Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

2 February 2026, 08:56

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance
Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Fans are convinced that Sabrina Carpenter teased a new tour in her performance of 'Manchild' at the Grammys.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carpenters assemble! Sabrina Carpenter just performed 'Manchild' live at the 2026 Grammys and she might have just dropped a major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in the middle of her performance.

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter released Man's Best Friend, fans have been desperate to know if Sabrina will be taking the project on tour. Sabrina added some songs from the album to the final US leg of her Short N' Sweet Tour at the end of 2025. However, she is yet to announce an official Man's Best Friend Tour.

Now, fans are convinced that a Man's Best Friend Tour is actually coming and it's all thanks to Sabrina's rendition of 'Manchild' at the 2026 Grammys. So why do fans think a tour is on the way?

Will there be a Man's Best Friend tour?

2025 Grammys - Red carpet highlights

The creative of Sabrina's 'Manchild' performance was airline inspired. Dressed in custom Sabrina Carpenter Airways pilot attire, Sabrina sang the entire song in a baggage claim setup complete with a plane prop in the background. As always Sabrina delivered vocals, choreography and campy humour. There was even a live dove on stage.

However, it was the arrivals and departures board prop that really got fans talking. Listed on the board were a range of cities including Las Vegas, London, Nashville, Miami and Melbourne and fans believe that Sabrina was using the board as an easter egg to tease cities for an as-yet-unnanounced Man's Best Friend Tour.

One fan tweeted: "Is no one else realizing sabrina just teased a tour in the middle of her Grammy performance?"

Another wrote: "hear me out what if these are cities for the man’s best friend tour….."

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to confirm if a Man's Best Friend Tour is happening but she did tease in August 2025 that something could be in the works. Speaking to Zane Lowe about a tour, Sabrina said: "I'm gonna make sure that it's something that I feel really great about and that will come when it comes. I don't want to spoil too much."

Based on Sabrina's performance and the cities on the board, it looks like the tour could have a Sabrina Carpenter Airways theme with legs in North America, Europe and Australia.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang live on stage

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Hot On Capital

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

TV & Film

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

TV & Film

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

TV & Film

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Love Island

An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

Love Island

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-APPLE TV+

Catherine O'Hara has died age 71

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February

What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

TV & Film

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

TV & Film

Lucinda's before and after was shared by the aesthetics clinic she went to

Love Island's Lucinda's before and after cosmetic treatment ahead of All Stars revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Samie and Lucinda's friendship and feud explained

Love Island All Stars fans 'work out' truth of Samie and Lucinda feud

Love Island

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

TV & Film

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes says there will be "exactly eight" seasons

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes reveals exactly how many seasons there will be

TV & Film

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Love Island

Love Island fans are losing it over Millie and Zac's passionate kiss

Love Island All Stars' fans call Millie and Zac's kiss 'best in Love Island UK history'

Love Island

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

TV & Film

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Love Island

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae