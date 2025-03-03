Sabrina Carpenter's new Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song in her 2025 shows revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Dana Jacobs/WireImage

By Sam Prance

What songs does Sabrina Carpenter sing on the Short n' Sweet Tour? What are her surprise cover songs? Here's a breakdown of the full setlist in order.

Please, please, please sing my favourite song! Sabrina Carpenter is back on tour again and she's just changed up her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist. What songs were added, what songs were cut and what surprise songs is she covering?

With six albums and a wide array of iconic bops to choose from, Sabrina Carpenter was truly spoiled for choice when it came to deciding her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist. Not only has every single song from 'Short n' Sweet' charted on the Billboard Hot 100 but Sabrina also has many fan favourites on 'Emails I Can't Send' and her other projects.

Since the tour started, Sabrina has released a Short n' Sweet deluxe album so we're here to fill you in on every song Sabrina sings, whether she's still doing a custom 'Nonsense' outro for every date, and what her surprise Spin the Bottle covers are. Scroll down to find out the full Short n' Sweet Tour setlist for 2025 in Europe and beyond.

What is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour setlist?

How many songs does Sabrina Carpenter play on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

Sabrina sings an incredible 20 songs in her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist, including two mashups and the show lasts one and a half hours. In the arena spectacular, Sabrina sings her smash hits ('Feather', 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please') as well as every single song on the original Short n' Sweet'. There's also a surprise Spin the Bottle song every night.

This marks Sabrina's first tour where she doesn't sing any songs from her first four albums (RIP 'Sue Me'!). Speaking to Variety before 'Short n' Sweet' came out, Sabrina explained that she considers herself a "new artist" and doesn't connect to her old music on 'Eyes Wide Open', ''Evolution', 'Singular: Act I' and 'Singular: Act II' anymore.

She said: "For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that. But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist."

What songs does Sabrina Carpenter sing on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

Based on Sabrina Carpenter's latest show in Dublin, Ireland, her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist is as follows.

'Taste' 'Good Graces' 'Slim Pickins' 'Tornado Warnings' 'Lie to Girls' / 'decode' 'Bed Chem' 'Feather' 'Fast Times' 'Busy Woman'*i 'Sharpest Tool' / 'opposite' 'because i liked a boy' 'Coincidence' Spin The Bottle Song 'Nonsense*ii 'Dumb & Poetic' 'Juno' 'Please Please Please' 'Don't Smile' 'Nonsense' 'Espresso'

*i At her 2024 dates, Sabrina performed 'Read Your Mind' instead of 'Busy Woman' as her ninth song.

*ii At her first date in Columbus, Ohio, Sabrina stopped doing her 'Nonsense' outros officially.

Scroll down to find out what Sabrina's surprise Spin the Bottle cover songs are.

What surprise songs has Sabrina Carpenter performed on the Short n' Sweet tour? Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

What surprise songs has Sabrina Carpenter performed on the Short n' Sweet tour?

Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour includes a segment where she plays Spin the Bottle live on stage to choose one of four surprise cover songs to perform each night similar to her surprise cover songs on the Emails I Can't Send Tour.

That being said, Sabrina also performed 'Busy Woman' as a surprise song before it was permanently added to the setlist and she's started singing '15 Minutes' as a surprise song too.

Song One:

ABBA - 'Mamma Mia'

Rick James' 'Super Freak'

Song Two:

Shania Twain - 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Dolly Parton - '9 to 5'

Olivia Newton John - 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'

Song Three:

Sixpence None The Richer - 'Kiss Me'

Christina Aguilera's 'Ain't No Other Man' / 'What a Girl Wants'

Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes'

Song Four:

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Busy Woman'

Madonna - 'Material Girl'

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Sabrina makes more changes to the setlist throughout the tour.

