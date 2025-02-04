Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' album features Dolly Parton collab

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n Sweet deluxe will feature Dolly Parton. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG, Island Records

By Katie Louise Smith

Short n' Sweet Deluxe will include 5 new deluxe tracks, including 'Busy Woman' and a Dolly Parton collaboration.

AUNT DOLLY?!! In celebration of her two Grammy wins, Sabrina Carpenter has just announced Short n' Sweet – Deluxe, set for release on Valentine's Day.

Confirming the album release on social media, Sabrina wrote: "As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. out February 14th!"

"And yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh-t!!!!!"

Yep, the legendary Dolly Parton will feature on a new remix of 'Please Please Please'. Here's all the details...

Sabrina Carpenter releases new cover art for Short n' Sweet Deluxe edition. Picture: Island Records

When does Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Deluxe come out?

Sabrina's Short n' Sweet – Deluxe will be released on Friday February 14th. Valentine's Day? A likely place for Sabrina to be!

Short n' Sweet was released at midnight local time so it's likely that the deluxe version may follow suit. That means you'll be able to listen to all the new tracks as soon as it hits midnight in your country on Feb 14th!

Sabrina's Short n Sweet Deluxe will feature a 'Please Please Please' remix with Dolly Parton. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter via Instagram

What new songs are on Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Deluxe album?

Three brand new songs will be included on the deluxe edition of the album, alongside the 'Please Please Please' remix with Dolly and 'Busy Woman', which Sabrina released as a digital download for a limited time last year. She's also performed it on the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Here's the full list of new tracks on Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet deluxe edition:

'15 Minutes' 'Please Please Please (Feat. Dolly Parton)' 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' 'Busy Woman' 'Bad Reviews'

