3 September 2025, 17:41

The savage meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nobody's Son' lyrics explained. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Island
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nobody's Son' lyrics about? The song is one of Sabrina's most relatable songs yet.

Sabrina Carpenter fans are living for her brutal 'Nobody's Son' lyrics. What is it about though? Who is she calling out?

Sabrina Carpenter never shies away from dragging good-for-nothing exes in her music. From 'Dumb & Poetic' (You're so empathetic, you'd make a great wife / And I promise the mushrooms aren't changing your life) to 'Manchild' (Did you just say you're finished? Didn't know we started), Sabrina has a gift for putting old boyfriends in their place.

Now, Sabrina has upped the ante with her brand new album Man's Best Friend and 'Nobody's Son' is one of her most savage and relatable songs yet.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

In 'Nobody's Son', Sabrina sings candidly about her struggle with heartbreak: Here we go again, crying in bed, what a familiar feeling / All my friends in love, and I'm the one they call for a third wheeling / Probably should have guessed, he's like the rest, so fine and so deceiving / There's nobody's son, not anyone left for me to believe in.

Sabrina then takes direct aim in the bridge at parents who fail to raise men correctly: That boy is corrupt / Could you raise him to love me, maybe? / He sure f--ed me up / And yes, I'm talking 'bout your baby / That boy is corrupt / Get PTSD on the daily / He sure f---ed me up / And yes, I'm talking 'bout your baby.

Sabrina Carpenter - Nobody’s Son (Official Lyric Video)

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nobody's Son' lyrics about?

Sabrina never specifies which ex she's talking about in the song. The lyrics also appear to reference the depressing routine of continually being disappointed by men. In other words, the song seems to be a dig at men in general and parents who coddle their boys' worst habits.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Sabrina discusses the meaning behind it.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Nobody's Son' lyrics

VERSE 1
"Hi, I hope you're great
I think it's time we took a break
So I can grow emotionally"
That's what he said to me

CHORUS
Here we go again, crying in bed, what a familiar feeling
All my friends in love, and I'm the one they call for a third wheeling
Probably should have guessed, he's like the rest, so fine and so deceiving
There's nobody's son, not anyone left for me to believe in

VERSE 2
Me? No, yeah, I'm good
Just thought that he eventually would cave in, rеach out
But no siree, he discovered sеlf-control (He discovered it this week)
This week (Oh, ah)

CHORUS
Here we go again, crying in bed, what a familiar feeling
All my friends in love, and I'm the one they call for a third wheeling
Probably should have guessed, he's like the rest, so fine and so deceiving
There's nobody's son, not anyone left for me to believe in

POST-CHORUS
Believe in, no
Woah, woah

BRIDGE
That boy is corrupt (Ah)
Could you raise him to love me, maybe?
He sure fucked me up (Ah-ah)
And yes, I'm talking 'bout your baby
That boy is corrupt (Ah)
Get PTSD on the daily
He sure fucked me up (Ah-ah)
And yes, I'm talking 'bout your baby (Yeah)

CHORUS
Here we go again, crying in bed, what a familiar feeling
All my friends in love, and I'm the one they call for a third wheeling
Probably should have guessed, he's like the rest, so fine and so deceiving
There's nobody's son, not anyone left for me to believe in

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

