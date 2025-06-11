Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend: Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

By Sam Prance

When does Sabrina Carpenter's new album 'Man's Best Friend' come out? Everything we know about her seventh album.

Amen! Sabrina Carpenter has announced her seventh studio album Man's Best Friend but what do we know about it?

Last week (Jun 5), Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans by releasing a new single called 'Manchild'. Co-written with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, the song sees Sabrina poke fun at her habit of dating "incompetent" men. The song quickly soared to the top of streaming charts all around the world and left fans wondering if it was part of a bigger project.

Now, Sabrina has confirmed that she's releasing a brand new album called Man's Best Friend. What's the Man's Best Friend tracklist though? Are they any collabs and vinyl variants? And who did Sabrina write the album with?

When does Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend come out?

On June 11th, Sabrina took to social media to announce that her new album Man's Best Friend will drop worldwide on August 29th, just one year after Short n' Sweet. Sharing a photo of the provocative artwork, Sabrina wrote: "My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” 🐾 is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours x. Pre-order now."

Describing how the album started in her newsletter, Sabrina wrote: "I didn't plan on releasing a new record however when inspiration strikes, I go to the studio, and when it doesn't, I still go to the studio. But luckily life was really happening to me and inspiration struck!"

She added: "I tried not to overthink the process this time, I felt so at ease making Man's Best Friend that I felt like it was a gift that shouldn't be taken for granted as every inch came together so effortlessly, different from my other previous projects where I'd bang my head to crack numerous codes. This one felt like riding a bike!"

Sabrina ended by writing:"I am endlessly grateful to you who is reading this for your trust in me, and I can't wait to share these stories with you!"

What are Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend vinyl variants?

As it stands, Sabrina is selling just one vinyl edition of the album on her store for £29.99 and it comes in a light blue. However, Sabrina is also selling the project in picture disc form with a unique image and as a cassette and a CD.

It's likely that Sabrina will announce more vinyl variants in the lead-up to the album so keep your eyes peeled.

What's Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend tracklist?

For the time being, the only confirmed song on Man's Best Friend is the lead single 'Manchild'. Nevertheless, Sabrina has already teased a snippet of a new unreleased song. The official 'Manchild' vinyl has its own B-side called 'Inside of Your Head When You've Just Won an Argument with a Man'.

Fans who got the vinyl, discovered that 'Inside of Your Head When You've Just Won an Argument with a Man' isn't a song. Instead, it's simply victory music and at the end there's a one second snippet of an unreleased song with the lyric "Take your shoes off..."

The album is already available for pre-save on Apple Music and it's 12 tracks with 'Manchild' as Track 1. Nine of the songs are explicit too.

Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend tracklist

Manchild TBC TBC [Explicit] TBC [Explicit] TBC [Explicit] TBC [Explicit] TBC [Explicit] TBC TBC [Explicit] TBC [Explicit] TBC TBC [Explicit]

First listen of the B-Side of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' vinyl titled 'inside of your head when you’ve just won an argument with a man' pic.twitter.com/3CCJPONp34 — Pop Vinyl Alerts (@popvinylalerts) June 6, 2025

Are there any collabs on Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend?

No collabs have been confirmed just yet but fans have spotted that Sabrina's new font is the same font Taylor Swift is using on her website at the moment. Could the two besties be about to work together on a song? Given that they're both close friends and work with Jack Antonoff, it certainly seems possible.

Describing the project in a fan newsletter, Sabrina said she was inspired by Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and Donna Summer. Whether or not they appear on the album in any form is yet to be seen.

SABRINA’S FONT OMGOMGOFNSSNZISNWNA pic.twitter.com/GpK93ogTC7 — .𖥔 ˖ alice ୭ ᵎᵎ ⸆⸉ ོ (@eternalsvnshne) June 11, 2025

Who did Sabrina Carpenter work on Man's Best Friend with?

The only confirmed writers and producers on Man's Best Friend are Sabrina, Jack Anotnoff and Amy Allen. However, it's possible that she teamed up with Short n' Sweet producers like Ian Kirkpatrick, John Ryan and Julian Bunetta as well.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Sabrina reveals more.

