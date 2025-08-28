Here's what time Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend comes out

Sabrina Carpenter 'Man's Best Friend' release time: Here's what time her new album comes out. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Island

By Sam Prance

What time does Man's Best Friend come out? Here are all the release times for Sabrina Carpenter's new album in the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Amen! Hey men! Sabrina Carpenter's new album Man's Best Friend is almost here but what time does it come out?

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter released 'Manchild' and announced her seventh studio album Man's Best Friend, people have been desperate to find out what the full project sounds like and who she's worked with on it. Sabrina played the record in advance to 78 lucky fans in New York, LA and London but everyone else has been kept fully in the dark.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over. Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend drops worldwide on Friday August 29th. Is Sabrina releasing the project at 12AM local time though or is it a simultaneous release? Scroll down to find out.

When does Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend come out?

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Sabrina Carpenter is set to release Man's Best Friend at midnight local time. This means that the album will come out whenever the clock strikes midnight where you live and people who live in New Zealand and Australia will technically get to hear it hours before fans in Europe and North America.

The only people who will get to hear it earlier than 12:00AM are people who live on the West Coast in the US and Canada. There, the album drop at 9:00PM on Thursday, August 28th.

Here are Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Aug 28th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (Aug 28th)

Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM

Africa - 12:00 AM

Asia - 12:00 AM

Oceania - 12:00 AM

What is Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend tracklist?

Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend tracklist includes 'Manchild', new single 'Tears' and 10 brand new songs. As it stands, full credits are yet to be revealed but, as Sabrina co-wrote 'Manchild' with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, we imagine that both collaborators will feature on other songs.

Manchild Tears My Man on Willpower Sugar Talking We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night Nobody's Son Never Getting Laid When Did You Get Hot? Go Go Juice Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry House Tour Goodbye

Sabrina has also released a special physical edition of Man's Best Friend that includes a bonus track called 'Such A Funny Way'. The only way to hear 'Such A Funny Way' is to buy the bonus track vinyl from Sabrina's store.

Sabrina's physical only song 'Needless to Say' is not part of the project.

