii 'House Tour' 'Nonsense*ii 'Dumb & Poetic' 'Juno' 'Please Please Please' 'Tears' 'Don't Smile' 'Espresso'

*i At her 2024 dates, Sabrina performed 'Read Your Mind' instead of 'Busy Woman' as her ninth song.

*ii At her first date in Columbus, Ohio, Sabrina stopped doing her 'Nonsense' outros officially.

*iii The latest surprise song in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was 'Nobody's Son'.

Scroll down to find out what Sabrina's surprise Spin the Bottle cover songs are.

What surprise songs has Sabrina Carpenter performed on the Short n' Sweet tour? Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

What surprise songs has Sabrina Carpenter performed on the Short n' Sweet tour?

Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour includes a segment where she plays Spin the Bottle live on stage to choose one of four surprise cover songs to perform each night similar to her surprise cover songs on the Emails I Can't Send Tour.

That being said, Sabrina performed 'Busy Woman' as a surprise song before it was permanently added to the setlist and she's started singing '15 Minutes', 'Bad Reviews' and 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' as surprise songs too.

For the final leg of tour, it appears that Sabrina has changed the surprise songs to Man's Best Friend songs.

Song One:

ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Leg 1)

Rick James - 'Super Freak'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bad Reviews'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Paris'

Song Two:

Shania Twain - 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Dolly Parton - '9 to 5'

Olivia Newton John - 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder'

Dexys Midnight Runners - 'Come On Eileen'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Nobody's Son'

Song Three:

Sixpence None The Richer - 'Kiss Me'

Christina Aguilera's 'Ain't No Other Man' / 'What a Girl Wants'

Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes'

Labelle - 'Lady Marmalade'

Song Four:

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Busy Woman'

Madonna - 'Material Girl'

ABBA - 'Mamma Mia' (Leg 2)

