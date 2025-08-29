What does 'My Man On Willpower' mean? Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man On Willpower' lyrics explained

29 August 2025, 04:45

What does 'My Man On Willpower' mean? Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man On Willpower' lyrics explained
What does 'My Man On Willpower' mean? Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man On Willpower' lyrics explained. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images, Island
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man On Willpower' lyrics is hilariously relatable.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're wondering what 'My Man on Willpower' means, we're here to break down Sabrina Carpenter's lyrics for you.

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter announced the tracklist for her new album Man's Best Friend, fans have been trying to decipher exactly what each song title means. Some songs, like 'Manchild', are pretty self-explanatory. Meanwhile, other tracks, like 'Tears', have totally different meanings to what their names would suggest on face value.

Then there's 'My Man on Willpower' which is quickly emerging as a fan-favourite track on the record. So what does the phrase "my man on willpower" mean and what is Sabrina singing about in the lyrics? Scroll down to find out.

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'My Man on Willpower' lyrics about?

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

What does 'My Man on Willpower' mean?

'My Man on Willpower', or "my man on his willpower" as Sabrina sings in the song, means "my man" when he's using his willpower to avoid or commit to something. In the case of the song, it's about having the willpower to avoid sex.

Sabrina sings: My man on his willpower is something I don't understand / He fell in love with self-restraint and now it's getting out of hand / He used to be literally obsessed with me / I'm suddenly the least sought-after girl in the land. In a tongue in cheek way, Sabrina is singing about how debilitating it is when a partner loses their passion for you.

In the second verse, Sabrina continues: He's busy, he's working, he doesn't have time for me / My slutty pajamas not tempting him in the least / What in the f----d-up romantic, dark comedy is this nightmare lately? / Yeah, okay, okay, he's on his big journey to find / A little zest of life and his sense of purpose, but why?.

Perhaps most hilariously (and heartbreakingly), Sabrina asks: I'm right here (Right here) / I'm waving (Hello) / The joke can be over now / You're so silly, baby.

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to discuss the story behind 'My Man On Willpower'. She co-wrote the song with Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and John Ryan.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if Sabrina speaks about the song.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'My Man on Willpower' lyrics

VERSE 1
He's clingy, he's loving, he always initiates
Calling and touching, it feels like just yesterday
He wanted all four of my personalities
Now I don't recognize this

PRE-CHORUS
Stranger (Stranger)
Danger (Danger)
There in my bed at night
Wide-eyed (Dreamin')
Pondering (Schemin')
What life without me'd be like
Can I return him, give back the version I like?
This one's bullshit, baby

CHORUS
My man on his willpower is something I don't understand
He fell in love with self-restraint and now it's getting out of hand
He used to be literally obsessed with me
I'm suddenly the least sought-after girl in the land
Oh, my man on his willpower is something I don't under—
Something I don't understand

VERSE 2
He's busy, he's working, he doesn't have time for me
My slutty pajamas not tempting him in the least
What in the f----d-up romantic, dark comedy is this nightmare lately?
Yeah, okay, okay, he's on his big journey to find
A little zest of life and his sense of purpose, but why?

PRE-CHORUS
I'm right here (Right here)
I'm waving (Hello)
The joke can be over now
You're so silly, baby

CHORUS
My man on his willpower is something I don't understand
He fell in love with self-restraint and now it's getting out of hand
He used to be literally obsessed with me
I'm suddenly the least sought-after girl in the land
Oh, my man on his willpower is something I don't under—
Something I don't understand

OUTRO
No, oh
My man's in touch with his emotions
My man won't touch me with a twenty-foot pole
My man's forgotten his devotion
Where he's gone? God only knows
(Where he's gone? God only knows)

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter 'Goodbye' lyrics translation and meaning explained

A translation of Sabrina Carpenter's multi-lingual 'Goodbye' lyrics and the meaning explained
Remembering Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos

Celebrating Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos

Sabrina Carpenter 'Tears' lyrics meaning explained

The explicit meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' lyrics explained

Jessie J has had to postpone her tour

All of Jessie J's new UK tour dates as she cancels US tour due to second surgery

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since July 2023

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

Hot On Capital

Was that the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Are there more episodes?

Are there more episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's when the last episode drops

TV & Film

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

Who is Travis Kelce's bother Jason? Get to know the former Eagles player and New Heights host here

Who is Travis Kelce's brother Jason? Age, job, wife, children and brotherly relationship revealed
Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift

Get to know Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s fiancé

Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

Love Island

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

TV & Film

Ariana Grande Tour 2024: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities setlist and more

Ariana Grande

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship highlights through the years

How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship began and their best moments so far

What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Conrad's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

TV & Film

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

TV & Film

Sabrina Carpenter 'Man's Best Friend' release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Here's what time Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend comes out

The Summer I Turned Pretty shocks fans with major Conrad plot twist that wasn't in the book

Does Conrad go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the book

TV & Film

What does Susannah's letter to Belly say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Belly's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

TV & Film

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

TV & Film

DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean' has a very explicit meaning and people are only just realising

Joe Jonas reveals explicit meaning behind DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean' lyrics

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement as Ed Kelce reveals secret details

Inside Taylor Swift's secret engagement as Travis Kelce's dad reveals proposal details

Taylor Swift reveals 'Opalite' song meaning is sweet nod to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' song meaning contains sweet nod to Travis Kelce

Shakira Khan pictured at the Love Island reunion party and Helena Ford pictured before.

Love Island's Shakira breaks silence on how Helena treated her in the villa

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become one of the cutest couples in showbizness

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline so far

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles