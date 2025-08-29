What does 'My Man On Willpower' mean? Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man On Willpower' lyrics explained
The meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man On Willpower' lyrics is hilariously relatable.
If you're wondering what 'My Man on Willpower' means, we're here to break down Sabrina Carpenter's lyrics for you.
Ever since Sabrina Carpenter announced the tracklist for her new album Man's Best Friend, fans have been trying to decipher exactly what each song title means. Some songs, like 'Manchild', are pretty self-explanatory. Meanwhile, other tracks, like 'Tears', have totally different meanings to what their names would suggest on face value.
Then there's 'My Man on Willpower' which is quickly emerging as a fan-favourite track on the record. So what does the phrase "my man on willpower" mean and what is Sabrina singing about in the lyrics? Scroll down to find out.
What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man on Willpower' lyrics about?
What does 'My Man on Willpower' mean?
'My Man on Willpower', or "my man on his willpower" as Sabrina sings in the song, means "my man" when he's using his willpower to avoid or commit to something. In the case of the song, it's about having the willpower to avoid sex.
Sabrina sings: My man on his willpower is something I don't understand / He fell in love with self-restraint and now it's getting out of hand / He used to be literally obsessed with me / I'm suddenly the least sought-after girl in the land. In a tongue in cheek way, Sabrina is singing about how debilitating it is when a partner loses their passion for you.
In the second verse, Sabrina continues: He's busy, he's working, he doesn't have time for me / My slutty pajamas not tempting him in the least / What in the f----d-up romantic, dark comedy is this nightmare lately? / Yeah, okay, okay, he's on his big journey to find / A little zest of life and his sense of purpose, but why?.
Perhaps most hilariously (and heartbreakingly), Sabrina asks: I'm right here (Right here) / I'm waving (Hello) / The joke can be over now / You're so silly, baby.
As it stands, Sabrina is yet to discuss the story behind 'My Man On Willpower'. She co-wrote the song with Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and John Ryan.
Bookmark this page and we'll update you if Sabrina speaks about the song.
Sabrina Carpenter - 'My Man on Willpower' lyrics
VERSE 1
He's clingy, he's loving, he always initiates
Calling and touching, it feels like just yesterday
He wanted all four of my personalities
Now I don't recognize this
PRE-CHORUS
Stranger (Stranger)
Danger (Danger)
There in my bed at night
Wide-eyed (Dreamin')
Pondering (Schemin')
What life without me'd be like
Can I return him, give back the version I like?
This one's bullshit, baby
CHORUS
My man on his willpower is something I don't understand
He fell in love with self-restraint and now it's getting out of hand
He used to be literally obsessed with me
I'm suddenly the least sought-after girl in the land
Oh, my man on his willpower is something I don't under—
Something I don't understand
VERSE 2
He's busy, he's working, he doesn't have time for me
My slutty pajamas not tempting him in the least
What in the f----d-up romantic, dark comedy is this nightmare lately?
Yeah, okay, okay, he's on his big journey to find
A little zest of life and his sense of purpose, but why?
PRE-CHORUS
I'm right here (Right here)
I'm waving (Hello)
The joke can be over now
You're so silly, baby
CHORUS
My man on his willpower is something I don't understand
He fell in love with self-restraint and now it's getting out of hand
He used to be literally obsessed with me
I'm suddenly the least sought-after girl in the land
Oh, my man on his willpower is something I don't under—
Something I don't understand
OUTRO
No, oh
My man's in touch with his emotions
My man won't touch me with a twenty-foot pole
My man's forgotten his devotion
Where he's gone? God only knows
(Where he's gone? God only knows)
