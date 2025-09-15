When is Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend Tour? Everything we know so far

15 September 2025, 16:05

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

All the Sabrina Carpenter tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities and setlist info you need to know.

Obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend and want to know if she's going on tour? We're here to help.

There's no denying that Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend is one of the biggest albums of 2025 so far. From the Number 1 single 'Manchild' to the controversial cover art, everyone's talking about Sabrina. Not only that but songs from the album including 'Tears', 'When Did You Get Hot?' and 'House Tour' are currently taking over the charts.

As a result, it's no surprise that fans want to see a Sabrina Carpenter concert. Is Sabrina touring Man's Best Friend? Here's everything Sabrina's said about doing a Man's Best Friend Tour as well as all the details you need to know about how much Sabrina tickets cost, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist, support acts and so much more.

Is Sabrina Carpenter doing a Man's Best Friend Tour?

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

Will there be a Man's Best Friend tour?

As it stands, Sabrina Carpenter is yet to announce a Man's Best Friend Tour and she still has 17 shows left to finish of the Short n' Sweet Tour in October and November. On top of that, there are rumours that Sabrina will headline some festivals next year. However, Sabrina has teased plans for a tour in support of Man's Best Friend specifically.

Talking to Zane Lowe for Apple, Sabrina revealed: "I'm finishing the end of the Short n' Sweet Tour at the end of this year. I think it'll be a really fun show where maybe I can incorporate some new songs without it being a whole new tour. The festival shows that I do are a completely different creative to my tour."

As for a Man's Best Friend Tour, Sabrina said: "I'm gonna make sure that it's something that I feel really great about and that will come when it comes. I don't want to spoil too much."

When is the Man's Best Friend tour? Where is Sabrina playing?

No dates for a Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend tour have been confirmed just yet. However, Sabrina is headlining Lollapalooza Chile in March 2026 and Rolling Stone have reported that Sabrina is headlining Coachella in April 2026. Based on what Sabrina's said about festivals, it seems likely that she will make a new setlist for them.

Whether or not Sabrina launches a Man's Best Friend tour afterwards or plays more festivals is yet to be seen. If she does a Man's Best Friend arena tour, Sabrina could start in any country. If she launches a stadium tour, dates and cities will likely depend on time zones.

Sabrina only toured Europe and North America with Short n' Sweet so it's possible that she's looking at more continents with her next tour.

When do Man's Best Friend tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets won't go on sale before a tour is announced. If it's happening, Sabrina Carpenter will likely give fans at least a few days notice before selling tickets. Be sure to follow Sabrina and Taylor Sabrina on socials for updates.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more is revealed.


When do Man's Best Friend tour tickets go on sale? Picture: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Until a tour is announced, we won't know anything about Man's Best Friend tour presale codes or ticket sale times. In the past, Sabrina has done presales through Cashapp and her Team Sabrina fan page in the Us. She's also done O2 Priority Presale in the UK. Keep an eye out on Sabrina's socials to see how she does a presale for her next tour.

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

Ticket prices for Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour started at $29.50 and went up to $149.50 depending on seats. There were also VIP packages between $150 and $350 per person on top of original ticket prices.

Prices for a Man's Best Friend tour are yet to be confirmed but we imagine they will be similar to Short n' Sweet.


Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

Sabrina Carpenter tends to revolve her tour setlists around her albums. For the Short n' Sweet Tour and the Emails I Can't Send Tour, Sabrina performed every song off of those respective albums at those respective tours.

Taking this into consideration, it's likely that Sabrina's next tour will consist mainly of songs from Man's Best Friend with other hits and deep cuts thrown in the mix.

As always, fans likely won't know the exact setlist until the opening night of Sabrina's tour.









