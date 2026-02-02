Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

By Sam Prance

Fans are convinced that Sabrina Carpenter teased a new tour in her performance of 'Manchild' at the Grammys.

Carpenters assemble! Sabrina Carpenter just performed 'Manchild' live at the 2026 Grammys and she might have just dropped a major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in the middle of her performance.

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter released Man's Best Friend, fans have been desperate to know if Sabrina will be taking the project on tour. Sabrina added some songs from the album to the final US leg of her Short N' Sweet Tour at the end of 2025. However, she is yet to announce an official Man's Best Friend Tour.

Now, fans are convinced that a Man's Best Friend Tour is actually coming and it's all thanks to Sabrina's rendition of 'Manchild' at the 2026 Grammys. So why do fans think a tour is on the way?

Will there be a Man's Best Friend tour?

2025 Grammys - Red carpet highlights

The creative of Sabrina's 'Manchild' performance was airline inspired. Dressed in custom Sabrina Carpenter Airways pilot attire, Sabrina sang the entire song in a baggage claim setup complete with a plane prop in the background. As always Sabrina delivered vocals, choreography and campy humour. There was even a live dove on stage.

However, it was the arrivals and departures board prop that really got fans talking. Listed on the board were a range of cities including Las Vegas, London, Nashville, Miami and Melbourne and fans believe that Sabrina was using the board as an easter egg to tease cities for an as-yet-unnanounced Man's Best Friend Tour.

One fan tweeted: "Is no one else realizing sabrina just teased a tour in the middle of her Grammy performance?"

Another wrote: "hear me out what if these are cities for the man’s best friend tour….."

Is no one else realizing sabrina just teased a tour in the middle of her Grammy performance #sabrinacapenter #mansbestfriend #GRAMMYs2026 pic.twitter.com/nkYjpM7cfm — josh (@josh_catino) February 2, 2026

hear me out what if these are cities for the man’s best friend tour….. pic.twitter.com/cf6AoX6CkB — Sabrina Carpenter Charts (@statscarpenter) February 2, 2026

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to confirm if a Man's Best Friend Tour is happening but she did tease in August 2025 that something could be in the works. Speaking to Zane Lowe about a tour, Sabrina said: "I'm gonna make sure that it's something that I feel really great about and that will come when it comes. I don't want to spoil too much."

Based on Sabrina's performance and the cities on the board, it looks like the tour could have a Sabrina Carpenter Airways theme with legs in North America, Europe and Australia.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

