The savage meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nobody's Son' lyrics explained. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Island

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nobody's Son' lyrics about? The song is one of Sabrina's most relatable songs yet.

Sabrina Carpenter fans are living for her brutal 'Nobody's Son' lyrics. What is it about though? Who is she calling out?

Sabrina Carpenter never shies away from dragging good-for-nothing exes in her music. From 'Dumb & Poetic' (You're so empathetic, you'd make a great wife / And I promise the mushrooms aren't changing your life) to 'Manchild' (Did you just say you're finished? Didn't know we started), Sabrina has a gift for putting old boyfriends in their place.

Now, Sabrina has upped the ante with her brand new album Man's Best Friend and 'Nobody's Son' is one of her most savage and relatable songs yet.

In 'Nobody's Son', Sabrina sings candidly about her struggle with heartbreak: Here we go again, crying in bed, what a familiar feeling / All my friends in love, and I'm the one they call for a third wheeling / Probably should have guessed, he's like the rest, so fine and so deceiving / There's nobody's son, not anyone left for me to believe in.

Sabrina then takes direct aim in the bridge at parents who fail to raise men correctly: That boy is corrupt / Could you raise him to love me, maybe? / He sure f--ed me up / And yes, I'm talking 'bout your baby / That boy is corrupt / Get PTSD on the daily / He sure f---ed me up / And yes, I'm talking 'bout your baby.

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nobody's Son' lyrics about?

Sabrina never specifies which ex she's talking about in the song. The lyrics also appear to reference the depressing routine of continually being disappointed by men. In other words, the song seems to be a dig at men in general and parents who coddle their boys' worst habits.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Sabrina discusses the meaning behind it.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Nobody's Son' lyrics

VERSE 1

"Hi, I hope you're great

I think it's time we took a break

So I can grow emotionally"

That's what he said to me

CHORUS

Here we go again, crying in bed, what a familiar feeling

All my friends in love, and I'm the one they call for a third wheeling

Probably should have guessed, he's like the rest, so fine and so deceiving

There's nobody's son, not anyone left for me to believe in

VERSE 2

Me? No, yeah, I'm good

Just thought that he eventually would cave in, rеach out

But no siree, he discovered sеlf-control (He discovered it this week)

This week (Oh, ah)

CHORUS

Here we go again, crying in bed, what a familiar feeling

All my friends in love, and I'm the one they call for a third wheeling

Probably should have guessed, he's like the rest, so fine and so deceiving

There's nobody's son, not anyone left for me to believe in

POST-CHORUS

Believe in, no

Woah, woah

BRIDGE

That boy is corrupt (Ah)

Could you raise him to love me, maybe?

He sure fucked me up (Ah-ah)

And yes, I'm talking 'bout your baby

That boy is corrupt (Ah)

Get PTSD on the daily

He sure fucked me up (Ah-ah)

And yes, I'm talking 'bout your baby (Yeah)

CHORUS

Here we go again, crying in bed, what a familiar feeling

All my friends in love, and I'm the one they call for a third wheeling

Probably should have guessed, he's like the rest, so fine and so deceiving

There's nobody's son, not anyone left for me to believe in

